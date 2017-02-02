Philip Morris: This Is Problematic

I have been covering Philip Morris since 2015 and in that time we have concluded it is a dividend machine but growth has been questionable. I recently discussed in a surprisingly highly controversial article the potential of a mega-merger with Altria (NYSE:MO). I discussed Philip Morris buying Altria outright. No this is not on a whim or what if. The plan has analysts actually considering probabilities, and I discussed how one analyst put the odds at 70%. A 70% chance that this happens. That is pretty favorable. Would you take the bet that it didn't happen? Regardless of whether this happens, I always operate under the assumption that a merger will not happen. With that said, the company has recently reported its Q4 so let's discuss the performance.

The quarter was a bit mixed on the surface. As you know, I recommend holding a core position that you add to on dips, and sell some when the stock gets ahead of itself a bit. Hopefully, you took some off the table over $100 when I recommended profit taking. Should you consider adding or waiting for a further pull back? Well, I think the answer may be the latter. But why? Performance just is not there entirely, but the quarter had some key positives. The company has seen better days in terms of growth, but it is by all means becoming a value, dividend play the further it dips under $100. But let's take a good look at sales as well as discuss future expectations.

In its most recent quarter, the company took in revenues that rose 9.1% year-over-year to $6.97 billion. For several quarters in a row sales increases were a rare feat so this is a win. However, this company is one that was getting burnt by currency issues. Thus, what I think is prudent is to control for this impact to understand the real changes in revenues from a company operating standpoint. If we exclude the unfavorable currency impact and look at revenues in constant dollars, we see a negative hit of $90 million due to currency issues. So, controlling for this, revenues were up 10.5% year-over-year. Much of this was due to pricing. That said, cigarette shipment volume was down 4.4% year-over- year. Factoring in expenses, the company saw earnings of $1.10, flat from last year's Q4. However, the currency issue persists. If we back out the $0.13 negative impact and look at a constant dollar basis, earnings per share were up 51.9%% versus last year. These revenues beat earnings by $300 million on the top line, but the company missed consensus by $0.02.

These results suggest the company continues to make money, but is continuing to see reduced cigarette shipments. Still, even with recent innovation, these sales hits are problematic. The positive news is that newer products are selling well. What is interesting is that the company appears to have taken on more debt looking at the balance sheet versus last year. Total debt is approaching a whopping $29 billion, up almost $600 million from last year. That is about a year of revenues. The company instead should focus its seasonally strong periods on reducing some of this debt. As for 2017, reported earnings per share are forecast to be in a range of $4.70 to $4.85 Excluding an unfavorable currency impact of approximately $0.18 for the year, the reported diluted earnings per share range represents a projected increase of approximately 9% to 12% versus 2016 earnings. All things considered, I love the dividend this name offers. Let the stock pull back further, then pull the trigger again. I reiterate a buy rating and once again, recommend you trade around the core position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.