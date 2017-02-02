Tallgrass Energy Partners: The REX Pipeline Is A Smashing Success

About one year ago, I suggested investors take a close look at Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) due to its increased stake in the Pony Express Pipeline and the possibility that a significant stake in the REX Pipeline would be dropped down to TEP. See Tallgrass Energy Partners: Should Investors Ride The Pony Express Into The Teeth Of This Market?

Five months later, Tallgrass closed on a deal to buy a 25% stake in REX from Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for $440 million. Ownership in REX is now as follows:

50% - Tallgrass Development ("TDEV")

("TDEV") 25% - Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

(NYSE:PSX) 25% - Tallgrass Energy Partners

The Pony and REX pipelines drove TEP's growth last year, and as a result, TEP units gained 45% since my article. Given the 6.6% yield, investors' total annual return was over 50%.

Mid to long term, there is no doubt Tallgrass Development ("TDEV" - private) will end up dropping its 50% stake in REX down to TEP. That is a very positive catalyst going forward.

Source: Tallgrass Presentation at Wells Fargo MLP Conference

So TEP appears to have much more room to run. That's because the Rockies Express Pipeline ("REX") shown above is quickly becoming the nation's northernmost natural gas header system.

A close-up of the eastern portion, or "Zone 3", of the REX pipeline is shown in more detail below:

Source: RBN Energy

REX filed an application with FERC in March of 2015 to begin the "Zone 3 Capacity Enhancement Project". This project was designed to enable REX to increase its east-to-west delivery of natural gas from Monroe County, Ohio, to markets in the Midwest, including Chicago and Detroit, as well as traditional Gulf Coast markets (for LNG exports). This was done cost efficiently by adding three new compressor stations at St. Paul, Indiana; Washington Court House, Ohio; and Columbus, Ohio, and additional horsepower to two existing compressor stations.

On January 5 of this year, Tallgrass announced that the Zone 3 Enhancement Project was completed and ready for action. The company said:

Zone 3 provides significant takeaway capacity for Appalachian natural gas along with flexible transportation routes through its 20 pipeline interconnects and delivery points. Zone 3 capacity from east-to-west is contracted at 2.6 billion cubic feet per day with a weighted average remaining contract life of 16 years as of December 31, 2016.

Folks, that's 2.6 bcf/day for an average contract life of 16 years. Not only that, but also RBN Energy reports that REX receipts have increased by a little over 800 MMcf/d since the additional capacity came online, essentially filling the pipeline up to the new capacity limit. That's a very quick ramp to capacity for a new project.

RBN also reports that the majority of the new capacity (~225 MMcf/d) appears headed for the Texas Gas Transmission Pipeline ("TGT") at the interconnect in Lebanon, OH. Many of you probably know that the TGT Pipeline is a crown jewel of an asset and is owned by Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP), another of my favorite natural gas oriented MLPs. Boardwalk's Ohio-to-Louisiana Access project was achieved by connecting some new pipelines and laterals to sections of the existing TGT pipeline and is intended to enable transport of Marcellus/Utica shale gas all the way to Gulf Coast LNG terminals (See Forget Park Place, BUY Boardwalk). And that gas will go right through REX's Zone 3, with TEP getting its 25% cut of the tollway.

In addition, days before the Zone 3 Enhancement Project went into full service, TEP announced a $140 million drop-down of terminal assets (some Pony Express related) as well as the Tallgrass NatGas Operator asset. Tallgrass NatGas Operator is the operator of the REX pipeline and receives an annual fee equal to 1% of REX's total EBITDA as compensation for operating the pipeline. Bottom line: REX is a smashing success, and the prospects for an increasing ownership stake moving forward is a very positive catalyst.

But just to show investors that TEP is not all smoke, take a look at the latest and excellent Q3 EPS report:

As can be seen, net income was up 64% in the first three quarters of FY2016 as compared to FY2015. Adjusted EBITDA over the first nine months was up 63% and DCF up 89%. As a result, and even though the number of outstanding LP units went up by 19% and distributions per unit rose 33%, the distribution coverage ratio actually rose from 1.18x to 1.28x. For Q3, the coverage ratio was a strong 1.24x, and that bodes well for future distribution increases. In fact, just last week, TEP announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.815 per LP unit - $3.26 on an annualized basis. This represents a sequential increase of 2.5% percent from the Q3 distribution of $0.795 per LP unit and an increase of 27.3% yoy. It is TEP's 14th consecutive increase since its IPO in May 2013. This is outstanding distribution growth.

And don't forget the Pony Express pipeline (shown above), where volumes continue to grow. In Q3, average daily volume was 276,000 bpd. That ramped up to 282,000 bpd in October and 299,000 in November. Preliminary December shipper nominations indicate 303,000 bpd for the final month of 2016. That equates to a ramp-up of ~10% during Q4. Expect that to show up nicely in the Q4 EPS report, which is due out on Wednesday, February 15th.

Note the strategic and organic growth potential of the Pony Express. The pipeline's footprint enables it to accept crude from the Bakken, the Powder River Basin, and the DJ Basin. It can then deliver it to the Phillips 66 Ponca City Refinery or on to the storage depot at Cushing, OK. PSX's Ponca City refinery has a crude capacity of 203,000 bpd and can produce 110,000 bpd of gasoline and 90,000 bpd of distillates.

In addition, the Pony Express - which currently has a peak capacity of 320,000 bpd - can be upgraded by an additional 100,000 bpd in a very cost efficient manner (i.e. additional compressor horsepower). Currently ~300,000 bpd are under firm fee-based transportation contracts.

Risks

As with all pipeline companies, there is always the possibility of a pipeline rupture or outage that could disrupt DCF.

At the end of Q3 2016, TEP had $1.4 billion of debt as compared to LTM adjusted EBITDA of 370.9 million for a debt-to-adj EBITDA ratio of 3.8x. Distribution coverage in the latest quarter was excellent at 1.24x. Being primarily a fee-based contracted transport service provider, TEP has relatively little commodity price exposure (~1% of EBITDA). Over the last 12 months, 95% of EBITDA was derived from fee-based take-or-pay contracts, and 4% from volumetric contracts.

Summary & Conclusion

Tallgrass Energy Partners has been an outperformer because it has excellent assets - the Pony Express and REX pipelines being the two primary ones. TEP's 25% stake in REX - and now ownership of the REX operatorship, which allows it to collect 1% of total REX EBITDA, are very positive catalysts. Mid to long term, so too is the fact that TEP will most likely end up owning 75% of REX after an additional 50% drop-down from TDEV.

Meantime TEP yields 6.6% and the distributions are safe and secure.

Tallgrass Energy Partners remains a BUY, and you want to get into the LP units prior to the February 15th Q4 and full-year 2016 earnings release (which will come after the close). I say that because Q1 of FY2016 did not include results from TEP's 25% stake in REX - that acquisition did not happen until May. So TEP's yoy financial comparisons are going to be easy and excellent for both Q4 FY2016 as well as Q1 FY2017. Units could easily rise 10% in 2017 for a total return of more than 15%. If another 25% stake in REX is dropped down during the year, add another 10% based on EBITDA expansion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.