Apple: The India Story Says It All

Background

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) first-quarter results exceeded market expectations and you have probably read all about it in the papers or on the Internet. While the beat percentage is high compared with the other quarters, a look back at the history (see table below) would reveal that surpassing estimates seems to be a rather consistent feat by Apple. It is strange then that the market should be surprised by just another quarter of earnings beat. There was even a story (truth disputed) of one trader losing his life savings of $249K betting that Apple's stock would fall. To his dismay, the share price closed up 6.1% and at one point traded as high as $130.49 intra-day. Post-market, it continued to rise another 0.11%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The record-breaking quarter was impressive on all counts, perhaps due to the pessimism baked into everyone's mind with the bombardment of bearish (or cautious) articles in the lead up to the announcement. The MacBook Pro was a classic example of an Apple product that was condemned for various limitations, which dashed expectations for the new launch to help lift sagging contributions from the other lines. Yet the company eventually declared that 5.4 million Macs were sold in the three months ending December 31, resulting in a record revenue ($7.24 billion) for that segment. If not for the manufacturing constraints, Apple could have sold even more of the Macs and the revenue ceiling would have been shattered convincingly. The Apple Watch was also derided with dim prospects given the rampant sprouting of both cheap Chinese-branded alternatives as well as premium offerings such as Samsung Gear. The whole Watch phenomenon was even dismissed as a fad in the past. Nevertheless, in the last quarter of the year, the Apple Watch accounted for a 63 percent market share of the global smartwatch shipments in a three-month period that registered the highest volume ever at 8.2 million.

The product group that has been on a slow yet steady rise and not subjected to cyclical swings is the Services. It did not disappoint on Tuesday. I elaborate in the subsequent sections more on the significance of this product group in the company's India playbook.

(Source: Business Insider)

What is Apple Doing in Emerging Markets?

Apple's expectation-beating first quarter results were aided by new all-time revenue records in the emerging economies Brazil, India, Turkey and Russia. Despite the currency woes and political turmoil, Apple's businesses in those countries were not bitter (a play on the acronyms of the four countries - BITR) at all. In a recent article post-earnings announcement of Unilever (NYSE:UL)(NYSE:UN), I touched on how the depreciation of several currencies affected the results of the company. Apple CEO Tim Cook identified the strong dollar as a key headwind for the company.

In May last year, Tim Cook began his India visit with a pre-dawn visit to a famous Hindu temple in Mumbai. He was photographed praying to the Hindu elephant god, Ganesha, who is the Lord of Beginnings and the Remover of obstacles - pretty much marked what Apple business status was over there, and what Mr. Cook needed to achieve. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sporting, intentionally allowing himself to be photographed and captured on video that he was very pleased with his iPhone, while being right beside Tim Cook.

(Source: India Times)

(Source: Next Shark)

(Source: India Express)

Tim Cook, together with his entourage of five top executives including COO Jeff Williams, made the effort to demonstrate his sincerity towards the country because he really needed India to step up and fill the growth void left behind by a more tepid Greater China market. Now, for readers who have paid close attention to the earnings call, you might be comforted by Tim Cook's breakdown of Apple's performance in Greater China which showed that revenue from the People's Republic of China rose 6% on a constant currency basis, against the previous year, which was the all-time record quarter. Sure, the mainland was apparently doing fine with some growth, when you take out the currency factor, and that realization alone is again better than what the street had assumed for the country before the results announcement. However, that growth was at the expense of Hong Kong, given that Apple opened new stores on the mainland to be closer to the actual buyers who now have the option to source the phones in the neighborhood instead of from the autonomous territory. Therefore, let's get back to reality that the demand for iPhones in the country has indeed slowed and so Apple really need new markets, such as India, to sustain topline growth at least.

… our Greater China revenue was down 12%, and about 4 points of that was currency related, so it's an 8 point decline in constant currency. And then within Greater China, if you look at the People's Republic of China, our revenue was flat year-over-year, and that was against the all-time record quarter. And if you look at that on a constant currency basis, it was actually up 6%.

- Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2017 Q1 earnings call

According to a study by SuperData, India is Asia's fastest-growing mobile games market. Revenue is forecast to almost triple from $416 million in 2015 (estimated) to $1.2 billion by 2018. The optimism in the country springs from the fact that India's smartphone penetration rate is still very low relative to mature markets and the payment infrastructure in the country remains underdeveloped. While the study focused on mobile gamers, the insights derived applied to the general population. For instance, one reason for the strong preference for non-Apple smartphones stemmed from the fact that individual network coverage in India is limited. Therefore, many Indians have to subscribe to multiple carriers for seamless connectivity which necessitates the use of multi-SIM capable phones. Such phones are predominantly Android-based. Coupled with the propensity for lower-priced devices in line with the weaker purchasing power of the population, naturally, Android phones have the edge.

