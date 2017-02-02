Buy The Drop Of This 5% Yielder

Physicians Realty Trust's (NYSE:DOC) shares have dropped off lately as part of a wider correction in REIT valuations which can be linked to fear over higher interest rates and profit taking. That being said, I believe an investment in Physicians Realty Trust comes with a host of advantages, including the REIT's 5 percent dividend yield.

Over the last several months valuations of Real Estate Investment Trusts have taken a considerable hit as investors feared the impact of rising interest rates, and decided to leave the dividend sector for potentially more lucrative investments in the financial sector. As a result, the shift of funds out of Real Estate Investment Trusts has made quality REITs cheaper lately which presents income investors with a buying opportunity. Physicians Realty Trust is one of the REITs that I think is worth buying today for the purposes of long term income generation.

Buy The Dip

Physicians Realty Trust's shares hit a 52 week high ($22.03) on September 7, 2016 when optimism about REITs was sky high. Today's price tag for the REIT: $18.55, which means that the healthcare REIT's shares are ~16 percent cheaper than they were just a few months ago. The Relative Strength Index suggests that Physicians Realty Trust is neither overbought nor oversold.

Source: StockCharts.com

Physicians Realty Trust Is About Fairly Valued But Can Be Bought For Steady Income Generation

High quality healthcare REITs with strong growth over the last decade are worth a premium. Generally, I think it is fair to pay ~17-18x run-rate funds from operations for a top shelf income vehicle that has demonstrated an ability to grow its business since inception/IPO (which is what Physicians Realty Trust has done).

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Today, Physicians Realty Trust's shares are changing hands for ~17.2x Q3-16 run-rate normalized funds from operations, making Physicians Realty Trust's shares about fairly valued.

That said, though, the REIT's overall good dividend coverage and high dividend yield make the company a buy for income investors regardless.

Physicians Realty Trust's average dividend coverage over the last five quarters was robust. The REIT has covered its dividend payout with normalized funds from operations in three out of the last five quarters while falling short in two quarters, Q1-16 and Q2-16. However, the healthcare REIT's average dividend coverage was ~109 percent since Q3-15 which sort of implies that Physicians Realty Trust can at least carry forward its current dividend payout.

Source: Achilles Research

Your Takeaway

While Physicians Realty Trust is about fairly valued on a normalized FFO basis, I think the drop in REIT valuations nonetheless is a welcomed opportunity to buy the healthcare REIT for its appealing 5 percent yield. Frankly, Physicians Realty Trust does not have the best dividend coverage stats out there, but the company should have no problems in continuing to pay its going dividend rate of $0.225/share. Though I see a limit to price appreciation based on the REIT's fair FFO run-rate valuation, the yield surely is worth buying. Buy for income generation only.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.