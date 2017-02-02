European Growth Hits Multi-Year Highs

The biggest European countries are doing really well. The only problem is that Greece is falling behind again.

Most people know that more than 90% of my articles are about American economic indicators, stocks etc. However, it is important to cover different world regions as well. Especially when researching growth trends in regions that affect the entire world.

In this case, I want to discuss European purchasing managers' indices. These PMI numbers are comparable to the US-based ISM manufacturing index and tell us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. That's why they are called 'leading'. A PMI higher than 50 means that the economy is growing. Everything below 50 indicates contraction.

If you want to know more about indicators, and the importance to distinguish between leading, coincident and lagging, feel free to read my article about this topic.

Let's start with a complete overview of all important European countries. By only looking at the heat map, we see that growth is returning since August/September of 2016. We are seeing the same in the US. In other words, the two most powerful regions in the world are gaining steam.

The Euro area PMI has hit 55.2 in January. This is the highest level since 2011 and the sixth higher month in a row. Keep in mind that the Euro area got into trouble in 2011, which caused years of low growth. And don't get me wrong, I am not making the case for a healthy Euro area. There are 'plenty' of underlying problems. In this case, we are just witnessing strong mid-term growth. And that's what counts when managing portfolios on the mid term.

Europe's biggest economy is showing the exact same pattern. Germany is also at 2011 levels if we ignore the 2013 peak that had the exact value as we are seeing in January.

The second biggest Eurozone economy is also showing some strength- finally. France has been a total nightmare. Contraction in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and the first months of 2016. The combination of a bad economic environment (Europe) and socialist policies have completely destroyed growth after 2011. It is therefore a strong sign that France is finally participating in the upswing.

Two southern European countries who are well known of causing some trouble are Spain and Italy. Spain has hit one of the highest levels since 2014, while Italy couldn't hold December's PMI of 53.2.

At least, both countries are participating after weakening in 2016. It almost looked as if both would go back into contraction after peaking in 2015. Higher growth in the US, Asia and Europe has supported them.

Conclusion

Not only the US is accelerating, Europe is feeling it too. The biggest economies are both doing great if we take into account that France has been struggling for some time. Spain and Italy are performing really well and the average PMI for the Eurozone has hit the highest level since 2011. The only problem is that Greece is contracting further with a PMI of 46.6 after almost going positive in December.

However, please keep in mind that I am discussing the mid-term growth outlook. Europe is still facing a lot of problems. So please don't confuse the mid-term outlook with these problems.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.