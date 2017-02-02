MannKind Announces Plans For Reverse Split

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced Wednesday on an investor update call that the company intends to move forward with a reverse stock split. According to an SEC filing, the company is seeking approval for a split ratio between 1-for-3 and 1-for-10. The matter requires 50% approval, and the Board of Directors recommends shareholder approve the matter.

MannKind has its back against the wall with regard to Nasdaq listing. The company does not qualify for a time extension to gain compliance, and has to get approval for a reverse split prior to the initial waiting period expiring.

For many months I have expressed an opinion that a reverse split was likely. Some detractors felt that the company could gain compliance based on news, but the news never really materialized.

Reverse splits for listing purposes do not correct the company's underlying financial issues. It merely gets the stock price above Nasdaq's $1 listing requirement by reducing the number of shares. A reverse split delivers a higher stock price with fewer shares. For more novice readers, here's a simple explanation:

Sample Reverse Split:

A company has 1,000 shares outstanding at $1.00 each

The value of the company is $1,000.

A person that owes 100 shares would own 10% of the company at a value of $100.

A 1-for-10 reverse split happens.

The company now has 100 shares priced at $10 each.

That 10% owner now has 10 shares valued at $100. He is still a 10% owner, and the value of his stake is still $100.

The dynamics that brought about this whole issue remain the same. Sales of Afrezza are very poor, there are no real opportunities to partner the drug, and the company is having a difficult time getting any sort of traction. MannKind still has a shortage of cash, and seems to have no real solution to change the current dynamics.

Management did try to say the right things to keep investors encouraged, but at this point even the most bullish MannKind supporters are finding themselves questioning the wisdom of continued investment in the stock.

The announcement of a reverse split happened after hours, and the stock went down about 15%. I would caution investors that stocks typically do not respond well to reverse splits. For those that need a stark example, consider Enteromedics (NASDAQ:ETRM), a company with a novel medical weight loss device. In January of 2016 the company did a 1-for-15 reverse split. The stock tanked. By December the company had a second reverse split with a ratio of 1-for-70.

I anticipate that MannKind will seek a ration of at least 1 for 7 and will more likely go to a 1-for-10 ratio.

What investors need to grasp is the reality of how the street views reverse splits. The street does not typically look upon these types of events kindly. It is even worse in this case because there was no positive news tied to the event. When Enteromedics conducted its first reverse split it was coupled with an announcement of a cash infusion. Certainly there are examples of companies that have weathered the reverse split storm, but they are rare, and likely were far more established than MannKind is.

I have stated for quite some time MannKind is a highly speculative stock. I have stated the company has severe challenges, including a cash crunch. I have stated the company has precious little leverage to negotiate with. A reverse split does not cure any of these ailments. Even if a buyer were to materialize, the company would be bought for a song, leaving most long-term investors holding the proverbial bag.

For many months, some investors have been looking at what is possible with MannKind. My advice has always been to look at what is probable. Anything is possible, but the market operates on what is probable. At some point, investors need to work with realities rather than what they want to see and hear. At some point, investors need to stop jumping to conclusions that Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is going to acquire MannKind simply based on the so-called evidence that some company hires have come from Amgen. Sometimes an overactive imagination is an investor's worst enemy.

Let me be clear: Afrezza may well be a neat and compelling product for some users. There may be some users that call it life-changing. The problem is that there are not enough of those people to drive sales numbers. Stay tuned, and be cautious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.