Stepping In On Boot Barn

I wrote in December that I thought Boot Barn (NASDAQ:BOOT) offered a buying opportunity with shares below $15. While BOOT wasn't - and isn't - cheap by retail standards, I do think there's a reasonable niche Boot Barn can target both in-store and online. There's white space for additional brick-and-mortar expansion, and little in the way of direct competition in the Western wear space. The core question relative to the outlook for the stock was whether it could jumpstart same-store sales growth, which had come to a screeching halt after years of impressive results:

The bearish narrative was that general brick-and-mortar weakness left the company unable to sustain that growth, and that narrative drove BOOT shares from above $30 in mid-2015 to below $6 less than a year later. The bullish narrative was that FY16 results (BOOT fiscal years end in March) were impacted by O&G weakness in key markets like Colorado, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Texas, which put a temporary roadblock in Boot Barn's growth profile.

Coming out of the company's Q3 report Wednesday, when Boot Barn reported a 0.2% comp, that question hasn't been answered. But BOOT shares are much cheaper, closing at $10.85 after being down as much as 19% in morning trading. And I think there's enough to stay bullish on BOOT at lower prices, despite my general bearishness toward retail as a whole. There are concerns here in terms of both revenue and margins, and BOOT shares still are priced at a premium to peers, even below $11. But there's also room for improvement in terms of both sales and margins, and enough to believe that the core Boot Barn story still is intact. I didn't buy shares heading into the report, largely because of an ugly chart that kept getting uglier through the New Year. But I saw enough in Q4 to step in.

Q3 Earnings Were...OK

After Q2, Boot Barn had guided for "modestly positive" same-store sales growth and EPS of $0.38-0.43, and it did release preliminary results for Q3 earlier this month - so the Q3 numbers, which were at the low end of original guidance, shouldn't have been a surprise. But what appears to have led to the early-morning sell-off was a big reduction in implied Q4 guidance: the company pulled down full-year EPS guidance from $0.66-0.73 to $0.60-0.63, a $0.08 reduction at the midpoint of both ranges.

Where the weakness seems to have come from in Q3 and where BOOT expects it to come from in Q4 is in oil and gas related markets. Per the Q3 call, North Dakota, Colorado, and Wyoming posted high single-digit comp declines; same-store sales in Texas were down mid-single digits. The bullish narrative there is that those declines will pass, if only by being lapped. The bearish response is that Boot Barn management clearly expected some sort of sequential improvement - oil comps were down double digits in Q1 and high-single digits in Q2, according to the Q2 call. And that weakness should have been lapped to some extent, given year-prior commentary, which means those markets (about one-third of Boot Barn's total) are seeing weakness accelerate, not stabilize. Meanwhile, I myself have argued repeatedly relative to Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI), a similarly-impacted retailer, that recent O&G weakness isn't a cyclical low, but rather a reversion to the mean. Comps in North Dakota - where, as Boot Barn management has pointed out, customers literally are leaving the state - aren't going back to FY14/FY15 levels, even if O&G employment stabilizes going forward.

To be honest, I think the impact of O&G still is an open question. Relative to SSI, however, Boot Barn, at the least, is driving overall comp growth - and thus, relatively reasonable performance in non-O&G areas. So while I don't expect a return to the double-digit comp performance of FY11-FY13, or even a cyclical-style "snap back" in demand, the case that Boot Barn can reach a consolidated 4-5% comp once O&G markets normalize isn't necessarily off the table. The Q2 performance seems to imply decent growth outside of O&G markets (something like -6 to -7% in O&G, +3 to +4% elsewhere), which is enough to at least have some confidence that the business isn't collapsing. And with shares already having declined ~25% into the report, a decent top-line number seems like enough to give Boot Barn a bit more time.

The other concern in the report, however, comes in terms of margins. Gross margin declined 170 bps year over year (against adjusted figures the year before), with a 100 bps drop in merchandise margin. The gross margin pressure broke down as following:

30 bps e-commerce mix;

30 bps freight;

20 bps loyalty;

20 bps shrink;

70 bps occupancy deleverage

That type of margin compression undercuts the bull case for Boot Barn. Management repeatedly pointed out on the Q3 call a problem that I've cited in the past: a shift in revenue from in-store to e-commerce hurts consolidated margin for retailers. And that appears to be the case for Boot Barn as well, which saw pricing pressure and higher shipping expense from e-commerce growth that outpaced in-store sales. And the problem for BOOT even below $11 is that 'decent' comp growth of 2-4% a year doesn't imply much operating margin expansion in terms of SG&A leverage; if gross margin is declining at the same time, then EBIT basically is flat. And with the stock still trading near 18x the midpoint of FY17 EPS guidance, flat EBIT maybe supports the current price, but probably something closer to a 12-14x multiple and a $8-9 handle.

