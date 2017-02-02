7% Start For Conservative Total Return Portfolio In 2017

The Conservative Total Return ("CTR") portfolio had a great start to the year, up 7%, far out pacing the S&P 500's 1.8% increase. A couple of big winners, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) and Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) drove the increase. As 2016's total return was "only" 11.4%, perhaps I should call it a year! As we all know, the market is a marathon not a sprint, so one good month is fun to look at, but just one milestone in a long race!

I Did Not Lose!

I introduced the "Conservative Total Return" or CTR portfolio in August 2014 and am providing the January (technically through February 1) update. While the general philosophy of the CTR has allowed me to cumulatively beat, since 1999, the S&P 500 by a wide margin (though 2016 was a draw).

Mistakes

As I always try to learn from my mistakes, I am working on selling winners and not being greedy. Though it does not show up in returns (my purpose in sharing this portfolio is to provide a conversation guide not an absolute blow-by-blow diary), I sold about half my position in AAPL and IBM following nice run-ups. In both cases, my rationale was a strong run-up to near target value.

I recommended Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a couple of articles last year and kept waiting for the "right" entry point. Unfortunately, I missed the nice run.

Always Be Greedy My Friends!

I have tried to enter pharma/biotech but have held off out of concern regarding regulatory pressure on pricing. It appears some of this pressure has receded, and I will be looking closely at an acquisition (or two) in the next couple of months.

Tech is also lacking in my portfolio. I am taking a hard look at Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), but would like to see it "settle" a little more after euphoria following recent earnings.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) re-entered the portfolio in Q4 2016, as prices dipped below $29/share. Weakness following earnings is allowing me to contemplate adding to my position. My thesis is based on 16x-18x 2018 earnings estimated by management at $2/share. On the flip side, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) has moved nicely and is near my target price. I often take comfort in having two leaders in the same industry to diversify risk. This is the case with autos (Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) and asset managers/investors (Blackstone and KKR).

The Conservative Total Return Philosophy

The essence of the CTR method is to combine a strong value bias with flexibility, opportunism and an ability to assimilate and respond to new information. The core philosophy will always be the same; however, as the economic cycle grows older, identifying the appropriate time to "harvest" becomes increasingly important. In the accompanying valuation spreadsheet, all of the target multiples have been reduced by "one" in recognition of the slowing global economy and uncertainty (political as much as anything) domestically. As monthly readers will note, I have not been shy in exiting "rich" positions. Feedback from readers continues to be an important driver of my evaluation process.

The Individual Stocks

The core stocks in the portfolio are (alphabetically): APPL, BX, F, GM, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), KKR, SIEGY, and TUP. As mentioned above, AAPL, BX, KKR and TUP had a great start to the year.

Holdings

Apple (OTC:APPL)- The combination of strong sales from a mediocre iPhone 7 and higher margins from the iPhone 7 Plus continue to show resilience for AAPL. Post-earnings stock increase put the stock near fair value. From a CTR perspective, if AAPL continues its run based on hope-hype for the next generation iPhone 10, we may sell. The CTR sold about half (42%) of its position following earnings. AAPL will also benefit from tax changes allowing the Company to repatriate its cash hoard to the US.

Blackstone - The best private equity fund is starting to recover as the market realizes the combination of its core business, a business-friendly administration in Washington, and reduced fears of higher carried-interest taxes should drive higher returns, opportunities and multiples.

Ford - F continues to be a disappointment. The Company continues to do well and has lowered its cost base. The US market, where essentially all profits are earned is nearing its peak. Perhaps multiples never approach "fair value"- a modest 8x.

General Motors - While starting to get some respect. GM, like F, is perpetually undervalued. A near-peak US market suggests continued strong earnings. Waiting for a fair (8x) multiple.

International Business Machines - Finally starting to show benefits from its (perpetual) restructuring. More importantly, the stock is also starting to get some market respect. Any real positive news will propel stock to near $200.

KKR - A complement to BX, this private equity player is cheaper than its rival. Both had strong starts to 2017. When KKR reports earnings, it is hoped some of the value discount will narrow.

Siemens - 2016 was SIEGY's breakout year. Already in 2017 management has increased the earnings forecast for the year. The stock is nearing target values ( Siemens - $135 Price Target And 16%-20% Return In 2017) and (" Upgrade Power to Siemens 2017 Forecast".

Tupperware - While up modestly in the beginning of 2017, the gains are merely the retracing of recent losses. In what seems to be a recurring story, the stock was starting to recover when the strong dollar hit TUP hard. Long-term play on emerging global middle class. A classic "get paid to wait" story. Strong dollar may make 2017 dead money- but who knows.

Position Changes and Portfolio Summary

As noted, GE (General Electric: $36 Price Target) was recently (NYSE:RE) acquired. I continue to search for a good pharma/biotech (any suggestions) and tech (likely GOOGL) addition to the portfolio. In the meantime, I am enjoying 7% returns on Nuveen's JQC ("Arbitrage Opportunity In Floating Rate Bond Funds") a switch from JFR (loating Rate Bond Funds - 7% (And Rising) Yields!), a floating rate bond fund (not technically part of this portfolio, but previously mentioned).

The CTR is a portfolio of stocks that in my opinion are conservative (strong reward vs. risk bias) and well positioned to outperform with below-average risk. I own all of the stocks in the CTR (I also own other positions which I consider speculative or otherwise inappropriate to recommend).

In 2016 we did 11%+ and I'm tickled with the 7% start to 2017.

I appreciate any feedback on individual securities and recommendations on equities to add to the CTR. I frequently write on many of the stocks in the portfolio. If you would like updates, please consider following me on Seeking Alpha.

