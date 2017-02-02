Facebook Still Has More Upside

As we expected, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported another blow out quarter after the bell on Wednesday, 2/1. Shares shot 2% higher after-hours, but proceeded to give up most of those gains as investors continued to worry about a high-spend 2017. Despite the after-hours retracement, we continue to think the Facebook growth story is only getting stronger, and are particularly bullish on growth opportunities through Messenger and video. We believe the valuation remains attractive relative to growth, and continue to believe shares will trend higher in both the near and long term.

Highlights from the quarter include:

High spend in 2017 will be followed by high growth in 2018. The message from management on the Q4 call was the same one explained on the Q3 call: 2017 will be an investment year. As we have pointed out before, this is less of a bearish indicator for 2017 as it is a bullish indicator for 2018. Management last warned about high spend in 2015, and those big investments rolled into tremendous growth in 2016. We think the same pattern will develop with 2017-18, especially considering the company's growth catalysts with video and e-commerce immersion.

Facebook's operational success, despite multiple sociopolitical distractions, underscores the ecosystem's enduring value. As this Quartz article describes, Facebook was victim to several sociopolitical and other headwinds during the quarter, most of which would've sidetracked any other company but none of which had any material impact on Facebook. During the quarter, Facebook essentially shrugged off negative headlines related to Fake News and ad metric reporting hiccups, and proceeded to add millions of users, grow ARPU, and boost margins. We believe this level of operational success in the face of several headwinds underscores just how important the platform is to both users and advertisers.

User growth trends continue to pick up, illustrating that global urbanization tailwinds are translating into additive bottom-line dollars for Facebook. Facebook added 72 million users in the quarter, including 70 million outside of the United States and Canada. That makes the quarter one of the company's strongest international user growth quarters in recent memory, and we believe that this strength will continue. As the world "urbanizes", more people will be connected to the Internet, and Facebook is contributing to this connectivity growth with Internet.org and solar-powered planes. Facebook's current user growth trends, powered by the Asia-Pacific market, strongly imply that global connectivity growth will flow into healthy Facebook user growth.

Video provides Facebook with several ARPU growth opportunities. Zuckerberg called video a "mega trend" on the call, and we tend to agree with that assessment. Live video was a huge hit on New Year's Eve, 400 million people now use voice and video chat on Messenger every month, and Instagram Stories has 150 million actives in just 5 months (same size as Snapchat, which has been around for more than 5 years). These are promising early success metrics for the growing video aspect of Facebook's ecosystem, and with WhatsApp rolling out video calling and Instagram Live Stories expanding globally, we think the video growth trajectory is promising. Financially, this should serve to bolster how much each user is worth to Facebook, and we have a favorable outlook on ARPU growth given video's monetization potential.

To a lesser extent, we also have a favorable outlook on the fact that Facebook's ad dollars are diversifying with less revenue dependence on the top 100 advertisers, management's continued push for greater ad metric transparency, and Instagram's commercial growth to include 5 million Instagram Business profiles. Overall, the near and long term growth stories are as strong as ever, while the valuation (20.3x forward earnings for more than 25% growth) and financials ($11.6B in free cash flow in 2016 and $29.4 billion in cash and investments on the balance sheet) both support a higher share price and provide considerable downside protection. We continue to like shares here, and see considerable upside in both the near and long term.

