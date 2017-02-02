Forget Wall Street, Look At What Main Street Is Thinking About Amazon Earnings Tonight

Online retail giant, Amazon, is set to report earnings for its Holiday quarter, ended December 2016, after the close of regular market trading tonight.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $1.35 per share on $44.7 billion in revenues for the December quarter. Estimates for the current quarter are at $1.65 per share on lower revenues of $36 billion. For 2017, the current consensus is earnings of $4.75 per share on revenues of $137 billion.

Investors will be watching the following key areas when Amazon reports tonight after the closing bell:

First and foremost, has the company been able to grow its online retail business by at least 20%, both domestically and internationally (Alibaba which reported last week can offer strong clues). Wall Street estimates that Amazon retail revenues will come in at $32.7 billion for the December quarter versus $25.8 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Second, investors will be looking for at least 35%-45% growth in Amazon's Cloud business (AWS). Microsoft reported last week and said rival Azure grew 93% in the December quarter and I think Amazon will more than likely meet investors expectations if not exceed them. Keep in mind that AWS is bigger than Azure in terms of revenues at present. Current Street consensus call for AWS revenues of $3.6 billion compared to $2.4 billion last year.

Investors will also be scrutinizing the effects of the AWS price cuts in the middle of the December quarter.

The following data is from Robinhood Markets and provides some key insight into the minds of the retail investor going into Amazon earnings tonight. Forget the constant cover your rear-end analysis provided by Wall Street analysts, look at Main Street being the point:

Over the past 24hrs, retail investors are buying AMZN stock 1.8x more than they are selling - compared to 1.5x more buys to sells the day before their Q3 '16 earnings. That's 20% more buying activity compared to last earnings.

Retail investors in Washington state are 15% more bullish on AMZN compared to investors in rest of the country.

Over the last week, investors over the age of 30 were selling more than buying. Younger cohort under 30 were more frequently buying the stock.

AMZN is the 15th most commonly-held stock on the platform with 4% of retail investors holding positions. For context, AAPL, the most commonly-held stock on the platform, is slightly ahead with 10% of retail investors holding positions.

Looking at the above data, I like the fact that despite the evident bullishness (20% increase in buying compared to earnings for the September quarter) among the retail crowd on Robinhood's platform, only 4% of them actually hold positions in Amazon.

The fact that more investors from Washington State are bullish on the company requires very little analysis and is pretty much expected given how large a presence Amazon is in Seattle and in the state of Washington.

Finally, investors over 30 were selling more than buying while those below were buying more than selling can be interpreted both ways. Under 30, the millennials, are probably are a lot closer to the company compared to the over 30 crowd given the fact that they are more like to turn to online as their main source for shopping, entertainment and whatever else. Think, Amazon retail and Prime Video here for the under 30 crowd. On the flip side, looking at the data one can also assume that the over 30 crowd (more experienced in terms of investing maybe) is bearish on the stock as evidenced by more of them selling than buying.

As far as I am concerned, I am positioned long going into the report tonight although I might hedge before the day is done depending on how the action flows between now and the close of trading.