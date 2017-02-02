Will The Trump Bump Continue?

Moses Malone, a hall of fame basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers, sadly passed away in 2015 at the young age of 60. Malone once said, in basketball, "75% of the battle is positioning under the net." That quote holds true for so many things other than basketball. Positioning is an important part of the Art of the Deal.

The election of Donald J. Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States last November was a watershed event for the U.S. and the world at large. Markets are a reflection of political and economic events, and the tsunami that lifted President Trump to become the leader the free world has rippled through markets over recent months.

While many analysts believed that a Trump victory would cause equity prices to cascade lower, they went higher. In fact, equity prices began rallying after a dip that lasted for about a nanosecond on election night. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved above the 20,000 level for the first time during the week following President Trump's inauguration.

Since then, we have finally seen some selling in equities, and many analysts are having their "aha! moments." Several executive orders from the President dealing with immigration and other issues have resulted in selling in the stock market.

President Trump fired the acting Attorney General on Monday, January 30, over not enforcing an order to tighten the process for travelers and immigrants to the U.S. from seven nations. The order issued over the last weekend in January caused selling in stocks, and the canning of the acting AG caused the selling to continue on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a dovish message and no interest rate hike from the Fed was unable to lift equity prices back to recent highs.

Markets are not accustomed to presidential action at lightning speed. However, President Trump is a leader that the world has not seen perhaps since the days of Theodore Roosevelt. Moreover, President Trump is a builder and a businessman who believes in delegating responsibility and holding people accountable. He demands quick results. The actions he has undertaken over recent days and weeks should come as no surprise to anyone. He is simply putting into action promises he made on the campaign trail. There are many in the U.S. and around the globe who disagree with President Trump on virtually everything, and will stand in opposition at every turn over the course of the next four or eight years.

Markets will have to adjust to this new leader. However, anyone who has read his 1987 book knows that the President prides himself as being a master negotiator. To me, it looks like the President has been, as Moses Malone said, "positioning under the net," and markets had better get accustomed to it soon, because it is the new paradigm.

Everyone had their eyes on 20,000 Dow

In the days that followed the election the market set its sights on the 20,000 level in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the index teased market participants. On the financial news networks, the milestone was perhaps the single most important topic of conversation each day amongst pundits and traders. 20,000 on the Dow was just a number, but it is a testament to the importance of critical psychological levels in markets across all asset classes. When it comes to equity markets, the Dow stands out as the benchmark, the yardstick, convention, and model for stock prices in the United States and around the world. Therefore, 20,000 Dow was an event.

The Dow approached the critical level in the aftermath of the election and it came within 0.37 points of the level, only to fail. In the wake of Inauguration Day, the Dow finally conquered 20,000 and traded to highs of 20,100.91 on January 26, at which point it corrected lower and moved back below 20,000.

Stocks end January on a sour note

Stock prices ended January on a sour note as the politics of Washington D.C. and the uncertainty of the new administration caused profit-taking and nerves to fray. Source: CQG

As the chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 contract highlights, futures reached a high of 2299.50 on January 26 and closed on the last trading day of the first month of 2017 at 2277.25. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed on January 31 at 19,864.09, 236.82 off the all-time highs.

Stocks face two problems as they remain close to highs: They are expensive on a historical basis, and interest rates are likely to rise in the months ahead.

Stocks are expensive

Equities have been expensive for a long time. At the beginning of 2016, it felt like a long awaited correction in the stock market was underway when the S&P 500 dropped by 11.5% in six weeks. However, on February 11, equity markets turned around and rarely looked back throughout the rest of the year. Fueled by low interest rates and a Fed that refused until December 2016 to hike the Fed Funds rate for a second time, stocks continued to attract capital despite high valuations. Source

As the chart of the CAPE ratio highlights, at 28.23 times earnings, valuations have only been this high at four other times since the late 1800s. The first time was on the way up and down during the great stock market crash in 1929, and on the way up and down leading up to and after the new millennium, corresponding to the tech bubble from 1995 through 2001. Stocks have not reached valuations that compete with the highs seen in those years, but they are at a higher level than ever before excluding those events, which lasted for years. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 illustrates, stocks are technically expensive. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, shows that equity prices have moved to an overbought condition as a result of the trajectory of the rally that commenced in wake of the Presidential election. While most predicted a different winner in the election, they also predicted a different market reaction to a Trump Presidency. So far, those analysts have been wrong on both counts. If we learned anything in 2016, it is that conventional wisdom and pundits have almost a perfect record of getting the big calls dead wrong.

The fact is a market can remain in overvalued territory for a long time, and just because stocks are rich in valuation does not mean they cannot continue to reach new heights. Historical valuation presents a warning to the equity markets. At the same time, the prospects for increasing economic growth in the U.S. because of a massive infrastructure rebuilding project could provide the fuel to launch the average price to earnings ratio of stocks in the S&P 500 index to 30 times earnings or higher in the months and years ahead. The higher they climb, the more dangerous the market will become.

Meanwhile, stocks are likely to face an issue that they have not had to deal with for many years if economic growth begins to increase in the United States in coming months.

Bonds are approaching a critical support level

Stocks compete with fixed income instruments for investment capital and the bond market has signaled that the path of least resistance for interest rates has shifted dramatically since July. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the 30 year U.S. Treasury Bond shows, since July 2016 interest rates have moved higher and the bond has descended from 177-11 to lows of 148-04 in December. The trend is lower, and the bond has declined by a total of 29-07. Critical support for the long bond is at the 127-130 level which is 20 points below the recent lows. However, a 20 point move in the bond market took only five months, and if the economy in the U.S. begins to accelerate, we are likely to see a continuation of selling in the bond market as short-term rates increase to fend off the potential of inflationary effects.

The bear market in bonds stopped at 148-04 in December, and the nearby futures contract was trading in a range from 150 to 154 over recent weeks. At the end of January, the bond was at the bottom end of that trading range. New lows in the long bond could cause severe consequences for equity prices in the weeks and months ahead.

The prospects for stocks are dicey for the rest of 2017- A rocky road ahead

As we move into the second month of 2017, stocks are historically expensive and the prospect for economic growth at levels not seen over recent years could mean that the selling in the bond market will continue. Therefore, on face value, the prospects for stocks are dicey.

However, let us not forget that the president is not only the commander-in-chief, he is also the builder-in-chief, and will spearhead a rebuilding project the likes of which the nation has not seen since the Eisenhower administration of the 1950s. President Eisenhower was responsible for building the interstate highway system via the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956, spurring years of fiscal stimulus that promoted economic growth.

President Trump is also the negotiator-in-chief who has already begun to lay the groundwork for renegotiating trade agreements to benefit the United States. Moses Malone said that 75% of the battle is fought below the net before the shot goes up, and President Trump has been positioning under the net for deals and compromise that he believes will benefit the U.S. economy. His battles will be with trading partners as well as political foes on the other side of the aisle in Congress. If he is correct, then stocks may just continue to rally to valuation levels that make today's price look cheap by contrast.

I believe there is a rocky road to travel in the stock market over the coming months, and perhaps years, as markets become accustomed to a new approach to running the richest and most powerful nation on the planet. Markets reflect the politics and economics of the day, and these days, there is certainly a lot of confusion.

The new administration is moving at lightning speed when it comes to changing the status quo in the U.S. Capital. The market will rise and fall with their victories and failures. Buckle up — markets are in for a wild ride.

