Fed And Jobless Claims Predict Inline NFP Tomorrow

If the Fed had tomorrow's NFP ("Non-farm payrolls) in hand, then it's not going to be as good as ADP was yesterday. Jobless claims reported 246,000 today. We now have the four weeks and can officially estimate NFP for tomorrow. NFP should be higher than December's read but likely lower than yesterday's ADP.
Fed Not As Excited As Could Have Been On Jobs
Here's what the Fed said yesterday,
"The labor market has continued to strengthen."
"Job gains remained solid."
The comments were very similar to their last statement. But looking at the jump in the ADP report, you would have expected something a little stronger, like a pickup since the last report.
That makes us think that tomorrow's NFP number may not be as good as yesterday's ADP. Typically, the Fed can get a preview of a number two days away. If so, they weren't overly excited about it yesterday in their FOMC statement. That has us expecting a lower number than ADP.
Jobless Claims Versus NFP
We've been tracking the predictability of NFP through jobless claims. When jobless claims drop, NFP rises in that corresponding month. NFP should rise by 10-30% month-to-month, which gives us a midpoint right at the Street expectations of 190,000.
Let's look at the math.
Jobless claims have consistently predicted the direction and size of NFP. What bothers us is that last month's rise of 4.4% jobless claims only led to an 8% swing in NFP. A 5% swing this month in jobless claims should yield a higher swing in NFP but possibly not by much.
The spread between jobless claims and NFP swings is shrinking (which we'll try to explain). We'd guess NFP should be up from December by 10-30%, which would put the range at 170,000-200,000. The midpoint of 187,000 is about the expectations on the Street.
That would be below ADP's blow-away number printed yesterday.
Source: ADP.
NFP may not show the same huge number ADP did when looking at the 4-week average for jobless claims.
Why The Shrink In Differential?
Why is it that it takes a bigger swing in jobless claims to move NFP? As people drop out of the labor force, jobless claims goes down, but that doesn't help the NFP number. That could be the phenomena that we're seeing.
Unemployment makes it look like we are at full employment, but in reality, workers gave up and stopped looking for jobs. The jobs piece is of course what drives the economy, not the percent of the workforce employed.
You can have a higher percent employed and a low jobs number simply by having a shrinking labor pool. That could be why it takes a bigger swing in jobless claims to bias the NFP number as we saw last month.
That's why after a big drop in jobless claims this month, our NFP expectation for tomorrow isn't as much as it historically could be.
Conclusion
We can now understand why even after a huge ADP number, the Fed didn't appear so inspired. Despite an amazing four-week average of jobless claims, it's possible (based on recent trends) that the NFP number is only at best about in line with Street estimates. The pace of labor growth is good but not as barn-burner as the ADP report would have us think.
