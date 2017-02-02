Under Armour's Q4 2016 Results: A Big Swing And Miss, But Does It Really Matter?

On January 31, 2017, Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) reported fourth quarter 2016 results that missed on both the top- and bottom-line. Additionally, the company provided lackluster 2017 guidance that left the financial community wanting more. The end result? UA shares fell by more than 20% in one day and the stock downgrades came flying in (thanks for nothing, right?).

Now, investors are asking if the ~20% decline was an overreaction that created a buying opportunity or was it smart for investors to run for the exit based on the Q4 2016 results and lower-than-expected 2017 guidance, and my simply response is that it depends on the answer to one key question --do you still believe in the company's long-term story? If so, the Q4 2016 earnings miss and underwhelming 2017 guidance really does not matter in the grand scheme of things. Let me expand on this.

(Source)

The Q4 2016 Results And Forward Guidance Did Not Change UA's Long-term Story

For Q4 2016, UA reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $1.3b, while analysts were expecting for the company to report adjusted EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $1.4b. Therefore, the company only slightly missed the top- and bottom-line estimates but a miss is a miss, especially if shares are valued based on tremendous growth expectations (which is the case for UA).

There is a lot to unpack from UA's Q4 2016 results, but, in my opinion, one of the most concerning things about the quarter was what appears to be a lack of visibility by this management team. Remember, the company just reaffirmed full-year 2016 guidance a few short months ago. This was actually a topic that Mr. Kevin Plank, President & CEO, tried to talk around during the Q4 2016 conference call:

"Before diving into what happened in the fourth quarter, I think it's important to level set using our last call. When we spoke with you in October, through the first nine months of the year, we were on track to hit our full year targets. We had just come off a very strong back-to-school selling season where we saw momentum in the Under Armour business, despite some challenges in the market. So first, I'd like to explain a few things. What happened, what we learned, and what we're doing about it? So let's start with what happened. In the fourth quarter, slower traffic caused significant promotional activities earlier, deeper and broader than expected. This commoditized some of our more basic core product that had previously sold through for us in years past. This, in addition to higher demand for more lifestyle silhouettes caused us to be out of balance with our assortment. So we lost top line volume as we work to adapt through our mix and pricing." Following the liquidation of a major partner, we believe that lost market share would be absorbed by other parts of our business and saw signs to that effect throughout the year. And as we looked out to the fourth quarter, we were bullish in our assumptions, based on a long-standing history of auto replenishments, and at higher full priced cold weather product and DTC traffic built-in.

Mr. Plank went on to describe what the company learned from the mistakes that were made and how he plans to shake things up going forward, but I believe that this is too little, too late. Mr. Plank rightfully acknowledged the fact that UA had to contend with significant headwinds during the quarter, especially in North America, but this should have been factored into the Q4 guidance that was just reaffirmed in October 2016.

More importantly, however, is the concern that the headwinds that plagued UA's results in 2016 are likely to cause further pressure over the next twelve months, which had a direct impact on the 2017 guidance.

(Source: UA's Q4 2016 Earnings Presentation --linked above)

The 11% to 12% revenue growth sounds great until you hear that analysts were expecting 20% top-line growth in the current year. UA has reported significant top-line growth since going public, so investors should definitely be concerned about the underwhelming 2017 guidance that was provided by management.

UA Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

So, is UA's growth story a thing of the past? I do not think so and I actually believe that investors with a long-term perspective should stay the course (or buy on this dip). In my opinion, UA has a significant market opportunity and the company has great long-term business prospects in place (global expansion, connected fitness, footwear, etc.). Yes, lower-than-expected revenue growth for 2017 is a concern but, in my opinion, it is not yet a significant concern. In my mind, the retail space is currently going through a great deal of change so I am willing to look past a "slow" year if the company's long-term story is still intact.

"Our goal is to take UA from a great brand with good operations to a great brand with great operations. We've got some work ahead of us, and we'll use 2017 to focus on increasing our operational discipline as we look to build out our $10 billion business." --Kevin Plank, during the Q4 2016 conference call

Should Investors Be Concerned About The Q4 2016 Earnings Miss?

For a growth company like UA, earnings growth should play second fiddle to the top-line concerns because this company is heavily investing in its future. I would without a doubt like for the company to grow earnings, at least in line with management's previously communicated guidance, but a slight bottom-line miss does not change this company's long-term story, in my opinion.

This is another topic that Mr. Plank covered during the conference call:

"Being a growth company means that we're in a constant state of evolution. In 2017, we will remain on offense by continuing to invest in our fastest-growing businesses and leveraging our unique strengths and competitive advantages, and we have a lot of advantages: innovative product, brand strength, a broad base of premium sports marketing assets, unparalleled consumer connections and a strong, strong management team. Staying on offense, however, does not mean growth at any cost. It means striking an appropriate and responsible balance for the health of the brand in the near and long term. In the near term, we expect to add about $600 million in revenue this year, but based on all the factors we experienced in the fourth quarter and looking toward 2017, we expect operating income to be down by about $100 million. So the natural question is, why? Why is operating income going backwards? That is what we believe to be the near-term cost to ensure our path to becoming a $10 billion brand."

To me, it makes sense for UA to be investing in its business and at some point in the future these bets are likely to pay huge dividends, if management is able to properly position this company in the ever-changing retail landscape. Investors should take a wait and see approach as it relates to UA's earnings growth potential over the next two-to-three years because currently it appears that the company's bottom-line is going to flat-line (or decrease). However, it's important to remember that the current earnings growth headwinds, i.e. investing in connected fitness and making "UA simple", are very likely to become tailwinds once the pieces begin to the fall into place.

Risks

Another departure from the C-suite, especially when it is the CFO, is never a positive development so Mr. Plank and company will have a lot to prove over the next few quarters. Any additional management departures would signal that a storm may be brewing within the company so investors should closely monitor these type of developments in 2017 and 2018.

To add insult to injury, S&P cut UA's debt rating to junk after the company provided its 2017 guidance. This could have a real impact on the company being able to scale its business at the pace that management would like, so this is another factor that investors should monitor in the quarters/years ahead.

Bottom Line

UA's Q4 2016 results and the company's forward guidance was a big swing in miss by this management team, and shareholders paid the price. However, I believe that it is too early to throw in the towel on this company based on a couple "bad" quarters and tepid 2017 guidance because UA's growth potential has not fundamentally changed over the last few months.

Investors should not expect to get rich off of UA shares in 2017, as there are no near-term catalysts (unless the M&A rumors come to fruition, which is not likely), but the company's future looks brighter the further that you look out. I have heard that UA shares are expensive based on earnings but, in my opinion, this is a flawed approach to value a company like UA. As I mentioned above, UA is a great investment if you believe that the company's long-term story is still intact. For full disclosure, I started a small Under Armour position in my R.I.P. portfolio after the stock dipped to ~$19 and I plan to add to this position if the stock price stays below $20.

Lastly, I plan to dig deeper into UA's Q4 and full-year 2016 results and provide further thoughts on this company, so stay tuned.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.