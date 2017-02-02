Allergan: Ready To Move Higher

Just as I feel that it's important to highlight when a stock trades at a premium, I also feel that one that trades at a discount to the overall market deserves more leeway in judging its quality. Investing is, after all, a relativistic process.

It's with this in mind that I want to talk about Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN). Although there have been some problems with their financial performance over the past six years, it's clear (to me at least) that Allergan stock is a good buy at these levels. In this article, I'll outline my reasoning for thinking this is a good investment at these levels.

Spotty Financial Performance

It's fair to say that the operational performance for Allergan is in some ways troublesome. Revenue has been volatile and net income has been frequently negative. Thus, the shares deserve to trade at a discount to the overall market. If you dig somewhat deeper, though, a comparison between the period ended September 2016 to the period ended September 2015 offers some hopeful signs. Compared to the prior period, revenue for the 9 months ending September 2016, was up ~18% and net income jumped by 240%. This is a possible sign of a permanent improvement in revenues and profitability.

Capital Structure

Along with the improvement of revenue and net income between September 2015 and September 2016, the capital structure improved as well. Debt is still troublesome here, but for the 9 months ended September, 2016, long term debt dropped by close to $10 billion. This is quite a feat.

The Future

While I'm happy about what's been happening in the most recent past, companies like Allergan are governed as much by their futures as by their past. The pipeline seems quite healthy. For instance, acquisitions like the recent LifeCell Acquisition is expected to add further improvements in revenue, allowing Allergan clients of Allergan's Aesthetic and Dermatology pipeline to add regenerative medicine options to their portfolio of aesthetic and plastic surgery services.

More generally, the company has a very healthy pipeline of upcoming products that are expected to add approximately about $13 billion in sales going forward.

The Stock

To reiterate a point that I have made repeatedly (tiresomely?), shares of companies that trade at a discount to the overall market should be given some leeway in our analysis. Bad news seems already to be priced in, and therefore it might take very little for the company to defy negative expectations and post great returns. Perhaps the market is not recognizing the improvement ending September 2016, relative to the same period in 2015.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Price Model the trend for AGN turned Bullish on January 31, 2017. After a 12% climb at the beginning of January, the stock had formed a Bullish Flag Pattern on the daily charts: yesterday it broke bullish by closing above the flag formation. From here we see the stock climbing to $245.00 over the next three months.

On January 31 we purchased the AGN 17MAR17 215 Call Options which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage for our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $218.00.

For investors in the shares we recommend holding for three months or $245.00, whichever comes first.

Conclusion

It should also be noted that even if some of the forecasts about the pipeline don't come to fruition, the point is that the current share discount to the market gives us a buffer. The shares are currently trading at an approximate 35% discount, which means that net income would need to drop by approximately 35% for the shares to be roughly equivalent to the valuation of the overall market. Given the pipeline and the margin present here, I doubt that would happen. In addition, I am made even more comfortable by the most recent relative improvement in revenue and net income. For these reasons, I strongly urge investors to purchase shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.