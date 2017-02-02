AMD: Now On The Clock

It was a great day Wednesday for shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD). The chipmaker saw its shares surge more than 16% after the company's Q4 earnings report, which featured a beat of estimates and solid Q1 2017 guidance. With shares being one of the market's big winners over the past year, it is time for the company to deliver its new products and potentially reap the rewards.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

A top and bottom line beat was produced in Q4, although I think management and investors were pained to see another non-GAAP loss. AMD was oh so close to being non-GAAP profitable. The company reported strong free cash flow and is obviously in a better financial state than it was six months earlier.

On the conference call, management confirmed that Ryzen would be launched in early March, meaning we are just a month or so away from AMD's much-anticipated product launch. Zen-based chips for the datacenter will come in the second quarter, with Vega GPUs coming as well, and more launches later in the year.

The huge rally in shares of AMD over the past year is partially due to the anticipation leading up to the Zen platform, combined with improved results from the company. While I would have liked to have seen a little more specific guidance, not just one word here and there, AMD did provide the following slide in the report for the current quarter and year.

(Source: AMD slides via Seeking Alpha)

Going into the report, analysts were looking for 8.2% revenue growth this year to $4.59 billion, along with non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 per share. With the Q4 beat and Q1 guidance being a bit ahead of expectations, I expect to see estimates revised upward. Should the company hit its marks, the Street sees $5 billion plus as very doable in 2018 along with a non-GAAP profit of more than $0.30 a share.

With such a large rally in AMD shares over the past year, expectations are certainly high. The company needs to get its chips to market, and they definitely need to sell well and gain market share. Any delays give competitors like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) more time to bring their next generation chips to market obviously. Overall, the Q4 report confirmed that the company is on track, both in terms of products and results. AMD had a strong finish to 2016, and this year is off to a decent start. As a result, shares have rallied and could go higher as launches approach.

Instead of the usual AMD bull/bear rhetoric that's seen on this site and others, I'd like to shift the post-earnings debate to another issue. With shares now double the price of the equity sale we saw a couple of months ago, and potentially moving higher, one must wonder if AMD should tap the markets again. By diluting investors by another roughly 10%, the company could eliminate all its high interest rate debt. Would a 90 million share sale at say $11 a share and the associated upfront premium to repay debt be worth it to save another roughly $70 million a year on interest expenses? That's the question I have today, and I look forward to your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.