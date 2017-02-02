Apple's Big Growth Days Are Over - What It Will Transition To?

What it does with that capital will determine how the market views the company.

There will be some quarters of growth, but the days of consistent, sustainable growth are over.

source: Apple

The last earnings report from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was a good one, but investors should be cautious in how they interpret the quarter, as it followed three disappointing performances prior to that. With innovation reaching the upper limits of its ceiling with the Apple iPhone, it has created the problem of differentiation from vastly improving competitors, especially those it's competing against internationally.

This suggests to me that Apple has nothing left in its tank concerning a significant growth catalyst; which means that, after boosting spending on research and development and getting little in return, the company will be forced to take a different approach when appealing to investors.

My view is Apple is going to fairly quickly become an income stock. In that role, and with well over $200 billion sitting on the sidelines, it can do a lot to enhance this long period of transition.

As for its share price, I see it performing similar to the last twelve months, with an occasional quarterly win. In regard to consistency, it is going to continue to struggle.

Apple doesn't seem to be able to act in the quick way it has in the past, and that's not only because it's a lot bigger. Look at how Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is being valued at about $400 billion, can take leadership in new markets like cloud services and home automation, which can generate serious revenue and earnings for the tech giant for many years.

While Amazon has encouraged acceleration of its strategy, Apple is trying to perfect its home automation offering within a closed system, similar to the past. An argument could be made that Apple is improving security and functionality before it ramps up its marketing efforts, but by the time it gets serious about it, Amazon will significantly increase its lead in this important market.

There aren't a lot of markets of this size Apple can compete in that would move the needle and, in my opinion, being far too cautious will end up hurting the company.

If Apple has a chance of consistent future growth, I don't see it being in these types of big markets, but more with capital spent on innovation and creating new products or services that when combined, generate growth, albeit more incremental than in the past.

Billionaire sees Apple as having stagnated on innovation and growth

Billionaire Peter Thiel, who was one of the founders of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and an early investor in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), recently said he sees Apple as having its best days behind it, primarily upon his conclusion it doesn't have much more it can apply to its iPhone which can help it differentiate from rapidly improving competitors. He's right.

There are of course some things being bantered around as to design changes in its iPhone 8 that will attempt to do so, but that's unlikely to generate much more in the way of global sales, which in regard to the iPhone and the company in general, is where the growth must come from with its current product and service line.

I'm in agreement with Thiel on this, with the one caveat mentioned earlier that Apple will occasionally have a good quarter as it recently did, which will provide some temporary strength and momentum to the company. It's doubtful we'll see the company string together consistent quarterly wins, like the one it just did.

I don't see this necessarily being bad for the company. Rather, I see it transitioning from a growth company to an income company. Considering it still has a major product in the iPhone which will at least keep the company from collapsing and the almost certain repatriation of billions of dollars in overseas banks, it'll have an enormous war chest to help it during this process.

That doesn't mean there won't be significant capital allocated to research and development, only that Apple must spend more in other areas in order to make itself appealing to a different type of investor.

President Trump and repatriation

One of the promises made by President Trump has been to reduce the repatriation tax, which in the case of Apple, would encourage it to return most of the approximately $215 billion held outside the country. The remaining $22 billion it has in cash is located in the U.S.

Some of this will go toward research and development, but considering the dismal record of recent Apple product releases and cancelled projects like the Apple car, it's probable the bulk of money it returns home would be used for different purposes.

Hopefully the management will acknowledge the need to change its focus (even if it's only done internally) and work on improving its balance sheet by paying down its debt, while, at the same time, increasing the payout of its dividend.

Apple will still be considered a safe company to invest in, even if it has lost its position as a growth company. That means it should work on attracting more investors looking for safety and income; I believe we'll start to see more capital allocated for that purpose.

I don't think Apple is going to fall off the cliff, but we all know the company has lost its ability to churn out innovative products. I'm looking for more modest product or service proposals in the future. These should help keep the company from collapsing as its iPhone line generates unpredictable and volatile results. The share price will drop in conjunction with disappointing iPhone results, but other products, assuming they come, should at least provide a floor for the company.

My thought is the sooner Apple openly transitions to an income rather than a growth company, the better it'll perform as expectations line up with reality. That way the occasional quarterly beat will surprise even further to the upside.

Conclusion

The good news for Apple investors is, even if the company wasn't able to repatriate the over $200 billion being held overseas, it still is a safe place to park our money, and can be counted on for a long string of dividend increases for years into the future.

It's obvious there are a lot better growth stocks to take a position in for those looking for that as a key part of their investment strategy. Even so, for shareholders who have enjoyed a profitable, long-term run, holding Apple and considering it as an income investment is a decent strategy to consider.

In growth and dividend stocks, there are many other companies that will outperform Apple; but over time, because of its huge amount of cash, it will be among one of the safest stocks to maintain a position in. When talking safe here, I mean in regard to the dividend. There is some real risk on the share price side as the company struggles to grow iPhone sales at a time smartphones have become a commodity.

But for those looking for income for many years, it's doubtful there will be any time in the near future Apple's dividend would be considered at risk.

For that reason, there is no doubt in my mind Apple will start to attract a completely different type of investors in the future; an investor wanting to hold the stock for the long term, with the purpose of generating a predictable stream of income.

If the company can solidify and grow its ancillary products and services, it would ease the concerns for those considering buying at such a high price point. For that reason I think the best way to approach Apple is to take a position using dollar cost averaging. That way it should balance out over the years, removing a lot of downside risk to the share price, which will be under pressure as the company struggles with iPhone growth

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.