Market Volatility Bulletin: Product Highlight On VXX

Careful out there - we don't want you to get too nervous given this crazy price action.

The indexes have not had much of a response to yesterday's Fed meeting. We are down from the low end of the ES range put in overnight at 2264.50. Calm remains the order of the day.

Options vols from a couple days ago have really come down at the front end (a week to a month out), while remaining a bit more robust at the midrange (late April). Options are saying that we're still in a sleepy range with not much excitement.

Interesting News

Personally, political persuasion of journalists colors their commentary. We think that stories like this, though, ultimately lead to a testier market and higher VIX. As a side note, we find the compression of corporate bond spreads vs. Treasuries - particularly for the high yield segment - to be quite odd. It seems to us that periodic large scale flights to safety should be an important scenario in anyone's analysis of how markets may react to news such as this.

We believe it is worth your while to watch the Bloomberg video linked to this story (after reading this bulletin of course!).

VIX Product Highlight

One of our core goals in writing these bulletins is to help our readers match their market outlooks with their positioning. To that end, over the coming weeks we will occasionally feature some of the more popular traded volatility ETF/ETN products. As VXX tends to trade with the highest volume of any volatility ETPs, that is where we will begin.

The iPath S&P500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) seeks exposure to the CBOE Volatility Index, averaging 30-day maturity date on the VIX futures. Barclays achieves this by resetting daily exposure levels with a mixture of first and second contract months in the VIX futures.

ETFs vs. ETNs

While ETFs and ETNs trade and act similarly, there are a few crucial differences that readers must know before investing or trading in these products. Both products are designed to track some asset or benchmark, and trade on an exchange. When investing in an ETF, you become the owner of a small portion of assets. It is important to note that when investing in an ETN, you only become the owner of unsecured debt issued by the institution which underwrites the fund.

We link to an article that highlights the differences between the ETF and ETN structure. We will point out that the ETN structure is more tax efficient than the ETF structure, especially as it concerns futures contracts like the VIX. We are not here to dispute which structure is preferable, but rather to highlight that there is some default risk with respects to ETNs.

Fund Shortcomings

In a market like VIX where later-dated contracts almost always have a higher price than shorter-dated contracts, Barclays must continually sell the cheaper, close-dated VIX futures, and buy the more expensive, farther-dated futures contracts in order to maintain its mandated 30-day futures exposure. As such, the fund is constantly subjected to the VIX's steep contango exposure.

This has been the main reason VXX has not been a solid "buy-and-hold" option for investors looking to hedge a long-term held stock portfolio. What VXX does offer though is a simple way to play a conviction that a large move is coming in the very near-term.

As pointed out by Russell Rhoads, CFA at TheStreet.com, the correlation of spot VIX to VXX tends to be between 77% and 89%. The difference is largely due to the premium placed on VIX futures in relation to the actual index, which is unfortunately not directly tradable.

Fund Holdings

As of 1/30/2017, the fund held 52.35% in February VIX futures, with the remaining 47.65 % in March 17 VIX futures. For each day beyond that date (until March becomes the front-month), the fund will own a lower percentage of Feb futures, and a higher percentage of March 17 futures. To illustrate the constant re-balancing that takes place, as of 1/27/2017, the fund held 57.08% in February VIX futures, with the remaining 42.92% in March VIX futures.

For more information, be sure to read the fund's snapshot, provided by iPath.

Thoughts for Volatility Traders: A Question

Giving careful thought to the way that you take on long VIX exposure is quite important. The shorts have it fairly easy, at least in this volatility regime. The longs can only "rent" the VIX.

We're interested in the degree to which traders of these VIX products understand why the contango exists in the first place. Not that it is mission critical to understand, but it doesn't hurt.

Rather than share our thoughts today, we'd like to open up the comments section to responses as the "why do VIX futures exhibit contango?"

Here's a current view of the actual contango exhibited by the VIX term structure:

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures):

Overnight trading range was 2264.50-2275; morning trade has us back near 2277. We'd still take range-bound as the base case, though the options market is increasingly weighing the possibility of a plunge lower.

Yesterday we updated the new trade that we initiated on Monday. We brought up the idea of legging into a trade: not putting the entirety of a trade on all at once. Take a look at the commentary on the last couple days for a clearer perspective on what we're doing.

Remember, pricing can change rapidly between the time we write this and the time you read it. The goal here is for you to have an educational experience that can expand your skill set and perspective.

