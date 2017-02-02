Morgan Stanley - Tapped Out On Wall Street

In the years following the financial crisis, only two pure-play bulge-bracket investment banks remained: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). While the two companies compete on much of the same turf as the large money center banks (i.e., JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), BofA (NYSE:BAC), Citi (NYSE:C)), they are really the only traditional Wall Street firms that remain from the pre-crisis days. Of the two, it appears that MS is the one that you usually do not hear too much about, which, generally speaking in today's media environment, is a good thing.

GS seems to get all of the media's attention, both good and bad. As it stands, MS has largely flown under the radar since the end of the financial crisis, developing strong investment banking capabilities, a resurging trading operation and a world-class wealth management franchise.

The company is highly profitable, and as a result, has returned a huge amount of capital to shareholders, boosting its stock to post-crisis highs. But has the stock price run away from the fundamentals? The short answer is, yes, it has. This analysis will show that investors would be best suited to wait for a better buying opportunity, of which, MS has had several over the past few years.

With the bull market in equities since the end of the financial crisis, MS has been able to increase net revenues at a 6.3% CAGR, from a low of $21.2 billion in 2008 to $34.6 billion in 2016. The biggest contributor to this strong revenue growth has been the trading business, which has grown at an annual clip of over 10%. Asset management-related revenues have increased to over 30% of net revenues, representing a 9.6% CAGR over this period. Investment banking revenues have declined to 14% of net revenues, its lowest since 2008. However, solid growth in net interest income has been able to offset the declines in investment banking.

Management, led by long-term industry veteran James Gorman, has maintained a tight lid on expenses. Compensation expense, which is the largest single expense on the P&L, was once as high as 62% of net revenues in 2009. In 2016, compensation expense represented just 46% of net revenues. For a business in an industry that is wickedly competitive when it comes to compensation, this expense control illustrates just how well management has done in getting the most out of their employees while still managing to increase the top line.

The efficiency ratio, a measure of noninterest expense to net revenues, has decreased from 1.03 in 2008 to 0.74 in 2016, which is the lowest level since 2008. Management remains committed to further expense reductions in 2017 and beyond to maintain a strong competitive and financial position.

In the face of a challenging interest rate environment since 2009 and a highly increased regulatory burden, the top line growth and diligent expense controls have resulted in a greatly improved bottom line profit. Net income has increased 39% annually from the lows of the financial crisis in 2008. Looking at the past five years, net income has increased 7.8% annually, resulting in a 17.3% net income margin in 2016, consistent with the 2015 margin of 17.4%.

For comparison, the net income margin was 2.0% and 5.8% in 2008 and 2009, respectively. Since the down year in 2012, diluted EPS has increased annually at a very strong clip, partially due to a relatively healthy stock repurchase plan, reaching a high of $2.92 per share in 2016. However, it should be noted that earnings growth did slow in 2016, to a paltry 0.7% increase over 2015. Furthermore, 2016 EPS was lower than 2015 EPS through the third quarter. The market's surge following the U.S. election helped to generate positive earnings growth for the year. This bears watching as we look ahead to 2017.

The balance sheet remains strong, with liabilities ticking down as a percentage of total assets to 90.4% from a high of 93.2% in 2009. Total shareholders' equity has increased to an estimated 9.5% of total assets in 2016 (the company's 10-K has not yet been released yet).

Return on common equity has improved recently, estimated to be about 8% in 2016, down slightly from 2015, but higher than it was several years ago. Management has committed to increasing ROE to 9-11% in 2017. Finally, the debt to equity ratio has improved to an estimated 2.1x in 2016, down from over 4x in 2009.

The stock price performance has been very interesting since hitting its post-crisis low in June of 2012 at $12.36. From that point, it was basically on a non-stop trajectory higher until July of 2015 when it reached a then-high of $40.54, a 228% gain. It then retreated to $21.69 this past February, which represented a decrease of 46%, as 2016 got off to a difficult start following the rate hike by the Fed and Brexit fears.

The stock slowly recovered from the February lows, closing at $34.10 on Election Day. Since then, the stock has been on a tear. At a recent price of $42.70, the stock is up 25% in less than three months. Much of this gain may be attributed to investor expectations that financial regulations will be dismantled by the Trump administration and the Republican Congress. While it is difficult to project policy changes, it is probably a safe bet that there will be at least some regulatory relief.

With the recent gains, the current P/B ratio is now 1.15x, well above its average P/B of 0.85. EPS growth has been extremely strong over the past five years, with EPS increasing at a 19% annual clip, partly assisted by increased stock repurchases. As noted above, however, EPS growth was negligible this past year. Additionally, the current dividend yield is about 2%, which is not great from an income play, but keep in mind, it is subject to regulatory approval.

Looking ahead, Morgan Stanley is well-positioned in the industry if the financial markets remain upbeat. Its asset management, trading and investment banking franchises are all world-class. A major market crisis notwithstanding, I think the company could generate about $3.08 per share in 2017, which is a modest 5.5% increase over 2016 results. Those earnings and a modest expansion of its multiple could push the stock price up to the $50-52 range, which would represent a potentially healthy 17% return from today's recent levels.

However, if the regulatory relief does not fully materialize, trade restrictions do come to fruition or another European country votes to leave the EU, it is very possible that the markets sell off and the stock craters, just as it did in 2008, 2011 and 2016. Investors should be wary that stocks are priced to perfection as the bull market enters its 8th year, and market strategists are actually quite bearish this year.

I really like the direction this company is heading and how management has been able to navigate this new world. But, as a value investor, I choose my entry points carefully, and I will take full advantage of a sell-off in this stock when it trades in the $30-32 range. The stock has provided several great buying opportunities over the past several years. There is good reason to believe that another one will be made available in the short-run.

