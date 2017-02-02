Approach Resources: Owners Retain More

What is interesting about this deal, however, is that original owners in the company actually will end up owning more thanks to a change in market conditions.

On January 30th, the management team at Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) announced that it had commenced an exchange offer for some of its debt in a deal that will significantly deleverage the business and prepare it for the future. In what follows, I plan on going through the terms of the agreement and will give my thoughts on what it means for long-term investors in the firm in the months and years to come.

A look back

In December of last year, the management team at Approach had announced plans to convert up to $230.32 million of its 7% Senior Notes due in 2021 into shares of the firm. If completed successfully, Approach's total debt following the transaction would be reduced to just $275 million, all of which is in the form of a credit facility that bears an annual interest rate (it's floating though) of 3.22%.

The one downside to the deal is that, at the very least, shareholders of the firm would see their ownership reduced from 100% of equity down to 51.4% and, at the most, it would drop to 37.5%. In my prior article on the topic, however, I said that this may actually be a fine transaction for common shareholders since it would decrease costs by $16.12 million per year plus would eliminate principal that, at the time, far outpaced Approach's market value.

A few days ago, management followed through on the first part of the transaction, converting $130.552 million worth of debt into equity but, instead of existing common shareholders ending up with 51.4% fo the business, they ended up with 51.5%, so that's a slight positive. All-in-all, that deal, if nothing else is completed, will reduce annual interest expense by $9.14 million.

A new development

On January 30th, Approach's top brass released a statement saying that they are now commencing an offer for the $99.768 million worth of notes not already converted. According to their release, this offer expires on March 17th of this year. Normally, I wouldn't find it material to give what some might see as a trivial update but I noticed something a bit different in this report compared to the original announcement last year.

You see, initially, management had decided to assume a share price for conversion of $3.33. If this had held true, it would mean that the Wilks family would end up owning 35.5% of the company following the transaction, while existing shareholders would get 37.5%. However, according to the newest press release on the matter, this picture has now changed. Based on the data provided, management at Approach is going to be issuing around 27.54 million shares of common stock in exchange for the remaining $99.768 million in outstanding debt.

Truth be told, it's impossible to know how much of this debt will choose to convert into equity (in theory, none of it may but also all of it may). Under the most dilutive circumstance, where all debt turns into equity, these holders will now receive just 25% of the company compared to the prior estimate of 27%. This can be chalked up to the volume weighted average price of shares for Approach hitting $3.62 apiece, meaning that, instead of 300 shares being exchanged for every $1,000 of principal, that number has decreased to 276 shares.

The end result here for existing shareholders of Approach (those who owned before the Wilks deal), is that they will now own, if the transaction ends up being completed in full as intended, 38.625% of Approach as opposed to the prior setup of 37.5%. When you consider that investors are essentially receiving a discount on the debt compared to the original expectation, and that it will mean more in their pockets (our pockets since I own shares), the news should serve as a bullish sign for investors moving forward.

Takeaway

Right now, I very much like Approach because of the opportunities the company offers. While not everything is perfect (and likely never will be) the fact of the matter is that the situation is better now than it has been in a while. Thanks to the change in conditions facing shareholders, with existing investors before the Wilks deal at least, the company looks all the more attractive in my mind, due in part to the share premium the deal is being completed at but also due to the reduced interest and principal expenses facing the firm down the road.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.