Natural Gas: Clash Of The Time Frames

The current situation in natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) is a classic clash of time frames and narratives.

In the short term there is a bearish outlook for February weather and storage draws, leading to a bearish chart:

On the other hand, you have a structural imbalance which is longer term bullish for 2017. This is again reflected in the chart for this time frame:

The next phase of the rally (wave C) is expected to be around the same size as the initial recovery (wave A), projecting $4.5. Of course, this is only a guide; another common measured move targets $5.8, and we don't even know yet where this corrective phase (wave B) will end.

When the move is underway there will be fundamental and technical clues as to the destination, but for now we can say the longer term trend remains bullish, no matter where the shorter term moves take price.

Trading Each Time Frame

My bias is bullish due to the long term trend, and my last trade was long from $3.15 to the $3.4s, as detailed here. I did not hold (and I will not hold) until there is a move below the January lows of $3.1.

This move lower will resolve the current stalemate and sideways action we now see. The area of $3.1 has held twice and there are bound to be early longs with stops below the January low.

A sharp flush of sell stops when the long term fundamentals are bullish plays right into the hands of 'smart money' looking for liquidity at good prices. For them, the lower the better, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a capitulation below $3 all the way to $2.93:

This kind of move would certainly shake up the market and would be a great opportunity to buy.

Obviously I don't know if the above scenario will play out exactly as expected. It may bounce up again towards $3.5, in which case I will most likely look to short again.

All I can do is prepare myself for what looks most probable, and position myself where I think I have an edge.

Conclusions

Natural gas is stuck between two different time frames and narratives, creating a range.

As far back as December 14th I said, '$3.7-$4 is a sell zone and $2.6-$3 is a buy zone.' Now we are approaching the buy zone and I am prepared to take advantage of any short term capitulation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade futures