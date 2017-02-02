ING: Strong 4Q, Solid Outlook

ING (NYSE:ING) posted a strong beat for 4Q that reminded investors why they own the stock. The only thing we need check is whether the recent powerful run has left the stock on a valuation we like.

Overall balance sheet trends were solid and customer loan and deposit balances continued to grow at the pace witnessed over the last few quarters. For readers more familiar with U.S. banks, the chart below represents what in a European context qualifies as quite lively growth, by the way.

Company data

Revenue followed suit, with non interest income much stronger than 4Q'15. The more important line, Net interest income, was flat QoQ but up YoY, reflecting asset growth.

Company data

While this is welcome, it's worth noting that the beat was driven by the contraction in loan loss provisions (LLP) that is visible in the group of bars on the extreme right of the chart below.

Company data

Lower LLP costs are good news, right? Of course they are. In this case there are two minor caveats. First, operating profit before LLPs isn't growing that dynamically at ING (see the amber bars above, so the "blowout" beat is coming from the LLP move, and, second, the LLP costs were pretty low anyway.

the chart below shows you this by measuring the net interest margin (NIM) over average total assets and then the risk adjusted NIM , which is the same thing with LLP deducted from net interest income. If the move we saw in 4Q were to repeat itself, we've be out of LLP costs entirely and this source of additional earnings would have gone.

Company data

Versus consensus EPS estimates for 2018, ING is on a PE of 10.9x. How should we think about this opposite the favored U.S. Banks of FIG Ideas, which are trading as 12.3-13.5x 2018 [examples are KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), SunTrust (STI), U.S. Bancorp (USB)]. ING is 16% cheaper (vs. 13x 2018), a tad inside the 18.9% discount of the Eurostoxx to the S&P on prospective EPS for next year.

There's no taking the Europe out of ING, sadly. Back in mid 2015, the stock actually attained a 13.5x multiple of the current 2018 EPS forecast. We were in the summer flush of ECB QE, Greece had secured its funding and the commodity crash and Chinese slowdown had not yet slammed the world with deflationary risk. Now EZ inflation is picking up, growth is solid. However, the degree of political risk in Europe remains high and this has now acquired a transatlantic flavor with The Trump Administration's signaling in regard to Germany's trade position and the evident sympathy between the administration and European populist movements. This means I expect the discount relative to the US to remain for now. I also think US EPS growth has greater upside risk: superior loan growth and operating leverage opportunities dictate this view.

Conclusion

While generally preferring the US, I would remain long ING. The 5% yield is attractive, the company is executing and positive outcomes in EZ politics are to my mind more likely than the ones we all fear (in particular a Le Pen victory in France). I just wouldn't expect ING to outperform US banks in a hurry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ING.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.