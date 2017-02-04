High-Dividend Stock Yields 9%, Reported Record Earnings, Raising Dividend Again In Q1

Looking for dividend growth? You may want to check out GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), a high-dividend stock in the LNG shipping industry. Like most of the stocks we cover in our articles, GLOP supports its distributions via long-term contracts.

GLOP owns and operates liquefied natural gas ((NYSEMKT:LNG)) carriers, providing LNG transportation services under long-term charters worldwide. GasLog Partners' fleet consists of nine LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cbm. The company was founded and IPO'd in 2014 and is based in Monaco. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) serves as its general partner.

(Source: GLOP Q4 '16 report)

GLOP recently reported record revenues, EBITDA and distributable cash flow for Q4 2016. It also had a record quarterly profit of $25.47M in Q4 '16.

Imagine that a high dividend stock with growth numbers like a tech firm - 24% growth in revenue, 23% in EBITDA, 19% in DCF, and 12% in adjusted profit.

The unit count went up because it did a secondary offering of 2.75M units at $19.50 in August 2016, which raised approximately $53M, which was used to help fund the drop-down acquisition of its newest vessel, the GasLog Seattle, in Q4 '16. This vessel is currently on charter with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) through December 2020, and Shell has two five-year extension options.

The company has had steady growth over the past four quarters, and further back, as it has added new drop-down vessels from its sponsor, GLOG (See our previous articles on GLOP for details).

In Q4 '16, it only had the benefit of the GasLog Seattle vessel for about half of the quarter. On the Q4 '16 earnings call, management said:

"As we completed this acquisition only midway through the quarter, Q1 (2017) will be GasLog Seattle's first full quarter contribution to the Partnership. We expect further revenue, EBITDA and distributable cash flow growth next quarter due to GasLog Seattle's full quarter contribution". "Accordingly, we plan to recommend to our Board an additional increase to approximately $0.50 per unit for Q1 2017, which would represent a 5% total distribution increase following the dropdown."

Distributions: GLOP and its parent, GLOG, both have well-covered high-yield vehicles, which you can track in the Services section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables.

Management has achieved 10% distribution growth since the firm's 2014 IPO and plans to raise the distribution further in 2017.

In January 2017, it did another offering of 3.75M common units, which raised a net amount of approximately $77.06M.

"With the proceeds raised from our recent equity offering, we have sufficient liquidity today to execute another dropdown in the first half of 2017. Such an acquisition would support increasing our distribution above the $2 level and enable us to reach our minimum 10% CAGR target." - Source: GLOP Q4 '16 earnings call

The company continues to exceed its 1.125x targeted distribution coverage amply; in Q4 '16, it was 1.23x for the past four quarters. Management calculates a 1.22x factor following the January offering.

(Source: GLOP Q4 report)

Preferred Distributions: GLOG has a cumulative, perpetual, preferred A series stock, with a 4/7/20 call date, which is currently just $.08 above its $25.00 par value, and yields 8.72%. Like most of the preferred shares we write about, this one is well covered, in fact they covered it by a 19.5x factor in Q4 '16.

There is no maturity date, but the call date is far enough out into the future to offer 13 quarters of payouts before the call date. The table below details your annualized yield to the 4/7/2020 call date. Since we seem to be headed into a higher rate environment, GLOP's management may not redeem these shares at the call date.

Options: We added this July trade to our Covered Calls Table where you also can see details for over 25 other income-producing trades.

The $25.00 out-of-the-money July call strike currently pays $.50, the same as GLOP's next quarterly distribution, which allows you to double your dividend during this short-term, six-month trade.

We also added this July 2017 $20.00 put strike trade for GLOP to our Cash Secured Puts Table, which also has over 25 other put-selling trades. It pays $2.05, which gives you a $20.45 breakeven.

Tailwinds: Management was very upbeat about the current status and the future of the LNG shipping industry on the earnings call:

"Every large scale project that was due to come on line in 2016 started up as planned and is now producing. These new sources of LNG supply should increase demand for shipping, and we continue to see tenders for long-term charters of vessels needed to transport volumes from these facilities." "On the demand side, in 2016, we saw a 9% year-over-year increase in global LNG imports. China and India were the two primary drivers of this increase with China's import increasing over 30% and India's 29%. We've also seen several promising FSRU developments with seven new contracts awarded in 2016, demonstrating the growing demand for offshore re-gasification." "Given significant increase in LNG listings expected through year end 2019, we feel confident there will be strong demand for our vessels and charters in 2018 and 2019."

Take a look at all of the LNG supply that's due to come on board in the next four years:

But there's a problem, which is actually a tailwind for GLOP and other LNG shipowners; the global fleet isn't expanding enough to carry all of the expected supply. These vessels take around 2.5 years to build, which industry analysts say will result in a 50-vessel shortfall.

(Source: GLOP Q4 report)

Dropdowns: GLOP has the right to acquire 13 modern LNG carriers from GLOG, representing $270 million in total annual EBITDA. Management said that in 2017:

"We plan to target a vessel that has a charter through to 2023 or later." - Source; Q4 '16 earnings call

These vessels are all on long-term contracts to major counterparties, such as Royal Dutch Shell.

Performance and Analysts' Targets: All of GLOP's good news and future potential haven't gone unheeded by the market - it's up over 10% in 2017, and has bounced back by 57.55% over the past year.

However, it's still around 9% below analysts' consensus $24.81 price target.

Valuations: We've updated GLOP's metrics in this valuations table, which compares current valuations for several LNG shipping stocks - Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

Even with its outperformance, GLOP still has one of the lower price/book valuations in this group with a competitive yield as well.

Financials: Management has made strides in improving all of these ratios over the past year, all while keeping a steady debt/equity ratio.

Here's how it stacks up vs. the rest of this small group of LNG shippers:

Debt: As of 12/31/16, the company had an aggregate of $813.75M of indebtedness outstanding under its credit facilities, of which $45.12 million is repayable within one year. In addition, the company had unused availability under its revolving credit facilities of $42.87M.

(Source: GLOP Q4 report)

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and isn't intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.