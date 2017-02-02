Realty Income: A Home Run If I've Ever Seen One

Several days ago, I wrote an article about Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), a specialty REIT (real estate investment trust) that operates in the healthcare space where it, among other things, leases out space for skilled nursing facilities. It was the first REIT I had looked at in some time but, in an effort to expand my knowledge of this space, I decided that it would be a wise idea to look at another player in the real estate space, Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O), hereafter referred to as just Realty, and see if it offers similar prospects to long-term investors.

What is Realty?

Unlike Omega, Realty is well-diversified across a wide range of areas. Omega, due to the nature of its business, generates the majority of its revenue from Medicare and Medicaid so, as I detailed in my article about it, the one downside is that it has a significant amount of exposure to a regulatory environment that may or may not change under the Trump administration and, if it does, it's hard to tell if the change will be for the better or worst (but likely the worst).

*Taken from Realty

As you can see in the image above, however, Realty does not have to contend with these questions. Right now, its top 20 customers, which consists of firms like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and Dollar General (NYSE:DG), among others, account for 54% of its revenue and exposure for the firm is spread across 12 different industries. In terms of net assets, its largest area of operations would be drug stores, which accounted for $1.55 billion, or 13.8%, of the firm's net real estate assets as of the last time management reported data on it. Dollar stores come in at the number two spot, accounting for about 10% of net real estate assets, while health and fitness companies come in third place at 7.4%.

*Taken from Realty

What's more is that the asset base of Realty appears to be of a high quality. This is due, in part, to management's focus on buying or building facilities in MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas) with a population of at least 350,000. The end result can be seen in the image above, which shows the past several years of occupancy rates for the firm, with the current rate standing at a hefty 98.3%. In fact, since 1970, not once has Realty's occupancy rate dipped below 96%. In the chart below, you can also see that, while rent per square foot dropped from 2013 to 2014, the general trend over the past few years has been toward higher rates. As of the time of this writing, the firm's average revenue per square foot stands at $13.49.

*Created by Author

Digging in a little deeper

So far, what we have established is that Realty is a well-diversified player but is the company attractive on a more fundamental level? To see if this is the case or not, please see the graph below, which shows the company's revenue and net income over the past few years. What you can see by looking at this is that sales have moved up at a nice clip (driven largely by acquisitions), while net income has followed.

*Created by Author

Beyond that, though, we should look at something called FFO (funds from operations). This metric is similar in nature to operating cash flow and is the standard-bearer for valuation in the real estate market since it's a proxy for how much cash is thrown off by the firm's assets to its investors every year. In the graph below, you can see this measure compared to distributions paid out by the company over the past few years. What this data shows is that management has been principled in paying out less than the amount of cash generated.

*Created by Author

This stands out to me for two reasons. First, it means that management leaves itself some cash to work with. Second, despite the fact that the average lease on Realty's properties is 9.8 years, you never know what kind of economic downturn could hit. Referencing the aforementioned image that shows the firm's occupancy rates over time, we can see that, during the financial crisis, its occupancy rate declined from 98.7% in 2006 to a low of 96.6% in 2010 (that's a long downtrend).

Given the disparity between FFO and distributions paid out, it also means that it's likely the company could continue increasing its distributions or at least keep them flat under all but the most dire circumstances. As an example of this, please see the image below, which shows that, even during the financial crisis, with occupancy rates contracting (but still very high), management managed to increase its payout anyways. In fact, as of its January distribution, it has officially increased its payout per share for 90 consecutive months.

*Taken from Realty

One big fear I have with REITs is that, since management must (except in a few cases) pay out at least 90% of the firm's taxable income to shareholders in the form of a dividend every year, there is always the requirement by management to do this while also being saddled with the pressure of fighting to grow assets in order to increase revenue and FFO. This creates a risk, if the firm is poorly managed, of a situation arising in which the company in question becomes overleveraged since it cannot use a significant amount of its own cash toward growth initiatives.

This kind of phenomena took place in the energy space with master limited partnerships and the fallout was huge when prices declined. Thankfully, since REITs are not subjected to the vagaries of the energy space or anything like it, the risk of a systemic crisis hitting a high-quality firm like Realty is low, but there is always the chance that mismanagement could still get the situation out of hand.

*Created by Author

To see whether or not this is the case here, I created the graph above, which shows the company's debt/equity ratio from 2013 through today. What you can see by looking at this is that, relative to equity, Realty's debt has been fairly flat and the amount outstanding is not anywhere close to what I would consider to be the danger zone. Assuming management is not artificially inflating the value of its assets in some way, shape, or form, it appears as though there's no evidence that the company is being mismanaged on this front.

Takeaway

Right now, Realty looks like a really interesting prospect to me. Yes, it is true that the business's yield is only 4.25% as of the time of this writing (this is great compared to non-REITs but pales in comparison to Omega), but the firm's strong, diversified assets, combined with its track record of payout increases (on top of a realistic payout ratio), suggests that there's little, besides fraud or a large financial crisis, that could go wrong for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in O over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.