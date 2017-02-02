Invitation Homes IPO: Foreshadowing A Healthy Real Estate Market

Invitation Homes (Pending:INVH), a REIT which specializes in renting out single-family homes, raised over $1.5 billion in its Tuesday IPO and slightly beat expectations.

The Wall Street Journal said that this is "the largest U.S.-listed IPO in more than a year", and Invitation Homes placed in the upper half of its initial price range of $18 to $21 as it reached a price point of $20 per share. Invitation has benefited from a U.S. real estate market which is spurring up home prices and forcing millennials to rent instead of buy. The company has the largest inventory of rental properties with 50,000 units and much of it is concentrated in locations with rising property rates.

There are small concerns about how Invitation will continue to grow given the aforementioned higher prices, but there is a lot to like about this IPO. Invitation is a solid buy and its success is a good barometer of the health of the real estate and IPO market.

Renting vs. Buying

Everyone gets told that it is better to buy a home than rent one, but Americans appear to be less interested in owning a home than ever before. The Census Bureau announced on Tuesday that U.S. home ownership rates fell in the 2016 4Q to 63.7 percent from 63.8 percent a year earlier, continuing a trend of low home ownership.

There are multiple reasons for the trend, ranging from a lack of millennial interest in owning a home to rising home prices driving down ownership. But despite this seeming lack of interest, housing prices in markets such as San Francisco and Tampa are continuing to rise, which shows that millennials are interested in obtaining good properties close to good schools and such as they age.

These trends are good news for Invitation Homes, which as noted above rents out single-family homes. The company took advantage of low housing prices during the housing crisis as it snapped up foreclosed homes in bulk.

Invitation Homes has taken care to pick up desirable homes which are close to employment centers and boast other neighborhood amenities, and has hit markets for where there is rising demand for homes. According to its SEC filing, the three cities where it owns the largest number of homes are Phoenix, Tampa, and Atlanta. All three cities are popular destinations for millennials and have been dealing with rising housing prices. This makes renting homes like from Innovation more appealing.

By snapping up good homes and taking advantage of current real estate trends, Invitation has seen its rental revenue grow from about $588 million in the nine months ending September 30, 2015 to $654 million in the same period in 2016. While the company did have a net loss over those same periods, it drastically decreased from 2015 to 2016.

Can They Keep This Up?

Invitation Homes is a steadily growing country which is in prime position to take advantage of current real estate trends. But there are a few questions which more cautious investors may ask.

While Invitation Homes has benefited from rising housing prices, the catch is that it limits the company's ability to expand since they can no longer snap up houses as easily. Invitation CEO John Bartling did state in an interview with CNBC that Invitation Homes was "culling the portfolio" as it had sold 2600 homes over the past two years. But Invitation Homes can still continue to grow, whether it is by making occasional acquisitions or by raising the prices of the rents like they have over the past year. Given the continued housing demand, the latter still remains an option.

It should also be noted that some analysts are skeptical about whether renting out single-family homes is a viable long-term strategy or just an anomaly caused by current market conditions. But Bartling noted that the lack of millennial interest in home ownership appears to be a cultural thing, and there will be plenty of forewarning should the trends which have boosted Invitation Homes change.

Plenty to look forward to

There may be some concern about Invitation Homes if housing prices fall or millennials start buying homes, but those do not appear to be trends which will happen in the near future. For now, Invitation Homes is a profitable company with a good growth record and has performed well starting out of the gate. This is a solid buy, though investors should continue to track real estate prices and make sure that the current trend of low home ownership but high prices continues.

Furthermore, Invitation is the largest IPO so far in 2017 and its success portends good things for the rest of the market. This is a great time to be aggressive and get in on the bottom floor not just with Invitation, but other companies going public as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.