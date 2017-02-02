ADP Vs. Paychex: A Comparative Case Study Of 2 Trump Plays

On February 1, 2017, Seeking Alpha's News Editor Niloofer Shaikh reported the following: Automatic Data Processing Beats By $0.06, Misses On Revenue.

I am an investor in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) as I believe both to be pure Trump plays. Both companies operate similar and unique business models that tend to do very well in inflationary environments, which I believe will soon be upon us. I say this because there should soon be a great demand for the products that will be used in the infrastructure build out that President Trump is planning. Oil pipelines, the Mexican Wall and bridge renovations, among other things, will spur demand for the underlying raw materials that President Trump will probably also insist should come from the US.

If the products needed are indeed made in the US, then higher labor costs and limited raw materials will be the norm. This will cause inflation, as it will eliminate cheaper foreign imports from the equation. Interest rates tend to rise substantially in such an environment, as the Federal Reserve does not like it when inflation passes 2% and raises interest rates in order to combat it.

Both ADP and Paychex have unique business models that would shine in such a scenario, as one of the most margin-friendly parts of the payroll business are the "future tax escrow accounts" that each manages for its clients. Each collects the future tax payments from its clients and then generates interest revenue from the escrow in those accounts, until the taxes need to be paid to the various tax authorities. As interest rates rise, both companies generate more revenue from those escrow accounts. Here is ADP's Escrow information and forecast going forward:

Client Funds Extended Investment Strategy Fiscal 2017 Forecast

"The interest assumptions in our forecasts are based on Fed Funds futures contracts and forward yield curves as of January 30, 2017. The Fed Funds futures contracts used in the client short and corporate cash interest income forecasts assume an increase in the Fed Funds rate in June 2017. The three-and-a-half and five-year U.S. government agency rates based on the forward yield curves as of January 30, 2017, were used to forecast new purchase rates for the client and corporate extended, and client long portfolios, respectively. Interest on funds held for clients is expected to increase $15 million, or about 4%, compared to the prior forecast of $5 to $10 million, or 2% to 3%. This is based on anticipated growth in average client funds balances of approximately 3% from $22.4 billion in fiscal 2016 and an average yield which is anticipated to be about flat at 1.7% compared to the fiscal 2016 average yield. The total contribution from the client funds extended investment strategy is now expected to be up $10 million compared to our prior forecast of up $5 million compared with a year ago."

It may seem like the interest rate revenue being generated from these accounts is small right now, but as interest rates rise, the interest revenue can grow substantially.

Earnings Analysis

ADP actually had good results for this past quarter as the PowerPoint slide below shows.

But what caused the selloff in the company's shares was the 2017 guidance that management gave. Management surprised everyone when it forecast "Worldwide New Business Bookings" to be flat versus previous estimates of "4% to 6%."

That was a real shocker, as it is very rare for ADP to hand out such guidance. During the conference call, management explained that this happened because potential clients put on hold any plans to make any moves until each could see what President Trump's plans were and whether he could implement them or not. So it's ironic that we have a pure Trump play that needed to adjust forward guidance because its customers are concerned about President Trump's plans. It sure proves that uncertainty is abounding, and since Wall Street hates two things more than anything else:

1) Uncertainty

2) Surprises

We may just get both in droves going forward with a Trump Administration.

Having said that let us now analyze both companies so we can demonstrate why I believe both can be considered very solid conservative investments for the long-term investor.

In this article, I will present a real-time quantitative analysis of both companies employing a unique ratio that will demonstrate the power of free cash flow in the investment process and then give an opinion on how an investor should act based on my results.

When analyzing almost any company, concentrate on its free cash flow generation, as that is where the rubber hits the road when it comes to finding out the truth. Before I show you the long-term Datafile for ADP. Let us first do a TTM (trailing-twelve month) analysis of its Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow and then compare it to its current price.

Here are the two ratios that we will be using in our analysis, and for those new to this type of analysis, one can get a good introduction by reading my analysis of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by clicking here.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - [((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)]

ADP

Market Price Per Share = $95.00

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $30,124,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $26,719,300,000

Working Capital = $3,404,900,000

Long-Term Debt = $2,007,700,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 455,300,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $95.00 - (($3,404,900,000 - $2,007,700,000)/ 455,300,000)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $95.00 - $3.07 = $91.93

Since ADP has less Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must reward it and use the $91.93 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $91.93

Net Income per diluted share = $1,524,600,000/455,300,000 = $3.35

Depreciation per diluted share = $390,600,000/455,300,000 = $0.86

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-161,600,000/455,300,000 = $-0.35

$3.35 + $0.86 + ($-0.35) = $3.86

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $91.93/$3.86 = 23.82

Now if you go to my Friedrich Legend (on what is considered a good or bad result), you will notice that our result of 23.82 is an average result.

We last ran our Datafile for ADP on February 1, 2017, and our Friedrich Algorithm gave a recommendation to our subscribers to hold it.

Here is the chart of our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio results for ADP:

The Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Ratio considers a stock a bargain when it trades under 15 times and overbought when it trades over 30 times. Therefore, from the current results in the chart above, ADP comes in as a "HOLD."

Let us now compare those results to its main competitor Paychex.

Here is our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Analysis for Paychex.

Paychex

Market Price Per Share = $58.52

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $4,215,700,000

Total Current Liabilities = $3,784,100,000

Working Capital = $431,600,000

Long-Term Debt = $0

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 362,600,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $58.52 - (($431,600,000- $0)/ 362,600,000)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $58.52 - ($1.19) = $57.33

Since Paychex has less Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must reward it and use the $57.33 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $57.33

Net Income per diluted share = $778,000,000/362,600,000 = $2.15

Depreciation per diluted share = $194,400,000/362,600,000 = $0.54

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-96,000,000/362,600,000 = $-0.26

$2.15 + $0.54 + ($-0.26) = $2.43

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $57.33/$2.43 =23.59

23.59 is considered an average result for this ratio by our Friedrich Investing System and also comes in as a "HOLD."

Going forward, it is very rare for a company like ADP to give such strange guidance, as it along with Paychex are run as very conservative operations. Both companies' Price to Bernhard Free Cash Flow charts as well as each corresponding Friedrich Datafile and chart show a pattern of consistency that is very rare these days in our opinion.

I am not worried at all about ADP's lowered guidance, as I am quite confident that we will see higher interest rates soon, and once that happens, both ADP and Paychex should do very well. Both are "Holds" for now but if someone is looking for a safe way to play the Trump agenda, then these two companies should surely be included in your watchlists.

In conclusion, it is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor toolbox in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button after our Friedrich Research username on top as we plan to do many more comparative case studies like this one in the near future.

