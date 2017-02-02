Starbucks Is Presenting Opportunities

One of the main problems cited was actually having too much traffic for baristas to handle. That's a good problem to have.

Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) 1st quarter FY 2017 results (yes, it bothers me too when fiscal years begin before the actual year) came in with a 3% increase in store sales, versus estimates of 3.9%. In Wall Street's predictably over reactionary way, shares are down more than 3.5%.

Starbucks greatest problem isn't that it performs poorly financially. The problem is its habit of meeting expectations, rather than surpassing them. Wall Street wants to see firms defy estimates; whereas Starbucks keeps things pretty predictable. As long as Q1 2015 beats 2014, and 2016 beats 2015, who cares? In the last 3 complete years, Q1'16 was the only quarter Starbucks earnings per share failed to outperform the year prior with $0.46 vs. $0.65.

The problem that inevitably stems from such consistency is that people don't want to pay a real high P/E for a company that is never going to surprise big in earnings. The stock can't get too speculatively ahead of itself when there's a clear pattern of normality to the financial statements. Starbucks losing a little steam is more of a moment to buy, rather than run for the hills.

Financials still grew

Let's not forget that while Q1 wasn't what analysts hoped for in sales growth, it certainly wasn't a dead stick either. Whereas I am a large critic of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) for not producing revenue growth, Starbucks' has seen:

Consolidated revenues grew by 7% (year over year) to $5.7 billion.

Earnings per share of $0.51 grew 11%.

Operating margins grew 19.8%.

Operating income increased 7% to $1.1 billion.

Memberships in their Rewards program increased 16% year over year.

By all accounts, the first quarter was fine. Negativity rests more with unbridled expectation, rather than actual outcomes.

It needs to be accepted that Starbucks is past the continually massive percentage growth phase. It's a massive company. It's a lot easier for "Joe's Café" down the street to increase his sales by 10% since he's probably only moving 800 cups of coffee a week. When you're dealing with 90 million customer visits a week like Starbucks does, 10% sales growth is a lot less feasible. It's the difference between 80 additional sales, and 9 million. 3% sales growth isn't the end of the world for a company that does $5.7 billion in business.

The metrics are not a bad problem to have

To put things into Starbucks' metrics, in the US their average ticket grew by 5% for Q1'17, while overall traffic fell 2%. What this means is that the average amount paid in transactions rose by 5%, while total transactions fell by 2%. The Coffee Titan stated that its mobile ordering system actually damaged store traffic for the quarter because Baristas' simply could not keep up with the ordering demand.

When you're driving by Starbucks, and you see 10 cars waiting in line for the pickup window, you're a lot less likely to pull in. I wish every company in my portfolio had this problem. There are plenty of things that Starbucks can do to fix this. They can open more locations to dilute the traffic. They can hire more baristas to offset the increase in production needed. They could add a feature to their app that tells you how many orders are at a location. If their biggest problem for the quarter truly was overcrowding, I feel good about their prospects for the rest of the year.

In the Long Run..

Using the annual data, the long term trend for Starbucks is stronger than one quarter's "mildly" underperforming results. The stock has grown 129% in five years; almost doubling the S&P 500. In that same time, Revenues have grown 38% from $13.3 billion to $21.31 billion. 2016's net income of $2.82 billion is more than double what it was in 2012. Another encouraging factor is the 15% increase (year over year) in money added to Starbucks cards. This $2.1 billion represents a future revenue source as people use them.

When I started writing, CEO Howard Schultz had yet to announce his plan to hire 10,000 refugees in what is becoming a public quarrel between many west coast Executives and Donald Trump. In response, there's been an outcry of anger from those are the other side of the argument that are advocating a boycott of the coffee king. Staying out of the political viewpoints all together, this is a situation to watch closely as an investor. If Starbucks continues to take media flak over the coming days, or if Donald busts out one of his classic tweets, there is a really good chance you could see this stock take a Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) style dive.

If the media noise dies down, I like a buying point at around $54. When you watch how the stock has traded over the past two years, it's a solid spot to catch some upswing, but it's not so aggressive that you'll miss the opportunity.

If things heat up, and Starbucks gets caught up in our nations divided views on immigration and employment, I don't think it's absurd to say that $45-$50 a share is feasible. Either of these two possibilities would offer the stock at a better P/E and dividend.

