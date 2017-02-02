Dollar Weakness Should Be Worrying Equity Bulls

Well, it looks like the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) is going to make another attempt at 2,300 this week where we will see if the index can permanently break out of its trading range. It broke out to the upside on the 24th of January but hasn't been able to significantly stay above the prior record high of 2,279. Yesterday, the ADP jobs number of 246k jobs in January resulted in a spiking of bonds yields, a stronger dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) initially and a slight rally in equities. However, the S&P came back to the finish the day where it started at 2,279, which means the breakout could end up being a failed one.

I continue to watch bonds very closely. At present, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) is trading slightly below the $119 level. Bonds continue to trade very near support levels and one cannot be confident of significantly rising equity prices until TLT recovers to at least $125 a share. I firmly believe that if capital leaves the bond market (on mass), capital will have to eventually leak out of the stock market. No technical support levels have been hit yet though, so most equity investors (as long-term sentiment charts illustrate) remain long equities markets.

Inflation is definitely on the rise in the world. Spanish inflation hit 3% in January, which must make it very difficult for the ECB to know when to move on interest rates. I maintain that economies like Germany, for example, should have higher interest rates but the rest of the union hasn't been able to grow at its growth rates up to now. In fact, one of Donald Trump's advisors took aim at Germany a few days ago stating that the heavily led exporting country had taken advantage of a weak euro over the past few years. This is largely true but one cannot blame Germany for quantitative easing programs in Europe.

In fact, the Germans didn't want artificially low interest rates and mass bond buying over the past few years. This is the main weakness of the European Union. Some economies are on a much sounder footing than others which means a "one fit all solution" is usually the wrong choice. Mario Draghi insists that he will only be looking at core inflation, which excludes energy, before making any adjustments to the monetary stimulus currently running. However, if a big economy like Germany starts to overheat with relation to its inflation levels, then Draghi will have to act sooner than originally envisioned.

Therefore, between the rants bandied about by Trump or his advisors about wanting a weaker dollar combined with growing inflation in Europe, it now looks ominous now that the dollar has put in a multi-year top. I'm expecting the dollar to bounce off support here in the near term but it will be a weak bounce and will probably fail to recover its 50-day moving average. Equity investors should be paying attention here. The strong dollar over the past few years definitely strengthened the case for capital flowing into US-denominated assets. However, I'm banking that a weaker dollar will have exactly the opposite effect here. We can already see since the start of the year how certain commodities have outperformed equities due to dollar weakness. Remember that capital always ends up in the sectors and asset classes where it is rewarded the most. The bond market is not the only area that equity bulls should be watching carefully.

To sum up, the dollar looks like it has topped and this is going to have ramifications. I believe (which we are seeing at present to a degree) that capital inflows will continue to increase into commodity markets. Stocks and commodities diverged away from each other in 2011. Both asset classes rallied last year after commodities bottomed out, but I don't see this trend continuing indefinitely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.