Chesapeake Energy: Huge Victory

Embattled oil and natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) has announced the reinstatement of convertible preferred stock dividends in January. This is another crucial step towards Chesapeake Energy's full-fledged recovery, and another remainder that investors should not write off the energy company just yet.

Almost exactly one year ago, in January 2016, Chesapeake Energy, weighed down by billions of dollars of debt on its balance sheet and under pressure from falling revenues in light of a crushing energy price crisis, announced that it would suspend preferred stock dividends. The move was certainly in the interest of the company that was in a precarious situation in 2016, but the suspension hurt shareholders, and investor confidence. Suspending preferred stock dividends is an emergency measure only to be taken in the most difficult times, and something no preferred (or common) stock investor likes to see.

That said, things are starting to move the right way for Chesapeake Energy, even though concerns over a high degree of financial leverage still hang over the company. The reinstatement of preferred stock dividends, if anything, is a reminder that indebted oil and natural gas drillers can indeed turn the page.

Chesapeake Energy announced the suspension of its preferred stock dividends in 2016, arguing that it would save the company $170 million in cash, and that the savings would facilitate debt purchases at significant discounts, which made a lot of sense at the time. Fast forward one year and the company is in a much more stable position than a year ago. For one thing, Chesapeake Energy has signed or closed several asset disposition deals with transaction proceeds totaling $2.5 billion. Further, Chesapeake Energy has already come a long way in bringing its debt down to a more manageable level since the company's indebtedness has declined ~50 percent from peak 2012 levels.

The reinstatement of preferred stock dividends is therefore only the next logical step that the oil and natural gas company had to take in order to get back to normal. Dividends on Chesapeake Energy's outstanding convertible preferred securities will be paid in arrears. If you are a holder of any of the following convertible preferred securities, you will have some cash coming your way soon (holders of record date: February 1, 2017; pay date: February 15, 2017).

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy's Board of Directors also declared dividends on each of its convertible preferred securities for the current quarter.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Your Takeaway

The reinstatement of convertible preferred stock dividends is another step toward normalization for Chesapeake Energy and shareholders. Most importantly, it is also a show of confidence on the part of Chesapeake Energy's management that is believes the company can deal with its financial liabilities now, and that it sees a viable path forward with lower leverage and stronger cash flow. Since debt worries are still lingering in the levered energy sector, this is a strong signal to shareholders that the company is upbeat about its future. The dividend reinstatement also improves the reward-to-risk ratio for Chesapeake Energy's common shares. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.