Apple: Shareholder 'Bonus Check' This Year?

But the most important and under-followed story of the report was Tim Cook's statement that he is looking to repatriate cash.

By Parke Shall

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock climbed with a purpose on Wednesday, after the company reported results on Tuesday afternoon. Across the board, the results beat almost all Wall Street expectations, including whisper numbers for both earnings and iPhone sales. At a time where the market seemed undecided as to whether or not Apple would move through all time highs or treat them as a resistance level, this earnings report should give the stock the push it needed for Apple to move onto all time highs.

AAPL data by YCharts

There have been many good recaps of the earnings report here on Seeking Alpha and you can read them here. Today, we just wanted to focus on one part of the conference call that has not been focused on and that could ostensibly be the most important for Apple shareholders. It looks as though Apple CEO Tim Cook is trying to engineer a way to repatriate a lot of the company's cash. We have predicted in several past articles that upon repatriation, shareholders stand to benefit significantly.

In the past, when Apple wanted to conduct a buyback or raise its dividend, the company took on debt to help them put together the cash necessary for such shareholder friendly initiatives. Dating back years, Apple shareholders have suggested that the company deploy more capital to increase shareholder value. After all, Apple is a robust cash generating machine that, after this quarter, now has over $240 billion in cash.

There are many arguments as to what Apple can do with its cash hoard. Many shareholders want the company to return the cash to shareholders. Others want the company to invest the money in research, development and innovation. There is also a small camp of individuals who continually suggest that Apple should be using the cash to acquire smaller companies that could help spur organic growth and new pockets of profitability going forward. There's also an argument for a hybrid of all three of these.

Here is a Business Insider report from yesterday that goes into detail about what Apple's CEO said on the conference call regarding repatriation,

CEO Tim Cook said on the company's earnings call Tuesday that he expects congress to pass tax reform this year. That tax reform could loosen up the taxes Apple would have to pay if it brings back cash from overseas, one of the key reasons it continues to store most of its cash outside the US. "I am optimistic on what I'm hearing for some tax reform this year," Cook said on the call. "It seems there are people in both parties that would favor repatriation as part of that," he added, referring to bringing the overseas cash to the US.

It is not as though the company couldn't take on more debt to conduct further buybacks and shareholder friendly initiatives, but there is a real case for the company feeling much more comfortable performing the shareholder friendly initiatives while holding the cash here in the United States. Granted, the company is already working on finishing up its current buyback authorization and the company will need to start to draw up plans for additional buybacks going forward, but we do think that the capital return program coming for the company in the future could be the most robust and meaningful that it has been since Apple has been a public company.

We think that the eventual repatriation of this cash this year could even lead to a special dividend or "bonus check" for Apple shareholders. If it is not a cash distribution, Apple shareholders are likely to receive the benefits through stock buybacks or other means.

When you think about the potential cash distribution that could be on its way for Apple shareholders and you combine this with the fact that the company is working on generating and growing a large amount of recurring revenue from software, you get a prescription for stock price appreciation and multiple expansion.

"We feel great about this momentum, and our goal is to double the size of the services business in the next four years," Cook said.

If Apple is looking to double the amount of software as a service revenue they are bringing in, we think the company's multiple will eventually reflect as such. We have stated several times in the past that Microsoft gets a multiple that is nearly double of Apple because so much of its revenue is based on software, not hardware. If Apple can start to nudge its way into this type of revenue distribution, there could be an era where we see serious multiple expansion for the company going forward.

When you combine this prospect of multiple expansion with the amount of cash that may soon be available to distribute to shareholders, it is very easy to make an argument that this could be a renaissance age to be an Apple shareholder. Even though this is a time that many people think the law of large numbers applies to Apple's share price, shareholders may still see their absolute and total returns wind up nearly doubling from here over the course of the next few years. It is not out of the question.

We think it is a fantastic time to be an Apple shareholder, as the company remains one of the most fundamentally sound and undervalued companies in the market today. We think its performance would be relatively detached from any broader market meltdown and we have a long position that we continue to hold with a multiple year outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.