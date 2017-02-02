Vera Bradley: A Rock And A Hard Place

Having outsourced its production labor to China, the potential of so-called border taxes under a Trump or GOP tax plan is yet another concern.

The retail environment as a whole is in a difficult place, and handbag maker Vera Bradley has been negatively affected just like its peers.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is a maker of women's handbags and accessories, known predominately for its patterned cotton bags and purses.

The company has not been covered heavily by authors here at Seeking Alpha over the last year, but to my surprise, a few authors have recently shared their views, including Kara Carmen in December 2016 and Hellen Ng'endo Gachuhi in January 2017 with relatively bullish views, and Vince Martin making the case to short the stock just a couple weeks ago. The company is of local interest to me, since I live in the same community (Fort Wayne, Indiana) where it began and keeps it headquarters, and I have written on it twice during 2016.

To say that it has had a disappointing performance over the last year is surely an understatement, but the declining revenue has been an ongoing trend, eroding from over $530M per year to a projected ~$490 for FY 2017 (which just wrapped up for Vera Bradley last week).

Similar to other retailers, Vera is caught between steady fixed costs, while getting consumers to accept less discounting has proven a challenge. One of Vera Bradley's mainstream retail partners, Macy's (NYSE:M), has had its own well publicized struggles recently, and Vera's own management has pointed to the difficulty in pricing power as a headwind. Robert Wallstrom, Vera's CEO, responded to a question about specialty retail during the Q3 earning call in December this way (emphasis added):

And what we know from our own business is that, our focus to kind of bring new customers in and reestablish the full-price positioning of our brand is, what's critical. . . So we believe a lot more of it has to do with the macro environment, what's happening overall in retail right now. The level of promotional activity that's in the market is very hard to the specialty store operator to operate within.

Not only are retailers finding their pricing power limited, companies such as Vera Bradley that took their production labor abroad may find themselves now paying an unexpected price. In 2015, Vera closed its production facility in the American heartland and went off to China for cheaper labor. I cannot conceive a scenario in which Vera's management could have predicted then that a Trump administration would materialize, much less one that was proposing to tax goods made by American firms abroad being brought back into the country. Whether or not this "border adjustment tax" is realized through Congressional approval, the uncertainty is hitting retail broadly, and I suspect Vera Bradley's valuation is at least partially affected by this unknown.

So how much should Vera Bradley be worth? The company does have some good things going for it - it is debt free, has access to financing if necessary, and had $80M of cash on hand at the end of Q3. In addition, there is an ongoing $50M share buyback program in place - through the 3rd quarter the company had retired approximately 1.8 million shares, spending $27.4M. It isn't unreasonable to figure that at the end of Q4, Vera has reduced its shares count by well over 2 million shares, or ~5.2% of its outstanding shares, with somewhere around another $15M it can spend before exhausting the total buyout (quarterly buybacks have ranged from $5.7M to $10M so far). If Vera comes close to spending the full amount, even at an average of a $13 share price, another million plus shares would come out, or another 2.75% of the total (leaving a total share count around 35 million).

Not that any of those things individually, or even all those things taken together, should mean that it is undervalued. In fact, the market may still be overly optimistic about Vera Bradley turning things around, or even stabilizing. With consumers already being price-sensitive, the prospect of passing along the full cost of any border-adjustment tax is not a great option, but neither can Vera afford to just swallow that cost whole; the prospect seems to be a losing one for almost all retailers.

I have not yet seen any evidence that the turn-around efforts are making headway; while I confess to having been more optimist several months ago, the guidance from management and overall results reported in retail have changed my tune. If revenues decline further into FY 2018 (either with or without a border tax raising the prices on Vera's products), the future cash flows will drop accordingly.

For the fiscal year just ended, prospects are that revenue will have dropped 3% from FY 2016, which itself was lower than 2015, which was lower than 2014 . . .

Even if revenue starts climbing back up slowly but surely after that, the value of those cash flows discounted back at 6.5% and divided across a reduced count of 35 million shares (assuming future buybacks) only yields a share price of $11.50.

Conclusion

I wrote last June that I liked Vera Bradley at $15 a share:

first, I believe the downside risk is minimal; I do not find any evidence to suggest revenues will drop off dramatically or that costs will escalate out of control. Secondly, with the efforts Vera Bradley is putting in place, I think these growth projections are relatively conservative, and the real upside is will be closer to 15% over the next year.

It did temporarily go up to the range I thought was a fair value at the time not long afterwards, but clearly revenue has indeed come under severe pressure, and the efforts put in place could well be too little, too late. In my opinion, after re-examining the evidence, I think there remains further downside risk here, primarily that revenue, and ultimately valuation, could just erode more and more, in spite of management's efforts.

