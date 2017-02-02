Catabasis Crashes And Sarepta Stumbles In DMD

Catabasis had hoped its Duchenne muscular dystrophy candidate edasalonexent could broaden the treatable patient population – but after a Phase II failure, it might not have a patient population at all. The company will look for signs of life in an open-label portion of the MoveDMD study before deciding whether to take the project into Phase III, but the signs are not good.

Meanwhile, Sarepta’s approved DMD therapy Exondys 51 is facing a tougher reimbursement environment than it had expected, according to a survey by Leerink analysts. If the current reimbursement rate is around 50%, as they suggest, Sarepta risks missing its sales estimates in the current quarter and long term.

Catabasis catastrophe

At least Sarepta managed to get Exondys 51 approved, albeit on controversial clinical data. The odds of Catabasis achieving this have now lengthened after the placebo-controlled portion – or part B – of the MoveDMD study failed to meet its primary endpoint, sending the group’s stock down as much as 71% in early trading today.

Catabasis had hoped to show a benefit on the change in the composition and inflammation of five lower leg muscles, as measured by MRI, for the pooled edasalonexent dose groups (67mg/kg/day and 100mg/kg/day) versus placebo at 12 weeks.

This endpoint was designed to measure an early improvement in muscle function, and was not intended to be the primary endpoint in Phase III – Catabasis had planned to pivot to a timed function test such as the 10m walk/run or four-stair climb.

But these plans are now in disarray. The company began an open-label portion of the MoveDMD study in July and will wait for data from this, due next quarter, before committing to anything.

Meanwhile, Catabasis is clinging to a numerical – but non-significant – benefit seen in the higher 100mg/kg/day dose group and said it hoped to move all patients in the open-label part of the study to this dose.

The company can also take heart from the fact that Exondys 51 received its accelerated approval based on far from emphatic data. This could encourage Catabasis to continue, although it would be without investor support. The company's market cap plunged to $23m today, substantially below the $47m of cash in the bank at the end of its third quarter.

Sarepta sales setback

Sarepta, having cleared the FDA hurdle, now has a new problem – namely, getting payers to fund Exondys 51. This seems to be proving trickier than expected in spite of bullish comments at last month’s JP Morgan meeting (JP Morgan day two roundup – all talk, very little action, January 11, 2017).

At JP Morgan, Chief Executive Edward Kaye said that more than 250 patient “start forms” had been filed with insurers, which was seen as a positive sign. However, a success rate of at least 80% in securing reimbursement would still be needed for the product to reach its sales targets.

And the latest survey by Leerink, of 23 payers, suggests that is unlikely – it put the current reimbursement rate at around 50%. The payers surveyed “ultimately appear to be denying coverage more often than providing it”, the analysts added.

EvaluatePharma consensus forecasts 2017 Exondys 51 revenues of $134m. After bringing in just $5.4m in the last quarter of 2016, Sarepta would seem to have its work cut out to achieve this.

In another blow, the company’s priority review voucher is now worth only $200m, the Leerink analysts estimate. These vouchers were once changing hands for as much as $350m, but their value has been decreasing as they have become less scarce.

And Sarepta will also suffer indirectly from Catabasis’s stumble – the two companies have been studying a combination of Exondys 51 and edasalonexent since September, part of Sarepta’s efforts to address a broader DMD population than the 13% of cases with the exon 51 genetic deletion.

The slow start to Exondys 51’s launch will be Sarepta’s biggest headache, though. All eyes will be on an update when the company unveils full fourth-quarter results at the end of February.

Project Trial ID Edasalonexent MoveDMD NCT02439216

