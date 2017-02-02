Hewlett Packard Enterprise Acquires Niara For Machine Learning Security Technology

Quick Take

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has acquired machine learning security technology startup Niara for an undisclosed amount.

Niara has developed machine learning technologies that can detect small changes in user behavior and other anomalies to automatically isolate and disconnect security threats internally or from external attack vectors.

The deal is one of many occurring for major IT vendors like HPE as they gear up to bolster their offerings to mid-market and large enterprises transitioning to the cloud.

Target Company

Sunnyvale, California,-based Niara was founded in 2013 by CEO Sriram Ramachandran and VP Engineering Prasad Palkar.

The company has developed a security analytics platform that applies machine learning algorithms to data from security infrastructure to better detect attacks that have bypassed an enterprise's perimeter defenses.

Below is an interview video with VP Product Management Karthik Krishnan:

(Source: Security Guy Radio YouTube)

Niara raised $29.4 million in two rounds from top venture capital firms New Enterprise Associates, Index Ventures and Venrock, with its most recent round being a $20 million Series B closed in April 2015.

Competitors in the startup world for AI or machine learning security applications are numerous, as it provides an improved method for quickly adapting to attacks and internal/external threats, reducing the time to reaction and need for human intervention.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Neither company disclosed the terms of the transaction.

It is likely HPE acquired Niara for its technology and team rather than on a revenues basis, so probably paid less than $50 million for the deal.

Niara was already familiar to HPE as it had joined HPE's Aruba ClearPass Exchange Partner program, which provided access to the ClearPass API library, Syslog messaging and extensions capabilities to develop "end-to-end attach detection, remediation and endpoint correction."

Niara's approach was identified by HPE as a leader in "user and entity behavior analytics," or UEBA, which promises to deliver improved profiling and anomaly detection for even the smallest behavioral changes in external access or internal usage.

HPE's acquisition of Niara will add to its "Intelligent Edge" initiative within the ClearPass system.

Niara will provide real-time visibility and assessment of threats within the enterprise to automatically isolate or disconnect a user or device before it can access off-limits information.

This tuck-in deal is part of a significant trend of large IT vendors acquiring security startups that can provide scalable machine learning approaches to improve enterprise security.

I expect more of this acquisitive activity in the future as the security "arms race" heats up for vendors to assist mid-market and large enterprises in their continued transition to the cloud.

