Buffett Has Been Diverting From His Well-Known Investing Rules

As the market has become much smarter and is now familiar with his investment philosophy, Buffett has been forced to break his own rules in order to outperform the market.

Buffett is indisputably one of the greatest investors in history. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has outperformed S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) throughout its history by an eye-opening margin. For instance, the conglomerate outperformed the market for 18 consecutive years, from 1981 to 1998. Hence I have read numerous books that analyze the investment philosophy of Buffett. However, the picture has changed during the last 7 years. More specifically, Berkshire has outperformed S&P in only 2 of the last 7 years. In addition, Buffett has been diverting from his well-known rules during the last few years. In this article, I will analyze the most remarkable diversions of the oracle of Omaha from his own investing rules.

Technology stocks

Buffett has always emphasized that one the cornerstones of his success is that he always invests in companies he understands thoroughly. That's why he has always stayed away from tech stocks, which he finds hard to understand while their business is characterized by extremely strong competition. There is always a battle between the strongest brains for the next breakthrough in this sector and Buffett does not want to make any bet on who will be the one to succeed.

Nevertheless, Buffett surprised the investment community when he purchased a significant stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in 2011. Since then he has increased his stake and hence IBM is now his 4th largest holding, comprising 10% of his portfolio. Buffett justified his choice on the relatively predictable cash flows of the company, which were much more reliable than those of most tech stocks. However, he did not see the strengthening of the competition coming. While S&P has rallied 70% during the last 5 years, IBM has lost 10%. The stock currently trades around the average entry point of Buffett. The oracle admitted a few months ago that he is not sure anymore that IBM will return to its growth trajectory, though he has no intention of selling his stake.

The investment community was also greatly surprised when Berkshire initiated a stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a year ago. The average entry point was between $93 and $110 and the timing proved excellent, as the stock completed its downtrend around $90 and is now trading near its all-time high, at $129. It is worth noting that the purchase of Apple was not decided by Buffett; it was implemented by one of his two delegates.

Airline stocks

Buffett has always advised investors to stay away from airline stocks. As competition has always been fierce in the airline sector, most airlines are highly cyclical and see their earnings collapse during every recession. Consequently, the losses in a bad year can erase profits of a whole decade. That's why numerous airlines have gone bankrupt and have thus caused their shareholders to incur devastating losses.

Nevertheless, while the above justification of Buffett is certainly well documented, Berkshire initiated a significant stake in the four major US airlines last year. More specifically, Berkshire initiated stakes in American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). Berkshire broke one of the strictest rules of Buffett probably because the business conditions have substantially improved for airlines. More specifically, after years of bankruptcies and consolidation, competition is not as fierce as it was in the past. Moreover, the relatively low oil prices may be the new norm for the foreseeable future. Therefore, as all these stocks were trading at remarkably low, single-digit P/E ratios, Buffett considered them attractive. So far he has been certainly vindicated, as all these stocks have climbed much higher than the entry point of Buffett.

Exxon Mobil

Buffett initiated a large stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in 2014. As he has always stated that he does not like oil producers due to the continuous need to replenish their reserves via excessive capital expenses, that investing decision was a great surprise to the markets. Unfortunately for him, the plunge of the oil price began soon after his purchase so that decision did not prove correct. Nevertheless, on the bright side, he sold his stake soon after his purchase and hence he cut the losses very early.

Recent purchases

Buffett recently stated that he had bought $12 B of stocks since the elections. This is remarkably increased activity, as Berkshire bought just about $10 B of stocks in 2015. As the oracle did not specify which stocks he bought, no conclusions can be made on these purchases. On the other hand, it is remarkable that he bought so many stocks during this phase of the bull market, i.e., after an 8-year old bull market.

Buffett has always emphasized that he buys stocks when there is blood in the streets. The latter was certainly absent in the last few months, as the market has kept posting new highs since the elections. On the other hand, even during one of the strongest bull markets in history, an acute investor may pinpoint some undervalued stocks. Therefore, it will be really interesting to find out which stocks he bought in his next 13F form, which is expected on February 15th.

Wells Fargo

While Buffett deviated from his well-known rules in all the above moves, he certainly followed his rules in the case of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Although this turned out to be a perfectly managed bank during the financial crisis, it was recently reported that it followed some misleading practices. Consequently, the stock plunged from $50 to $44 and some analysts started speculating that Buffett would reduce his large stake on the news. As the good management of Wells Fargo was the most important reason for this investment of Buffett, the speculation of those analysts was not unfounded. However, it turned out that Buffett did not sell any shares due to this negative development. He thus confirmed once again that he does not sell his stocks when there is blood in the streets.

The bottom line

As mentioned above, Buffett has had a hard time trying to outperform the market in the last 7 years. Therefore, as the market has become much smarter and is now familiar with his investment philosophy, Buffett has been forced to break his own rules in order to achieve exceptional returns. In some cases he has been proven wrong while in some others he has proven correct. Of course we will be able to evaluate his recent choices only after a few years have elapsed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.