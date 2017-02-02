American Capital Agency: My Concerns Over The Dividend

American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC) remains one of the worst performing stocks I have ever owned, thanks to my entry into the stock in 2012-2013. What a nightmare this name has been over the last three years. Of course, in the last few months, the stock has been more positive well off the 52 week lows of $16. It is a name I have held a small position through a 40% plus drop and continue to reinvest the dividends. Like any other investor who sees a lot of red, it has been tough to watch the unrealized losses mount, but of course, they are just on paper. Should the macroeconomic environment improve, the stock will rebound a bit, and the bountiful dividend helps cut into these paper losses. But is the dividend secure? Well that is really all that matters for an income name. When it gets cut, share prices dive too. To my surprise Q4 earnings were stronger than I expected, and that bodes well for the dividend, but the pain of rates weighed ever.

It was another tough quarter for the company to operate in given the spike in rates, but the name did deliver a few key positives and some negatives. Let's start off with the headline numbers. The company reported earnings of $0.64, which actually beat estimates by $0.05. That is great. Who doesn't like a beat? This follows last quarter which was also a beat, but mind you that before these two quarters AGNC deliver 6 misses in a row, and further in those quarters, the dividend was not covered. This resulted in a cut to $0.18 in the dividend monthly. Rewind to 2012 and you wouldn't believe this was the same company. The dividend has been slashed, no doubt. But it seems safe. The good news is that the $0.54 paid out was easily covered. This is the net spread and dollar roll income I'm talking about, which the company uses as its best gauge for covering its dividend. It is important to note that this $0.64 does exclude a $0.26 "catch-up" premium amortization cost but includes a $0.21 per share dollar roll income. The company did swing back to a comprehensive loss in the quarter, which is the best I have seen in ages.

It is prudent to review some of the key metrics to put these results in context. Let me start by highlighting the constant prepayment rate, which I predicted would rise to end 2016. Recall, this measures the average risk for the percent of loans to be prepaid over a period of time. The higher this number the worse, because the company misses out on interest from the loans. It's a true risk to the company's business model. We simply don't want prepayments. It turns out that the constant prepayment rate was flat from last quarter, coming in at 14.3%. It is also worth noting that the average projected constant prepayment rate for the life of the portfolio fell to 8% from 10.6%.

How about the net interest rate spread, which is often directly impacted by the constant prepayment rate? Well, first its average cost of funds fell to 1.40%, rising 8 basis points from Q3's 1.32%. This is a positive trend. Factoring in the strong rise in average yield on assets, the net interest rate spread on its repo and dollar roll funded assets for the quarter was 2.02% compared to 1.42% for Q3. That is a very positive move and given the rise high rate prepayments, I thought yields would still be pressured.

Book value has been an ongoing issue and it's the same story here in Q4, except it's a worse chapter in this book. Quarter after quarter it seems to decline. Looking back to Q2 2015, it fell heavily to $24.00, down from $25.53 from Q1 2015. Then in Q3, it once again fell to $23.00, or dropping another 4%. In Q4, there was more punishment with the book value coming in at $22.59, falling almost 2%. In Q1 2016, book value was down once $0.50 or 2.2% quarter over quarter. The bleeding stopped in Q2, rising from $22.09 to $22.22. Things turned even higher in Q3 2016, with book value jumping to $22.91. Here in Q4, we reversed course. In fact, book value fell a whopping $1.74 to $21.17. This was a notable weakness. Uncertainty in the valuation and the history of declines are why the market has been pricing the stock at such a large discount to book. What I mean is that the Street expected book value to continue to fall, along with the dividend, although the latter is secure. The stock has narrowed its discount. I remember covering the name with a 25.2% discount to book. Now it trades at a $2.60, or 12.3% discount.

Bottom line? It was a good quarter. The dividend is safe after these results. I am pleased to collect the payout which I am reinvesting, but with an expected spike in refinances thanks to rate hikes, more pain could be on the horizon. At this point, I am not adding to holdings in the sector. The company continues to weather the storm and is raising cash with a stock offering. The dividend reinvestments will grow my position. Those who have been in since the high-$20 range are feeling the pinch. Time is on your side, but with the company constantly on defense, there is not much to expect. That said, I continue to recommend a hold on AGNC.

