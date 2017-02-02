Seadrill Restructuring: Danger For The Industry?

Both plans are assessed to evaluate their potential impact on other drilling companies.

Restructuring of such a big company may have a big impact on the whole industry.

Early in January, I wrote about the potential impact of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) restructuring on the offshore drilling industry. Now that Seadrill has made public the current status of its negotiations with creditors, it's time to update my view.

Let's start by discussing the big picture. Offshore drilling industry remains under pressure due to 1) low oil prices which are not sufficient enough to draw big players into long-term projects and 2) severe rig oversupply and significant backlog of newbuild rigs waiting in yards.

The first factor cannot be influenced by Seadrill restructuring, but the second one could be affected. In general, if Seadrill becomes a stronger company after the restructuring, industry will lose.

Healthy competitor of Seadrill's size will put pressure on dayrates for sure. It will be able to bid best prices, pick its own newbuilds and force some competition out of the market. In this light, other drilling companies are probably quietly crossing their fingers hoping for the messiest restructuring possible.

There was no shortage of comments on the restructuring here on SA and elsewhere, so I assume that you already know that two plans were made public - Seadrill plan and bondholder plan.

Plans significantly differ from one another and there is a significant possibility that Seadrill will have to turn to Chapter 11 if creditors cannot achieve compromise.

Seadrill plan

I must admit that I went through Seadrill's presentation to bondholders several times and could not believe my eyes - it took almost one year to come up with this!

In theory, restructuring plan should change the capital structure of a company in a way that it can live long and prosper for years to come. In my view, Seadrill's plan does not achieve this target and equates to a simplistic "kicking the can down the road" scenario.

The plan is based on optimistic assumptions. In its presentation, Seadrill states that rig dayrate and utilization assumptions are the cornerstone of the business plan and comes up with this slide:

This is Seadrill's view of the floater segment dayrates and utilization. The company states that dayrate assumptions are utilized after existing contracts roll-off.

No one has the crystal ball and can be sure whether dayrates for floaters will reach $420,000 in 2020 or not. This is certainly up for a debate and each side could easily defend its point of view - only history will tell.

There is, however, a major fallacy with this approach.

If deepwater drilling rebounds, contracts for 2020 will be secured long before 2020.

Recent Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) contract with Saudi Aramco showed us what will likely happen next across the board: oil producers will rush to secure long-term contracts at bargain dayrates.

Given that the whole industry is more or less in a survival mode, drillers will have to agree or see contracts go to competitors. Therefore, assuming that oil producers turn to deepwater drilling to replenish their reserves as expected, actual rates in 2020 will mean little to companies' backlogs as they will be booked long before 2020 at significantly lower dayrates.

Based on optimistic assumptions, banks developed a plan to take their money from Seadrill as fast as possible. It looks like they have no interest in owning Seadrill and are not ready to take any haircuts.

Look at the proposed maturity profile after recapitalization plan. According to Seadrill's proposal, the company plans to raise $1 billion - $1.25 in new debt(not equity!) and then almost immediately hand it out to banks.

This is anything but improvement of the financial health of Seadrill. Given that a plan is based on optimistic assumptions which also depend on timing (rates must improve significantly as soon as 2018!), Seadrill could run into another restructuring negotiations if offshore drilling rebound is not in time.

In my view, the plan is just bad for the company. It does not address the issue that brought it to the negotiation table - the debt.

If this plan is implemented, Seadrill will remain financially weak. It will not be able to put additional pressure on its competition and the impact on other drillers will be minimal.

Stronger companies like Rowan (NYSE:RDC), Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble Corp. should hope for this plan to materialize. I guess the last thing they want to see in the market is a financially healthy Seadrill.

Bondholders plan

Surprisingly, bondholders came up with a more viable plan. They propose to exchange $1.045 billion of bonds into equity immediately and to turn the remaining bonds into convertibles with a conversion strike price at a modest premium of 25% - 45% from market price at a completion of restructuring.

Bondholders also insist that bank amortization payments should be reduced. Strangely, they call for only a $700 million cash injection via new bonds. In addition, they also want to wipe out common shareholders and give them out-of-money warrants.

Bondholders' plan will help deleverage the company by converting bonds into equity. However, it also uses bonds as source of financing for Seadrill. No one wants to take part in any Seadrill equity offering due to the massive amount of outstanding debt.

Banks also do not take any haircut under bondholders' plan. Unfortunately for Seadrill as a business, there is no way to convince banks to turn their loans into equity through negotiations. Banks, as always, want real money, not stock of a troubled company.

Bondholders' plan will make Seadrill stronger, but not much stronger. The bank debt will remain. Under this scenario, impact on the industry will be minimal. It will be business as usual for Seadrill and if rebound is late, the company will have to rethink its restructuring once again.

Bottom line

Both plans that we've seen do not turn Seadrill into a financially strong company. Therefore, competitors have nothing to fear if any of these plans is implemented.

The big unknown remains the potential outcome of Chapter 11 proceedings if creditors cannot find a mutually beneficial solution.

Seadrill's restructuring case shows that upcoming restructurings of Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) and Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) won't be easy.

All market participants except short-term traders will be better off avoiding Seadrill until the outcome of the restructuring is clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I daytrade SDRL.