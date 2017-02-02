January Portfolio Update: Adding Nike And Lockheed Martin

January Portfolio Results

After beating the S&P 500 every month in 2016, my wife's and my dividend growth portfolio finally lagged the market. Our portfolio, including dividends, was down 0.18% in January while the S&P 500 index was up 1.79%. Can't win them all I guess. Even as our portfolio out performed, I've always been much more interested in producing an ever increasing dividend income stream (see below). That philosophy remains the same.

I would like to review our top performers as well as our laggards so far this year. Cummins (NYSE:CMI) continues to be on a roll. For the year, the stock is up 7.57%. Since the beginning of 2016, the share price is up 67%. That is quite the performance for the engine maker. Disney (NYSE:DIS), which was thought to have its best days behind it not too long ago due to poor performance from ESPN, has gained just over 6% since the start of the year. Visa (NYSE:V), the largest credit card company in the world, has returned 6%. Altria (NYSE:MO), which was a top performer for us for much of 2016, is once again in our top 5. The Marlboro maker has gained 5.26% since the start of the year. Not bad for a stock many seem to always consider to be overvalued. Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), which was spun off by Altria back in 2008, has seen its share price rise by 5%.

It has been a rough start to the year for several of our holdings. Our laggards are probably not surprising to people who own or follow them. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is down more than 18% since the start of the year. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is suing the chip maker because they believe that Qualcomm is charging them too much for its products. This comes on top of a fine levied by South Korea's antitrust regulator that claims that Qualcomm used unfair business practices with its licensing and chip sales. Qualcomm says that they will challenge both of these claims in court. Not sure how this will turn out so we are not in a rush to add to our half position at this time. Retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) has lost almost 11% in 2017, much of which came the day they reported earnings. The company's statement that holiday sales were lackluster as well as a reduction in full year guidance caused investors to drop shares 8% in a single day. On the other hand, the company still plans to earn a record amount per share this year. Verizon (NYSE:VZ), which was one of our best performers last year, has lost more than 8%. Energy giant Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has dropped 7%. General Electric (NYSE:GE), which has dropped 6% this month, rounds out our bottom 5 performers for the month.

All of these holdings are below a full position for us except for General Electric. I am hesitant to add to Qualcomm until these patent issues get sorted out. At some point, Target will have dropped too much and the stock could be a compelling buy. I'm not sure that the stock is quite there yet. We already buy $50 worth of Exxon Mobil through computershare.com each month and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The one stock of our bottom five I might be willing to add to at these levels would be Verizon.

January Purchases

Our first move of the month was to start a position in Nike (NYSE:NKE). We bought shares on 1/13/2017 at $52.41. At the time of purchase, F.A.S.T Graphs said the current PE was 23.5. The company's 5-year average was 24.2. By this measure, shares are about 3% undervalued. S&P Capital has a 12-month price target of $60, which is 14.48% above where we purchased shares. S&P Capital's fair value at the time was $57.20 or 9.14% above where we bought shares. Morningstar listed fair value as $58 per share. By this measure, Nike is trading at 10.67% discount to fair value. Average these numbers together and I found shares to be 9.42% under fair value at the time we added Nike to our portfolio. An opportunity to add a high powered brand at such a discount was too good to pass up, even if it meant expanding our portfolio again.

Our next purchase for the month was Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). As I stated in previous articles, I've long wanted to own shares of this defense contractor. The last quarterly report, which was released on 1/24/2017, stated that Lockheed Martin beat on earnings per share by $0.19. They also reported revenue of $13.75 billion, which was almost 20% higher year over year. This was $720 million above estimates. Why didn't the stock rocket up after another monster quarter? There could be several reasons for this. The first is that the company expects to earn $12.25-$12.55 per share in 2017. That isn't much growth over the $12.38 per share that they earned in 2016. Another reason could be that President Trump has tweeted several times that the company charges the U.S. government too much for their F-35s. Investors might be nervous that Lockheed Martin's bottom line might get hit if Trump keeps up his twitter rants. Either way, the U.S. and its allies are probably not going to spend less on defense. The world is a dangerous place and one could make the argument that it could get worse. As the world's largest defense contractor, Lockheed Martin would be in a very favorable position.

We purchased shares of the company on 1/30/2017 at a price of $255.76. F.A.S.T. Graphs lists a current PE ratio of 20.4 and a 5-year average ratio of 15.6. At this level, Lockheed Martin is almost 24% overvalued. S&P Capital lists a 12-month price target of $302. This measure says shares are 18% undervalued. S&P Capital's fair value was $211.40 or 17% below our purchase price. Morningstar's fair value is $227, making Lockheed Martin a little more than 11% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find that shares were 8.5% overvalued at the time of purchase.

Lockheed Martin has raised dividends for the past 14 years and the average raise over the last 5 years has been almost 16%. The company's most recent raise was 10.30%. Normally, I would only be willing to pay 5% above fair value for a company with this type of dividend track record. That would mean that shares would still be too rich my tastes. I have decided to bend my investment rules ever so slightly for the opportunity to start a quarter position in a high quality company. I have long thought that Lockheed Martin was overvalued, but the share price hasn't given me an opportunity to start a position. In fact, this has been the closet the company has been to my buy range in the last year or two. By no means will this be the norm for us as I will continue to seek out undervalued stocks.

Current Positions

After this month's purchases, our portfolio now consists of the following 37 companies:

3M (NYSE:MMM), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Altria, Apple, AT&T (NYSE:T), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) , Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP), Cummins, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Disney, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Lockheed Martin, MasterCard (NYSE:MA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nike, Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Qualcomm, Realty Income (NYSE:O), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Target, Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Verizon, V. F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) and Visa.

January Dividends

Even when our portfolio outperforms the S&P 500 my focus is still on increasing our dividend income that will replace our salaries in retirement. January was a good month for us as our stocks produced 26.74%, 57.19% and 80.71% more income than the same time periods in 2016, 2015 and 2014 respectively. In fact, this was our fourth best month ever for dividends. That is the beauty of dividends. You can create a snowball effect by reinvestment income in shares of companies that regularly raise their dividends. Over time, your income grows. And grows. And grows.

Our portfolio didn't outperform the market this month, but I am not worried. Every company we own is one that we feel confident in partnering with. Even if share prices languish or drop, these companies will continue to pay us for holding shares. That is the thing that growth only investors don't understand. They are welcome to chase companies that don't pay dividends, but then their only return will be the gain or loss they have in the share price. I will gladly invest in the Johnson & Johnsons, AT&Ts and 3Ms of the world and reinvest those dividends into new shares, whether the stock price goes up or down. And that knowledge helps me sleep at night.

The 9 companies paid us simply for holding their shares are: Pepsi, Southwest, Philip Morris, Altria, Disney, Realty Income, Cisco, General Electric and JPMorgan. We did not receive a dividend from Nike because we bought well after the ex-dividend date.

Conclusion

After beating the S&P 500 every month for the better part of two years, we finally had a month where we didn't. Not the end of the world as our focus has always been on increasing our dividends and we were able to once again do just that for the month of January. We were able to start positions in Nike and Lockheed Martin this month and we will continue to try to find undervalued stocks that have a history of rewarding shareholders with dividend raises. Thanks for reading and feel free to leave a comment about our stocks or investment strategy.

