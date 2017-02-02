Fed And Jobless Claims Predict Inline NFP Tomorrow

Jobless claims have us expect a higher NFP than December's report, but we can't be sure if it will beat expectations.

Either the Fed didn't have tomorrow's NFP number, or ignored it or the number isn't going to be as good.

If the Fed had tomorrow's NFP ("Non-farm payrolls) in hand, then it's not going to be as good as ADP was yesterday. Jobless claims reported 246,000 today. We now have the four weeks and can officially estimate NFP for tomorrow. NFP should be higher than December's read but likely lower than yesterday's ADP.

Fed Not As Excited As Could Have Been On Jobs

Here's what the Fed said yesterday,

"The labor market has continued to strengthen." "Job gains remained solid."

The comments were very similar to their last statement. But looking at the jump in the ADP report, you would have expected something a little stronger, like a pickup since the last report.

That makes us think that tomorrow's NFP number may not be as good as yesterday's ADP. Typically, the Fed can get a preview of a number two days away. If so, they weren't overly excited about it yesterday in their FOMC statement. That has us expecting a lower number than ADP.

Jobless Claims Versus NFP

We've been tracking the predictability of NFP through jobless claims. When jobless claims drop, NFP rises in that corresponding month. NFP should rise by 10-30% month-to-month, which gives us a midpoint right at the Street expectations of 190,000.

Let's look at the math.

Jobless Claims 4-wk avg Chg From 1 Mo Ago NFP NFP Chg 05/07/2016 294,000 268,250 24000 05/14/2016 278,000 275,750 24000 05/21/2016 268,000 278,500 24000 05/28/2016 268,000 277,000 3.9% 24000 -83.3% IJC Predicted Weak NFP 06/04/2016 264,000 269,500 271000 06/11/2016 277,000 269,250 271000 06/23/2016 258,000 266,750 271000 06/30/2016 270,000 267,250 -3.5% 271000 1029.2% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 07/02/2016 254,000 264,750 271000 07/09/2016 254,000 259,000 252000 07/16/2016 252,000 257,500 252000 07/23/2016 266,000 256,500 252000 07/30/2016 267,000 259,750 -1.9% 252000 -7.0% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 08/06/2016 266,000 262,750 176000 08/13/2016 262,000 265,250 176000 08/20/2016 261,000 264,000 176000 08/27/2016 263,000 263,000 1.3% 176000 -30.2% IJC Predicted Weaker NFP 09/03/2016 259,000 261,250 191000 09/10/2016 260,000 260,750 191000 09/17/2016 251,000 258,250 191000 09/24/2016 254,000 256,000 191000 10/01/2016 246,000 252,750 -2.7% 191000 8.5% Predicted Strong NFP 10/08/2016 247,000 249,500 161000 10/15/2016 261,000 252,000 161000 10/22/2016 259,000 253,250 161000 10/29/2016 266,000 258,250 2.2% 161000 -15.7% Predicted Weaker NFP 11/05/2016 254,000 251,000 178000 11/12/2016 233,000 253,000 178000 11/19/2016 251,000 251,000 178000 11/26/2016 268,000 251,500 -2.6% 178000 10.6% Predicted Stronger NFP 12/03/2016 258,000 12/10/2016 254,000 12/17/2016 275,000 12/24/2016 263,000 12/31/2016 235,000 262,500 4.4% 156000 -8.20% Predicted Weaker NFP 01/08/2017 249,000 01/15/2017 237,000 01/22/2017 260,000 01/28/2017 246,000 248,000 -5.5% 187200 20.00% Expect Stronger NFP

Jobless claims have consistently predicted the direction and size of NFP. What bothers us is that last month's rise of 4.4% jobless claims only led to an 8% swing in NFP. A 5% swing this month in jobless claims should yield a higher swing in NFP but possibly not by much.

The spread between jobless claims and NFP swings is shrinking (which we'll try to explain). We'd guess NFP should be up from December by 10-30%, which would put the range at 170,000-200,000. The midpoint of 187,000 is about the expectations on the Street.

That would be below ADP's blow-away number printed yesterday.

Source: ADP.

NFP may not show the same huge number ADP did when looking at the 4-week average for jobless claims.

Why The Shrink In Differential?

Why is it that it takes a bigger swing in jobless claims to move NFP? As people drop out of the labor force, jobless claims goes down, but that doesn't help the NFP number. That could be the phenomena that we're seeing.

Unemployment makes it look like we are at full employment, but in reality, workers gave up and stopped looking for jobs. The jobs piece is of course what drives the economy, not the percent of the workforce employed.

You can have a higher percent employed and a low jobs number simply by having a shrinking labor pool. That could be why it takes a bigger swing in jobless claims to bias the NFP number as we saw last month.

That's why after a big drop in jobless claims this month, our NFP expectation for tomorrow isn't as much as it historically could be.

Conclusion

We can now understand why even after a huge ADP number, the Fed didn't appear so inspired. Despite an amazing four-week average of jobless claims, it's possible (based on recent trends) that the NFP number is only at best about in line with Street estimates. The pace of labor growth is good but not as barn-burner as the ADP report would have us think.

