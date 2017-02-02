How Do Foreign Dividends Affect Your Dividend Income And Its Growth?

Have you thought about how foreign dividends affect your dividend income and its growth?

Since I'm a Canadian who earns foreign (mostly U.S.) dividends, I thought it would be a good exercise to explore if foreign dividends will really boost my income or income growth.

A similar exercise can be done for investors who reside in another country and invest for foreign dividends.

The majority of my foreign dividends are U.S. dollar-denominated.

These include companies which I can buy on the Toronto Stock Exchange, such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.[TSX:BIP.UN](NYSE:BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [TSX:BPY.UN](NYSE:BPY) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [TSX:AQN](NYSE:AQN), which yield 4.5%, 5.9%, 5% and 5.4%, respectively.

And also U.S.-based international companies or otherwise, including Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE:OHI), which yield 4%, 2.9% and 7.7%, respectively.

How does the foreign exchange rate affect my effective dividend income and its growth?

The effective dividend income I receive from my foreign dividends will fluctuate with the change in the strength of the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar. The change will also affect the effective income growth.

i) Effective dividend income

The effective dividend income I'll receive depends on the foreign exchange rate at the time.

For the first group of stocks, I used the effective yield, which already has the stronger U.S. exchange rate applied. So, you'll notice that those companies have above-average yields.

For the second group of stocks, I haven't converted the U.S. dividends into the Canadian currency yet. If I did use the conversion of US$1->C$1.30, their yields would be significantly boosted.

Pfizer would yield 5.2%, Amgen would yield nearly 3.8%, and Omega Healthcare would yield 10%!

However, of course, I cannot guarantee that the U.S. dollar will stay strong for the remainder of the year. So, the projected yield could be way off.

Essentially, a strong U.S. dollar (against the Canadian dollar) boosts my effective income today. However, if the U.S. dollar weakens (against the Canadian dollar), my effective yield from these companies would decline.

ii) Effective dividend growth

The effective dividend growth affected by fluctuating foreign exchange rates is best illustrated with an example.

The Algonquin management aims to increase its dividend per share by 10% per year through 2021. However, let's keep in mind that those are U.S. dollar-denominated dividends.

Assuming I'll receive US$1,000 of dividends from Algonquin this year and I make no further investments in the name, the effective dividends I'd receive in Canadian dollars could be as follows.

Forex rate US$1 -> C$1.30 ->C$1.25 ->C$1.20 ->C$1.20 ->C$1.20 Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 US$ dividends $1,000 $1,100 $1,210 $1,331 $1,464.10 C$ dividends $1,300 $1,375 $1,452 $1,597.20 $1,756.92

If the U.S. dollar weakens (against the Canadian dollar), my effective annual dividend growth from Algonquin will be lower than 10% even if the company manages to hike its dividend by 10% a year.

In the above scenario, the U.S. dollar-denominated dividends increased by 46.4% in the period, but the effective dividend growth (in Canadian dollars) would only be 35.1% (due to a weakening U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar).

For your information, I chose the exchange rate, US$1->C$1.30, for this year because that's where it's at now. I believe most people would probably agree that the normal exchange rate would be somewhere north of $US$1->C$1.20. So, I made a gradual decline to $US$1->C$1.20. I believe these projections are reasonable.

Anyway, the whole point of this example was to show that the effective dividend growth would be lower than expected if the end currency strengthens against the source currency.

The Takeaway

When earning foreign dividends, a strong source currency (as in the case of the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar) boosts the immediate yield.

So, Canadians who earn U.S. dividends enjoy a boost in income when the U.S. dollar is strong against the Canadian dollar.

However, if the source currency weakens against the end currency, the effective dividend growth will be lower than expected.

In the case of Algonquin, it benefits Canadian shareholders right now because it offers an immediate, bigger yield (due to a stronger U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar). The foreign exchange fluctuation (between the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar) will make the effective dividends bumpy.

Additionally, if the U.S. dollar weakens against the Canadian dollar, Canadians' effective dividend growth will be lower than expected.

At the end of the day, investors should still focus on dividend safety and the valuation they pay for each investment. Don't get deluded by juicy foreign dividends whose effective yield and dividend growth might not be as attractive when fluctuations in foreign exchanges occur.