This Can, And Should, Get Better

All that said, I'm still inclined to accept management's explanation that the O&G markets simply have been weaker for longer than it expected. And unlike a lot of other retailers, Boot Barn has some low-hanging fruit it can harvest to both drive sales and protect margins. It's already having a good deal of success online - more than it expected - and it's a niche where Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Zappos is going to have an offering, but not nearly as much of a direct presence as Amazon, as a whole, does elsewhere in apparel. (Boot Barn's Sheplers.com already sells directly on Amazon as well.) CEO James Conroy cited countryoutfitter.com as a rival on the Q3 call, but pointed out that its traffic was declining. The e-commerce business here, between Boot Barn and Sheplers, seems in reasonably good position.

Meanwhile, in store, the company is rolling out the WHIP program ("We Have It Promise"), which features in-store tablets to order out-of-stock inventory (either from Boot Barn or drop-shipped). There's still room to expand in the Southeast and possibly parts of the mid-Atlantic/Northeast, and some "mom and pop" competition may be shaken out in farm- and/or O&G-heavy regions. As someone who fits squarely into Boot Barn's target demographic, I still like the niche longer term, and I still think the lack of major competition (which the exception of privately held Cavender's) means Boot Barn's long-term prospects are intact, either in-store or online.

In my opinion, the margin pressure is the more concerning problem. But management was insistent that it had ways to mitigate the pressure from e-commerce. The company is combining fulfillment into a single distribution center, which should cut supply chain and shipping costs. Boot Barn continues to push private label brands, which help margins. In my experience, Sheplers already is probably the lowest price operator out there - and it's already pulled down Boot Barn's overall margin since its acquisition - so I'm skeptical that pricing pressure will accelerate. A potential border tax is an issue, given how many boots are made in Mexico (and China), with Conroy saying on the Q3 call that about a quarter of Boot Barn product comes from Mexico, in particular. But Conroy said a border tax wouldn't be a "massive problem", and given the response to that discussion of late, I'm skeptical of pricing in any pressure at this point.

All told, of the 170 bps of pressure in the quarter, Boot Barn should be able to alleviate a good chunk of it. Freight expense should come down, and shrink can be improved after a couple of difficult quarters. Mix probably is a persistent headwind, but better comps can leverage SG&A and occupancy. I don't know that I'd predict much, if anything, in the way of improvement in terms of margins going forward, but Boot Barn should be able to stabilize those figures. That, of course, is only if comps cooperate.

Valuation

Again, it all circles back to top-line growth for BOOT. With the stock at nearly 17x EPS and almost 9x on an EV/EBITDA basis, BOOT still is a) pricing in some level of cash flow/earnings growth and b) priced at a premium to retail peers, particularly after the carnage in the sector over the past few weeks. If comps stumble in CY17, and start to look like the flat to down profile at most U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers, BOOT still can get back to the $5-6 levels it saw last year, without a doubt (think 10-12x on lowered full-year expectations of $0.50-0.55 in EPS - itself not a huge decline YOY, particularly considering a $0.03 benefit from a 53rd week in FY17). And with BOOT far more highly leveraged than most retailers (net debt is over 40% of enterprise value and the debt/EBITDA ratio is near 4x), EBITDA declines will come off the net income line at a very quick pace.

So buying BOOT out of Q3 requires a) faith in the long-term model and b) some level of trust in management relative to O&G impact and margin potential. And I didn't see nearly enough in the Q3 report to change my opinion much on either front. I still think Boot Barn will be able to right its ship over the next few quarters; I still like the brand and model's positioning longer term; and I still think there's a path to get EPS over $1 by FY19. That alone should support 40% upside from current levels, even with some level of multiple compression - and given leverage, it doesn't take much. An incremental ~$20 million in EBITDA does the trick and only needs about 10% higher sales and about a 100 bps increase in EBITDA margins.

That's a bit of a circular argument, of course: given the fixed-cost structure here (and the balance sheet leverage), EBITDA margins almost certainly are going to rise on higher sales, unless the company can't mitigate pressure from a shift within the company to e-commerce. But I continue to believe that sales will rise, with Boot Barn's strength likely to start showing again once O&G regions either improve and/or the comparisons are lapped in full. That may take a couple of quarters, and BOOT's trading seems likely to be lumpy until then. But below $11, I think the rewards are worth both the risk, and the wait.