(Source: SuperData)

As mentioned earlier, Apple needs new markets to sustain the growth void left behind by a saturating China market. Apple is more reliant on India than the Indian government needs the company. That is why we have seen Tim Cook making all the effort visiting a Hindu temple pre-dawn and packing all the appointments in his India trip. The government has been demanding for Apple to have local content in the phones to be sold in the country and despite having weaker bargaining power, is still lobbying for tax, manufacturing, and other concessions. To Apple, that might not be a bad thing, as India is rich in IT talent whom the company has already hired in large numbers in its global offices. Furthermore, as highlighted above, Indians tend to subscribe for multiple carriers which necessitate the multi-SIM card slots that current iPhone models do not provide. Localization of iPhones with multi-SIM capability would solve the problem and instantly make the iPhones much more appealing to a huge untapped user base. On the MacRumors website, photos of alleged iPhone 7 components including dual-SIM trays had emerged. While we have by now know that iPhone 7 does not come with the dual-SIM functionality, it remains a technical possibility that can be made possible with localized manufacturing.

What's the Strategy?

Finally, I come to the key point which I feel Apple commentators and analysts have largely missed or neglected. Indeed, Tim Cook has proudly announced record-breaking figures for the India market. However, long-term investors should look at all the moves the company has been making as part of a strategic plan to entrench users into the Apple ecosystem. Buyers into one of the company's product could potentially be adopting other product lines. Most importantly, whatever the buyers got their hands into, they would be continually strengthening the Services category, which Tim Cook has projected to reach the size of a Fortune 100 company this year. Of course, let's not forget the eventual benefit from the upgrade cycle. The earlier the company can get a user to begin with a series, the earlier the upgrade demand from the user, and the cycle repeats. The Apple ecosystem is only going to get larger. We have heard, even before the results announcement, that one of the latest additions to the family, the AirPods, has been selling beyond expectations.

If you have family members that are not as IT-savvy as you, you would seriously appreciate the user-friendliness and intuitiveness of Apple products. I had in the past spent hours helping my family members set up their Android devices every time they get a new one or when their existing ones turn "buggy". I believe many of you would have the same experience and if you have the option to decide on their behalf, you would go with an Apple device. This is not an isolated anecdotal example as a simple Internet search would yield plenty of accolades for Apple products as being "idiot-proof", at least much more so than other brands/operating systems such as Android. So, with expanding ecosystem, including more connected devices in the house, you would be compelled to ensure that all the gadgets are easily operable even to the lowest level of tech-savviness among the residents. Tim Cook said this regarding the HomeKit:

Now when I say good morning to Siri, my house lights come on and my coffee starts brewing. When I go to the living room to relax in the evening, I use Siri to adjust the lighting and turn on the fireplace. And when I leave the house, a simple tap on my iPhone turns the lights off, adjusts the thermostat down, and locks the doors. When I return to my house in the evening, as I near my home, the house prepares itself for my arrival automatically by using a simple geofence. This level of home automation was unimaginable just a few years ago, and it's here today with iOS and HomeKit.

- Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2017 Q1 earnings call

Conclusion

The multi-SIM capability is not just sought after in India as the multiple-carrier phenomenon is not isolated to India. It is so in Indonesia and several other markets. The Indian story is also being played out in Indonesia, where the local government has mandated Apple to establish research and development centers before the company can sell iPhone 7 in the country. It is also possible that the government might eventually require Apple to have local manufacturing, in addition to R&D, in which case Apple could then exploit the situation to customize the phone to local requirements.

The other side of the emerging markets story is that although Apple can already celebrate the above-expectation record numbers, what is really key is the long-term potential of the customer penetration. New buyers get locked-in to the Apple ecosystem which, thanks to the strength of each product line, tend to entice them into cross-purchase of the other Apple products. As the hardware sale increases, the Services business would provide the earning boosts as the device owners eventually spend on the App Store, iTunes, etc.

We also should remember that the ecosystem is expanding, and the earlier Apple can get users ensnared into the family, the faster they would purchase the next device to maximize the functionality between Apple products. Tim Cook gushed about the Homekit and I personally am very satisfied with the intuitiveness of Apple products. We should be expecting Apple to adopt the India playbook to its advantage when entering or entrenching its position in other emerging markets. Long-term investors should be patient for the seeds planted in India and other targeted markets to grow and bear fruits. The best days for Apple lie ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.