Lackluster Results Don't Help The BB&T Story

BB&T is not cheap on a relative basis and its issues with loan and earnings growth argue more for a discount than parity, even if this proves to be temporary.

A lower deposit beta would be a meaningful positive if it persists, and management seems confident that the new administration will cultivate an environment that's helpful for the bank.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT), like almost every bank, has gotten a bump since the election. Even so, it has been outperformed by many of its peers since the election (up around 18% versus 19% to 35% for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB), Regions (NYSE:RF), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and PNC (NYSE:PNC)), and fourth quarter results weren't a particularly strong rebuttal to the idea that BB&T has near-term growth challenges.

I believe that BB&T has been taking steps recently, and will continue do so into 2017, that will better position the company for long-term growth, but it's harder to argue that there will be incoming outperformance to support higher multiples in the near term. Although I still like this bank, I think the valuation already embeds higher growth than is expected from the likes of Fifth Third, U.S. Bancorp, PNC, and Wells Fargo, and I can't make a compelling "buy this instead of that" argument at this time.

Not A Particularly Compelling Fourth Quarter

In a quarter where BB&T's peers saw core pre-provision profits rise year over year at a mid single-digit rate on average, this bank's 2% growth is weak tea (granted that it seems no two analysts/investors will calculate "core PPOP" the same way). Lower provisioning fueled the earnings per share performance relative to expectations, as lower net interest income and fee income were noticeable drags.

Adjusted operating revenue declined on a sequential basis; this wasn't a banner quarter for BB&T's peer group, but BB&T noticeably underperformed on net interest income with roughly 3% sequential contraction versus growth at PNC, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo. Not only did BB&T see more spread compression, its earning asset base contracted when its peers grew. This was also an uninspiring quarter for the fee-generating businesses, although BB&T's nearly 2% core growth was actually better than most of its peers and achieved, in part, in what is still a tough insurance market.

Expense control helped, as the roughly 1% sequential decline in core expenses was better than expected. BB&T also saw lower provisioning expense, as an unexpected reserve release helped results as the energy portfolio stabilizes.

Loan growth wasn't as strong as it looked, and it didn't look all that great. While period-end loan balances did increase about 5% from last year and about 1% from the prior quarter, that was basically on par with U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo (better than PNC and Fifth Third) and was boosted by a $1.9 billion portfolio purchase during the quarter. Strip out that purchase and BB&T drops to the lower end of its peer range, and I'd likewise note that the contraction in C&I and CRE lending was worse than its peers, large banks as a group, and the banking sector on the whole (given a recent Federal Reserve report on fourth quarter lending).

… And It Gets A Little Worse

Adding to an operationally-challenged environment, BB&T is also having to deal with a self-inflicted wound in the form of a consent order relating to the bank's compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering. BB&T was already in the process of improving its compliance infrastructure when this notice arrived, so management believes that the incremental expenses to get back into compliance won't be meaningful. What's more, this is not an issue that rises to the level of a scandal - it has to be fixed, but U.S. Bancorp is currently operating under a similar consent order.

The biggest issue for BB&T is that this consent order basically takes whole bank M&A off the table until it is resolved. Management had been saying that they weren't looking to do bank M&A for a little while anyway, but this takes away that option and it's a blemish on the company's reputation.

A Path Forward

BB&T has also announced a large ($2.9 billion) restructuring of FHLB balances that will see a sizable after-tax (but non-cash) charge of around $250 million in the first quarter. The "but" is that this move will boost reported NIM in the coming quarters, although this isn't really a meaningful core improvement in the underlying business.

One positive item I do want to address is the company's leverage to improving spreads and potential new policies. BB&T had been ratcheting up its asset sensitivity in recent quarters and management noted that its deposit beta since the December rate hike has only been in the neighborhood of 5% to 10% - much lower than the bank (and sell-side analysts) had been expecting. It's hard to know if this will persist, as deposit beta is very hard to model/estimate, but meaningfully lower deposit betas would mean more earnings leverage as spreads rise.

As far as other policies go, management has sounded bullish regarding the impact of the new administration's policies on the banking sector. Lower taxes for BB&T will be welcome and any improvement in economic growth would likely translate into higher loan demand. BB&T also believes there will be less regulatory burden in the coming years. Probably not enough to get back to the norms of 2000-2007 (my opinion, not theirs), but enough to potentially make a noticeable incremental difference of maybe 5% to 10% depending upon the details.

The Opportunity

Digesting recent acquisitions and driving operational synergies remains a key item on the to-do list for 2017, and I'm not particularly concerned about BB&T's ability to execute there. I am more concerned about the sluggish loan growth trends; BB&T isn't the only bank struggling with that, but the bank's footprint should be supporting better results than this and I have to wonder what this may be saying about the bank's competitiveness in the market.

I'm still looking for BB&T to achieve 10% ROE in a few years, with midterm and long-term adjusted earnings growth in the range of 6% to 7%. Those earnings (and a projected near-term return on tangible equity of around 15%) supports a fair value in the low-to-mid $40s, which doesn't make BB&T undervalued today. Its valuation is not out of line with peers like U.S. Bancorp, PNC, and Fifth Third, but you could make reasonable arguments that the situations are better at U.S. Bancorp and PNC.

The Bottom Line

I thought BB&T was a decent buy-and-hold idea back in October, but the shares have lagged its peers since then. Given the results reported for the fourth quarter and the tepid near-term outlook, I won't argue that BB&T is being unfairly maligned. Though I think this bank can and will do better, I wouldn't be averse to selling it in favor of a more compelling idea that fit my portfolio needs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.