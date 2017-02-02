Charles & Colvard: Overlooked And Ignored Deep Value Nano Cap

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) manufactures, markets/distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry internationally.

It began over 120 years ago. Nobel Prize winning chemist Dr. Henri Moissan discovered moissanite (silicon carbide) in a meteorite crater. Dr. Moissan and other researchers resolved a way that science could reproduce this rare mineral.

Advance a century, the vision and innovation of Charles & Colvard fulfilled. Moissanite's hardness rivals any mineral on Earth, and its refractive properties exceed diamond. A new gemstone and Charles & Colvard creates a product free of environmental and ethical issues. It continues to disrupt the traditional fine jewelry.

My thesis is not only its obvious deep value based on liquid assets, NCAV = .71 versus the stock price of .96, but improvements in all the metrics that will drive a higher ROE and its stock price. ROE is driven by productivity, profitability and capital structure. See tables below to support improved capital structure, productivity improvements (turnover ratios) and future profitability from higher sales, improved gross margins. Recent profits have been impacted by a major marketing shift to consumer marketing not distributors. Its website has been redesigned for consumers coupled with advertising dollars.

The stock is cheap based on many value metrics. A simple review of liquid asset values supports the cheap stock thesis. Cash per share = .45, inventory = .47, NCAV = .79, NCV = .20, current ratio = 5.07, quick ratio = 2.81, market cap = 20.17M, enterprise value = 10.49M

Stock is trading at historical and relative low valuations:

Clean and improving capital structure. Share count is stable and non-current liabilities dropped from 2014 to the most recent quarter.

Note the 90% drop in enterprise value and 89% in market cap from 2013 to the MRQ.

Revenue per share improved 36% from 2014 to TTM. The stock price dropped over that same period from $1.84 per share to $.94. or 49%. The stock price was $5.05 for the fiscal year ending 2013. Further note the improvement in productivity as measured by asset turnover, cash conversion, and inventory turnover.

Price has been dropping since 2013 even with improvements in productivity, capital structure and the inevitable improvement in profitability will drive a higher ROE and stock price.

Disclosure: Long CTHR

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.