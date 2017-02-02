Potash Corp: What's New?

Volumes were up and are expected to be higher in 2017 again, which is good news for the top-line..

Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) has been on a downtrend since reporting earnings last week. It was a wide miss and really not what we wanted to see. While some weakness was to be expected in light of where fertilizer is in terms of its cycle, this was against analyst low expectations. The main problem, right now, is low phosphate pricing in the face of record shipments from China flooding the global fertilizer market. While there were several positive takeaways from the report, this was definitely a reminder of the poor pricing available in the fundamental environment.

Source: Potash Corp.

Breaking Down The Report

There's a key few items that investors need to see in plain sight:

Sales volumes increased 28% YOY

Average realized prices per ton fell by 34%

Merger costs, in terms of an impact on EPS, will be $0.05

Projected capex budget for 2017 is lower than 2016, but is not due to environment-related factors

Volumes will pick up again this year

So, what's happening in the fundamental environment that caused a massive 34% drop in average realized price per ton? Per the SEC filings, Potash Corp., of course, says, "potash demand was strong in the fourth quarter." Naturally, if that were the case, this company would not have missed earnings nor seen prices received drop so dramatically. Another interesting quote from the SEC filings to consider was "Against this backdrop, spot prices were modestly higher compared to the trailing quarter."

Now, there's a real problem. If prices are increasing in the spot market, how did Potash Corp. receive a 34% lower average realized price for their fertilizer? One way to explain this would be high global inventories that have yet to come down and another way to explain this is that there is a lag present between what the spot market shows and what Potash Corp. receives. However, I think the final statement said by Potash Corp., that global phosphate markets are still challenged by record Chinese exports and slow demand in India, more than neutralized their increased shipments. Considering that a majority of shipments from Potash Corp. in this segment go to China (34% of shipments), it's difficult to imagine anything but price weakness for this company.

Moving forward, the merger with Agrium (NYSE:AGU) is still in the process of closing, but regulatory approvals have made great strides. The merger is on track to close mid-2017.

Source: Investor Presentation

The good news is that capital expenditures are coming down this year, not as a result of the operating environment, but rather as the end of a large, multi-year spending plan. That should help to increase free cash flow, which was $108 million in Q4 2016. With volumes also expected to improve, we can expect a partial offset on lower average realized prices next quarter, if prices were to not change QOQ. Now, I will say the one risk I am concerned about with this company is potential asset impairments.

Investors do not take kind to impairments and this stock doesn't have enough positive momentum to buck the announcement of an impairment. Per their investor presentation

[We are] undergoing an impairment assessment of the carrying value of certain assets, with a particular focus on phosphate; the impact of that review is not reflected in the preliminary results.

Unfortunately, we're just going to have to wait and see what happens on this one.

Where Will This Stock Trade?

That's an excellent question. I've seen speculation that the stock will be more volatile from now on, in light of this earnings report; however, I've also seen speculation that the trading range has just improved. Rather than the $15-$17 range we've seen the past couple of months, the stock may be range bound between $18-20 share, which is a modest improvement. It's tough to say who's right, but a key indicator of what will happen is whether or not, in the next couple of weeks or even days, POT falls through $18.

Source: Bloomberg

Another factor to consider is that the merger with Agrium has yet to close. Investors who are bullish, but have not taken a position, may be in the background waiting for the deal to close before they take a position. The only negative shift in shareholder ownership that I've seen was Capital Group on their latest 13-F selling off 11.1 million shares, reducing their effective stake in the company to 5.62%. This was more than offset by increases of 12.1 million shares by Carmignac Gestion, one of Europe's top asset managers, 2 million shares by Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), and 10 million shares by Caisse De Depot Et Placeme, an investment management firm out of Quebec.

What's important to remember though is that it is one of the few commodity stocks left on the market that have yet to pick up out of their cyclical lows. Unless you're trying to pick up pennies in front of a steamroller, this is a great long-term buy. The stock used to trade up in the high-$40s and has seen a five-year average price of $31/share. The stock has a favorable risk/reward scenario ahead of it and despite short-term pressures, I'm confident this stock has the technical support for long-term gains.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

The report wasn't reassuring long investors and the market clearly reflected that the next day. However, there were bright spots in the report, like the fact that free cash flow will be improved next year, that volumes will continue to increase and aid the top line, and that the merger is closing within the next five months. With the positivity comes the drawback of lower average realized prices per ton, which is unfortunate, but the company has already scaled back production and is dependent on the macro environment to sort itself out before earnings and the stock's performance can become robust.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.