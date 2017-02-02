Come mothers and fathers Throughout the land and don't criticize what you can't understand. Your sons and your daughters are beyond your command. Your old road is rapidly aging. Please get out of the new one if you can't lend your hand. For the times they are a-changing. -Bob Dylan

I do not write my commentary to be political. Let me make this abundantly clear. Everyone approaches life with their own set of prejudices, their own set of filters, and I am not devoid of humanity. That much I will certainly admit.

Yet, having said that, I am only interested in how politics will define the markets and, in my opinion, there is nothing, nothing and nothing that will define the markets more than politics, at the present, as Mr. Trump shapes and then reshapes his policies and his Administration.

For eight years, I took a different tact. Since the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers on September 15, 2009, I was of the opinion that we were living in "Wonderland." This was a world controlled and dominated by the Fed and the other major central banks. The Fed had, and has, about $4.4 trillion in assets, the ECB is approaching our number and the Japanese central bank not only monetizes their debt markets but their equity markets.

Private enterprise made very little difference. All that you could do was hang on to the backs of every syllable uttered by the Fed, and the rest, and try to front-run what they might do. That was the way of the Great Game for the past eight years.

January 20, 2017 re-defined that scenario. It was not easy, I will share with you, for me to come to grips with this. It was a struggle! Yet, on CNBC, on November 8, I said that Mr. Trump would win and to buy equities and to make the assumption that the next move in yields would be higher. That is what I said.

You judge the results.

It had dawned upon me that we were not in for "Change." That word is much too mild and does not describe what took place accurately. What had occurred, with Mr. Trump's election, was the "End of a Cycle" and the beginning of a new one. We had reached "Breakpoint." I was of that opinion then and I am of the opinion now. We have turned a 90 degree corner. We are out on a new adventure.

You must unlearn what you have learned. -Yoda

The first lesson is that the central banks, the days of "Wonderland," are behind us. They no longer dominate the markets and soon, very soon, Mr. Trump is going to appoint two members to the Fed that will totally and radically change the policies and the direction of America's central bank. Ms. Yellen and Mr. Fischer may also find themselves in hiatus and I am paying little attention to what the Fed says now as it will be irrelevant soon enough. Our 90 degree turn has closed this space and opened up a new space for Mr. Trump and he will be using this to his distinct advantage.

One more nod to "Breakpoint."

The Warnings

All too often in my occupation, as the Chief Strategist for my firm, people think that you are "pimping." Well, let me assure you, I am not. My contract with Hilltop Securities, calls for my unfettered opinion in very clear language and no one can tell me what to think or write. You may agree or disagree with my opinion but you are getting just that. Nothing more, nothing less, just that, my honest opinion.

Having said that, and being a cautious fellow by nature, exemplified by Grant's Rules, the first of which is "Preservation of Capital," reiterated 10 times, I constantly look about to ascertain any dangers. I see several these days with the first of which being some sort of privatization of OTCQB:FNMA and FHLMC (OTCQB:FMCC). I would re-think any ownership positions here and, at the least, I expect a significant widening between these credits and FHLB, FFCB and the rest. It may turn out to be much worse than this but a "significant widening," is my base case scenario.

The energy sector is another area deep into trouble, in my view. The concentration is going to be squarely focused on U.S. companies and it will be "Buy, sell and trade American." OPEC, and her fingerlings, are "dead men walking," in my estimation, and I advise extreme caution as geopolitical events, if not insurrections and revolutions, may not be far off. New technologies, fracking, re-fracking and horizontal drilling have beaten them and I expect the residual carnage to be coming soon. This will not be earnings up or earnings down but major global dislocations, in my estimation.

Then there is Europe. It is about to come apart further, in my opinion. We have had Brexit and now elections forthcoming in the Netherlands, France and probably Italy. I point specifically to the Netherlands this morning as Mr. Wilders, and his crew, are going to jump ship if elected, they tell us.

The sight will not be pretty.

On American shores the big surprise may be yields coming down again as Mr. Trump moves from infrastructure programs to balancing the budget. Some will come unglued with this result as huge bets have been made on higher interest rates. I caution here as well. This could be a very bad bet when all is said and done and it assumes a "politics as usual" where new programs are put in place without off-setting cuts. I think the folks in the Trump Administration are better than that which is why I caution in this space. My support/resistance lines are 2.32% and 2.51% and I would keep my eyes attached to those numbers.

All Aboard!

The train is leaving the station. "Get aboard, get aboard," I tell you. There is just no other choice. You don't want to get left behind in the dead of winter. We are off.