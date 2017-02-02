Under Armour: Q4 Growth Rate Indicates Valuation Gap

International expansion may be more difficult than many investors think, due to a lack of brand power outside the United States.

In this article, I will share a few thoughts on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA), after common shares have crashed by about 25%, following disappointing Q4 results. The company keeps reporting declining growth in North America, where the brand has been recently displaced by Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) as the second most popular sportswear brand. At the same time, I have doubts that the company can grow outside the U.S. enough to justify the current multiples. Moreover, the current growth rates indicate a valuation gap with Adidas and significant downside risk.

A look at sales trends

Shares of Under Armour crashed after the company reported disappointing results. In comparison to the corresponding quarter of 2015, revenue grew by 11.7% and net income decline by 0.6%, with a decline in basically all margins.

After the 25% drop that followed the dismal earnings release, Under Armour is now trading at about 47 times 2016 earnings and almost 44 times 2017 forward earnings. It's clear that to justify the current valuation, the company must deliver the necessary growth numbers, without disappointing investors further.

Investors are not happy with the sales trend in North America, where the company's growth has declined from 46% in Q1 2015, to 6% in Q4 2016. As we can see in the chart below, the decline has even accelerated between Q3 and Q4.

Bears believe that part of Under Armour's growth is due to the success of its endorser Stephen Curry. They think the sales growth was at least in part a result of a fad and that, therefore, the same performance is not replicable in the near future. It makes sense, but I will not spend time on this topic, which has been addressed on SA in several occasions. What I am concerned about is that growth rate is falling fast, something that should not happen to a growth stock trading at such multiples.

In order to justify the current valuation, we need a good reason to believe that both top line and bottom line growth can be improved soon. Given the sales trend in North America and the rising competition in the athleisure market, I think it's unlikely that sales in N.A. will accelerate enough to support the current multiples.

So far, growth numbers in the international segment have been good, but with a lot of dispersion around the average. In the last 8 quarters, the average sales growth has been 68%, with a peak of 93% and a low of 52%. In Q4, international sales grew by 55%.

The segment is still small, as it accounts for just 16% of total sales, and even a 55% growth rate, which translates into a 8.8% growth for the whole company, can't sustain the stock's current valuation.

Valuation gap with Adidas

The idea that a 11.8% growth in revenue (with flat net income) can't sustain a P/S of 2 and a P/E of 47 is also supported by a clear valuation gap with the company's closest peer Adidas.

Adidas hasn't reported Q4 earnings yet, but analysts expect sales to grow from €4,167 mil to €4,699 mil, which translates into a 12.77% growth YoY. This is a bit higher than the growth rate reported by Under Armour. Nonetheless, Adidas is trading at 1.6 times sales and 30.5 times earnings, a discount of 25% and 35% to UAA, respectively.

I am considering only the fourth quarter performance because taking the full year growth numbers for our valuation means ignoring the constant and strong decline the growth rate has experienced during the last quarters.

It's obvious that if the company's growth rate started to accelerate, the valuation gap could make sense again. But if the market started to perceive the current growth rate as the new normal, the downside risk would be significant.

International expansion is a problem

International expansion remains the main challenge, and I see no catalyst that could unlock the situation in the short-medium term. I think investors should not overestimate the company's growth rate in the international segment (55%), as it was a reflection of positive performance in NA and was obtainable thanks to the small size of its international operations. Sales outside North America still accounts for less than 17% of the total, and I think it will become increasingly hard to expand in this segment at a decent pace.

I think the problem here is that Under Armour's competitive strengths are not exportable easily. The company's dependence on segments such as football and basketball limits the possibility to leverage its brand strength outside North America. With slowing sales in North America, the only way the company can justify the current valuation is through reporting massive growth numbers outside the region. But I have many doubts about the company's grow prospects in Europe and Latin America, where the most followed sport is by far soccer, without the brand power and financial resources that are needed to compete with Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas.

In order to compete with Nike and Adidas, UA should invest significant resources in advertising campaigns, sponsorships and endorsements, hoping for a positive outcome. It means that teams such as Real Madrid FC, Barcelona, Milan, Juventus, Chelsea and Bayern Monaco (to name a few) will have to switch from the rich sponsorship contracts they have with Nike and Adidas and sign more convenient deals with UA. The company's margins should support the idea that more resources can be invested for growth in regions where marketing strategies need significant adjustments. Nothing that we can see in Under Armour's current financials.

Final Thoughts

Under Armour's growth keeps slowing down and Q4 growth rate indicates a valuation gap with the faster growing competitor Adidas. Unless Under Armour finds a way to accelerate growth or Adidas starts reporting much slower growth rates, the valuation gap indicates significant downside risk.

The situation in North America is becoming less and less favorable. The declining growth has come together with a rise in popularity of Adidas, which is now the 2nd most popular sportswear brand in the United States, according to market research firm NPD. At the same time, it's known that Under Armour has less fashion offerings in comparison to Nike and Adidas, a factor that calls into question the company's ability to take advantage of the athleisure trend.

Outside North America, the company could experience some good growth in China and Asia in general, but I think other regions such as Europe and Latin America will be much more difficult to penetrate, given the lack of brand strength and the scarce utility of its endorsers' success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

