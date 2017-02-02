Facebook: Sell After The Earnings Rally

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported earnings after the bell yesterday and beat on both the top and bottom lines. FB reported prodigious revenue growth of 50.9% y/y to $8.81 billion, which exceeded estimates by $300 million. FB was also able to beat estimates on the bottom line by quite a bit, reporting EPS of $1.41, which was $0.10 above estimates. The EPS beat was driven by operating margin expanding from 44% in Q4 of 2014 to 52% during the same period this year.

Despite this unquestionably positive quarter, I believe that Facebook will face headwinds, which will cause stagnating growth and will make it difficult for it to justify this lofty valuation. I will first discuss the most salient headwinds that I've identified and then delve into the current valuation.

Fake News Filtering Negative Impact

I believe the recent fake news fiasco will hurt Facebook's revenue growth in the coming quarters. By filtering and removing fake news articles and click-bait sites, Facebook will face less demand for its ads. I do not have specific numbers, but it is probable that a number of these click-bait companies rely greatly on sponsored posts to direct traffic to their sites. By creating a wall to having sponsored posts, Facebook is limiting the number of advertisers who will purchase ads on its network. Therefore, the demand for FB ads is likely to be stilted by this initiative, which is very negative especially considering the maxed out ad rates, which I will discuss further below.

There is no doubt that the removal of fake news will improve the user experience and help society to disseminate more accurate information, but Facebook's revenue will markedly be hurt from this change.

Furthermore, in the Q3 and Q4 conference calls, CFO David Wehner guided that 2017 will be a year of assertive investment and higher expenses. Slower revenue growth coupled with higher expenses should provide investors with caution.

Market Saturation

Over the past decade, Facebook has experienced tremendous user growth. This has allowed Facebook to charge more for its ads since there was growing demand from advertisers to get into more News Feeds and increase their reach. However, as of December 2016, FB reached 1.86 billion monthly average users. With such a massive base of users already, it is difficult for FB to grow its user numbers much further. With roughly 3.5 billion people on the planet having access to the internet, Facebook has already garnered over half of that market.

Source: Facebook Conference Call

Moreover, Facebook appears to have reached a saturation in terms of the percentage of monthly active users that are daily active users, with it being stuck at 66% since Q1 of 2016. Therefore, with engagement levels appearing to be saturated as well, Facebook will struggle to generate more advertising dollars from each user.

Source: Facebook Conference Call

Many bulls may argue that Facebook still has the other roughly 1.7 billion users to add to its platform. However, as shown in the chart below, the average revenue per user in these other countries is much lower. The US and Canada segment remains leaps and bounds above other continents in terms of average revenue per user.

Source: Facebook Conference Call

Moreover, FB bulls have been arguing that Facebook's internet.org initiative will bring on many more users to its platform once it provides internet access to them. Again, however, these users will not provide much incremental revenue. The average revenue per user in the rest of world category, which includes developing countries, was only $1.41, which is a far cry from the $19.81 for US and Canada users.

Additionally, the growth in average revenue per user from Q3 2016 to Q4 2016 was prodigious. Although this is a positive in one sense, it does provide me with caution when coupled with the engagement levels appearing to stagnate and rhetoric from CFO David Wehner, during the company's Q3 conference call, that expectations for ad load will "play a less significant factor driving revenue growth after mid-2017."

It is important to realize that he guided for ad loads not being maxed until mid-2017, which means that impact didn't affect Q4, but will cause stagnating growth moving forward. In fact, during the Q4 conference call, Mr. Wehner said "ad load also contributed to our strong results." He also cited user growth and time spent on Facebook as drivers, but as I outlined above, I believe those will not be significant revenue drivers moving forward either.

To me, that statement means that FB management believes that it has maxed out its ad load rate. With FB constantly testing how its changes impact user behavior, it is likely that management has reached an optimal ad load rate and increasing it further will have an adverse effect.

With Mr. Wehner later providing color that ad load has been one of the three primary factors fueling advertising growth in the past, that statement is very alarming.

Time to Sell

Facebook's stock has soared in the past few years and I think now is the perfect time to take your profits. First, from a tax perspective, with capital gains and ordinary income tax rates expected to decline under the Trump administration, investors with significant appreciation above their cost basis can lock in these gains at a lower tax rate then they could in 2016. Of course, those rates are likely to remain over the course of Trump's administration, but I do not think Facebook can maintain this trading level for much longer.

At the current trading level, Facebook's market capitalization is a staggering $400 billion, which puts it as one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the US. Investors are being overly sanguine about FB's growth prospects as it is trading at an annualized PE ratio of over 100, price-to-sales ratio of over 20, and price-to-book value above 7. Diluted earnings per share were only $1.21 per share last quarter, and with serious headwinds facing its advertising business, it is risky to expect growth to justify the current, lofty valuation.

Final Remarks

Facebook unquestionably reported a positive fourth quarter. However, it faces many headwinds in the future and it will be tough for it to justify this valuation. I suggest taking your profits at this elevated level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.