Thesis (Strategy):

Buy-the-Dip is still alive for now, but the market has over-reached. VIX seems to be trying to pick up, but it is yet in the early stages of this development.

We hypothesize here that any meaningful pullback would be instinctively bought up, at least initially. Our downside may be limited due to market knee-jerk reactions built in over the past four years to buy any weakness.

We're going to "leg into" a long-volatility play whose sensitivity to time is positive rather than negative. In other words, rather than enduring a nasty contango with a long-VIX product, we could get positive exposure to both volatility and time.

For those who do not know, "legging into a trade" refers to the popular practice of gradually building into the overall position rather than trading all the desired options legs at once.

Tactics (How to Play it): Adding more of the second leg

We'll set a trade that we can watch play out over the next couple weeks, so that we can examine its features and behavior in bite-sized pieces.

From Monday and Tuesday's bulletins:

As an initial position

that we'd like to build into, we recommended the following on Monday:

Sell the Feb 2300 call against the end-of-Feb 2320 call for a modest credit.

Pair it with a sale of the Mar 2175 put

With the S&P trading lower on Tuesday (around 2270), we scaled the trade a second time with lower strikes (lower by about 15 points) to what is shown above.

Below is the P&L exposure looks like today (solid line) and at the Feb expiration (dotted line).

Finally, we added a leg yesterday by picking purchasing two of the March-April 2150 put spreads.

"Once again SPX failed near the highs - does this change anything?"

It sure could. More to the point, there does come a time where having traded a strike that no longer is within the likely reach of the underlying begins to matter. This is where you want your own set of policies, even if they are simple rules of thumb.

It is becoming increasingly possible that we are nearing the point where trade adjustment makes sense. We personally don't think we're there quite yet.

So, all that we would do for now is buy the Mar-Apr put spread another two times:

Sell the Mar2150 put and simultaneously buy the Apr2150 put.

"Should you scale into the first leg again?"

No. We saw the index fail to push through resistance. Next week's Feb10 options are getting very skewey (downside strikes getting a lot more pricey than upside strikes). It is not the time to sell more March puts.

"What's the P&L look like?"

We'll get into this more tomorrow, but the overall trade is up $2.50 per full spread.

"What will today's trade do for your options sensitivities (Greeks)"?

Recall that our goal was to leg into a position that had positive exposures to both time and volatility.

Since we really have a mind to create more of a "VIX-like" exposure, we have traded horizontal spreads to the down side. This reduces the delta on the trade, giving it a more favorable profile to changes in price if the market swung lower.

We're reasonably comfortable with the current exposure we have to delta for the time being. We tend to let things that are working keep working, rather than snapping defeat from the jaws of victory.

Our original goal, however, was to create a spread with positive exposure to both time (Theta) and volatility (NYSEARCA:VEGA). We look good on the time component, not so great on Vega.

The profile and Greeks on today's calendar spread visually looks like so:

Source: Interactive Brokers

This adds to our exposure to volatility, though honestly our objective of collecting time premium is not all that well balanced here.

Adjusting the put strikes higher could take care of this. We'll keep it simple and leave the strikes alone.

Mechanics (Entering the second leg)

Like yesterday, this is a straightforward trade to enter.

Yesterday, we recommended holding out for a better price than what was on offer at the time.

For today, we think if you can just get filled here at the mid; that's not a bad thing. We're becoming more of a mind that the market is getting heavier, and as such we want out fill.

This mechanics lesson here is this: the more eager you are to get filled, the less picky you should be on fill price. We feel the market is getting jerkier. We're not adjusting our call strikes yet, but we do think we want more of these put spreads if we should travel down further.

Last Thoughts

The downside is getting a little heavier in SPX and in the options market. As a parting example, for next Friday's expiration, the 2190 put currently has the same price of $2.15 as the 2300 call. That means the options price of SPX going up 28 points by next Friday is the same as going down 82 points. Vol is definitely still cheap, but we see nerves getting a little more stretched.

We hope you come to view these bulletins as a valuable resource that advances the way you understand markets.

Our goal is definitely not to suggest that you ought to put on these specific trades (please read our profile). Rather, the ongoing goal is to walk readers who wish to expand their current set of tools by following trades that could potentially match their own market outlook. Please follow us to track this trade and commentary, and thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the FX and futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures. We want to emphasise that these "trades" are for educational purposes, to demonstrate how to reasonably analyze, enter, adjust or modify a position. These are NOT actual trade recommendations.