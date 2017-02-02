The Death Of Solar... Or Not?

Here is the short answer: Don't sell your solar stocks yet.

After decades of experimentation, subsidies, trial and error, and technological breakthroughs, the time is at hand for the industry to stand up on its own two legs. Grid parity is now at hand whereby alternatives are cheaper than conventional hydrocarbon energy sources, and profitable as long as government subsidies remain in place. And they won't even need the subsidies to make money in a year or two.

The fact is that alternative energy, especially solar, has passed a tipping point from which there is no return, no matter who is in office. This is occurring not just in the US, but globally as well. The crucial benchmark here is the price of coal, far and away the cheapest source of fossil fuel. It is now more expensive than solar in 30 countries, where power costs are far higher than in the US.

Future historians will view this as one of the most important developments of the 21st century. All past leaps forward in the course of modern civilization in technology and standards of living have been accompanied by changes in the primary source of energy.

We have evolved from firewood to coal, hydroelectricity, oil, and nuclear. Solar will be no different. About 25% of the world's energy supplies came from renewable sources in 2016. Some $286 billion was invested in renewables, including $160 billion in solar. This year will be far larger.

Solar was one of the largest job creators in the US over the past five years. In California, over 100,000 people now work in the solar industry. This is much more than a passing politically correct fad.

India alone has announced the construction of a staggering 100 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2022. That is nearly four times the 27.2 gigawatts of solar power produced by the US today. The original founder of the coal industry, the United Kingdom, produced more power from solar in 2016 for the first time, some 6,964 gigawatts. All coal mining in England will cease within five years.

Gone are the days when a coal (NYSEARCA:KOL) strike brought the US economy to a juddering halt. The last time that happened was in 1946. Thanks to the fracking boom, natural gas prices collapsed, undercutting coal by a large margin. Coal will never come back. Despite promises made, the mines aren't reopening.

So don't be tempted by last year's recovery in coal prices. That was caused by ham-handed Chinese efforts to manage domestic supplies, followed by panic buying on the spot market. Over the past decade, US dependence on coal as an energy source has plunged from 50% to 34%. This is the fastest energy conversion in history.

Scotland now gets 106% of its power from wind, and is a net exporter of electricity to England. To understand why, go there someday and try to play golf. Even lowly Costa Rica managed to run its small economy entirely in alternatives for 76 days.

Entire US companies are going with alternatives. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), one of the largest power consumers in the US thanks to its gigantic server farms, plans to become a net energy supplier in 2017. The City of Las Vegas will run entirely on renewables, enabled by purchases of power from the massive solar farms in the nearby California deserts.

Of course, no one can talk about solar without mentioning Elon Musk's gigantic gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. In one shot, the planet's lithium ion battery production will double, providing the missing link to a complete solar residential and transportation solution.

While we are on the doorstep of a revolution in alternative energy, the investment payoff may be a little farther out. Since the November 8th election, solar stocks have been among the market's worst performers. And they were already in trouble well before that because of the stubbornly cheap price of oil.

The Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), a popular investment vehicle in the field, is off by 13%. Thin film technology supplier First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) declined by 33%. High performance solar panel manufacturer SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) (which built my own 335 watt panels), has seen its share price nosedive by a shocking 80% since the beginning of 2016.

The post-election carnage has been caused by the fear of the potential elimination of solar energy subsidies, which were extended to 2021 only last year. But that may never take place. These were the lifeblood of an industry that was in start-up mode, especially during the Great Recession. Now that they are close to taking in net revenue, they are less of an issue.

Don't try telling that to the market, which clearly sees solar as having a giant bulls eye on its back in the present political environment. Still, I would not be a solar seller here. The damage has been done.

The next big story to come out of this industry will be about the renaissance of solar. With the price of oil today pressing $55 to the upside, that may be sooner than you think.

Solar made all the sense in the world when Texas tea traded over $100 a barrel. At $60, it may not look so bad, which I expect to see later in the year.

If you'd like to receive The Diary of the Mad Hedge Fund Trader in your inbox every day premarket and Trade Alerts which have averaged 36.95% annually since inception (11/29/10), Learn More @madhedgefundtrader.com or Subscribe Through Seeking Alpha Premium Authors*

*Value-Added Investment Services From Top SA Contributors