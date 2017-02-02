Santander Mexico Remains A Hostage To Macroeconomic Concerns

In the near term, the stock will be affected by macroeconomic uncertainties, with very little in the way of company-specific events that could serve as a catalyst.

Santander Mexico is still a compelling long-term investment, and we are bullish on the stock.

The company produced a return on equity of 16.3% for the fourth quarter of 2016, the highest level in three years.

Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) reported 4Q results. The numbers were strong with asset quality metrics improving and earnings beating estimates.

BSMX produced a return on equity of 16.3% (+290bps q/q) and 14.1% for the quarter and for the full year respectively. This is the highest level of the company's profitability in three years. The improvement in the metrics was primarily driven by better fundamentals while capital optimization strategy added around 60bps. In December 2015, BSMX issued subordinated perpetual debt that qualifies as additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) under Basel III standards. That allowed the bank to substitute around 150bps of its CET1 with AT1.

Source: Company data

The company's net interest margin increased by 10bps q/q and 38bps y/y to a very solid 5.12%. The Mexican central bank has raised the policy rate by 255bps since December 2015 pushing the benchmark rate to 5.75%. As a result, policy rate hikes started to feed through to BSMX's interest income. Importantly, the market expects Mexico's policy rate to reach 6.75% in 2017, implying a further 100bps hike. According to BSMX, a 100bps rise in the policy rate should boost its net interest income by MXN850mn (c4% of PBT), all else remaining equal. As such, policy rate hikes remain a tailwind for the bank's net interest margin.

Source: Company data

Fees and commissions income was up 4% y/y and 5% q/q. Fees still provide a significant contribution to BSMX's top line and cover almost 60% of its total non-interest expenses.

It is also worth mentioning that the bank's loan-to-deposit ratio decreased from 107% in 3Q to 96% in 4Q. That should allow the bank to maintain solid loan growth and also bodes well for deposit costs, given that Santander Mexico operates in a rising rate environment.

BSMX's cost-efficiency metrics remain best-in-class. Although, the bank's cost/income ratio increased by 80bps y/y, it was down 90bps on a quarterly basis. On the 4Q conference call, management reiterated its commitment to further improvements in cost-efficiency metrics. As a reminder, in December 2015, Santander Mexico announced that it will invest MXN15bn over the next three years in order to support the bank's profitability. The investment will focus on the group's technology platform, including upgrading its CRM and digital platforms, transforming its multi-channel distribution network and introducing multi-function ATMs.

Source: Company data

Despite macroeconomic headwinds and the devaluation of the peso, the company's asset quality metrics have meaningfully improved. The NPL ratio decreased by 34bps q/q and 85bps y/y, thanks to better credit quality in the Commercial segment.

Source: Company data

The company's cost of risk has also improved and came in at the low end of the bank's FY16 guidance range. The ratio printed at 3.3%, down 6bps q/q and 14bps y/y.

Source: Company data

Santander Mexico is trading at a discount to its LatAm peers. We believe Mexican banks should trade at a premium, given that credit penetration in Mexico remains among the lowest in emerging markets, suggesting that the sector still has several years of robust loan growth. Santander Mexico is well positioned to capture the growth potential.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Source: Bloomberg

Bottom line

Santander Mexico's 4Q results were strong across the board. In our view, the stock in the near term will be affected by macroeconomic uncertainties, with very little in the way of company-specific events that could serve as a catalyst. With that being said, Santander Mexico is still a compelling long-term investment, and we are bullish on the stock.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with Santander Mexico and other global banks. If you are interested in the topic, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.