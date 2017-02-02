AMD Barely Acknowledges The Competition

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) reported significant improvement in a narrower-than-expected loss for the quarter. AMD also affirmed the launch in early March of Ryzen desktop processors and the Q2 launches of Naples server processors and Vega GPUs. However, the discussion during the earnings conference call largely ignored how AMD's competitors, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will respond to the new AMD products.

Source: Anandtech

Dancing Around

AMD's 2016 Q4 earnings report did offer investors some cause for optimism. On a non-GAAP basis, the loss per share was less than the expected $0.10 at $0.01 and AMD had operating income of $26 million.

On a GAAP basis, losses continued; however, with a loss per share of $0.06 and an operating loss of $3 million. Revenue was up significantly 16% y/y to $1.11 billion. This was driven by a 28% jump in Computing and Graphics (CG) revenue due to the launch of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) new MacBook Pros, some of which feature AMD GPUs. Despite the revenue increase, AMD still posted a GAAP loss for CG of $21 million.

Due to normal seasonality in the game console market, Enterprise Embedded and Semi-Custom (EESC) declined sequentially to $506 million in revenue but still had positive GAAP operating income of $47 million. AMD continues to demonstrate profitability in EESC, but not in CG.

Financial improvements, combined with firming up the launch date for Ryzen, had the impact of bolstering investor confidence and pushing up the price of the stock by 12%, as I had expected.

There's certainly the feeling among AMD supporters that AMD is "back." But for that to be true, a couple of conditions have to be met. First, AMD has to deliver basically what has been promised in all the various Zen, Ryzen and Vega previews. At this point, it's reasonable to assume that AMD will deliver its new products.

The other condition that has to be met is that AMD's competitors do nothing in response. It seems to be widely assumed that they will do nothing, and of course, since we're talking about future events, no one can say with certainty what will happen.

I've been inclined to assume the opposite, since that's the nature of business competition. During the conference call, the prospect of a competitive response was studiously ignored by AMD management and by most of the analysts. Only Joe Moore of Morgan Stanley (MS) had the nerve to bring up the subject:

I guess the question I get most frequently is sort of Zen looks pretty exciting in 2017, but you're competing with Intel who has got 10nm product coming. And how do we think about this on a multi-year basis, Zen as the springboard to compete with them and anything you can share in terms of the product roadmap and sort of the longer-term competitiveness of these products you're introducing now?

CEO Lisa Su basically danced around the issue:

Sure, Joe. So, look, we do think Zen is very, very competitive for where we are. In terms of our longer-term roadmap, I think as with anything, for top OEM customers, especially server datacenter customers, they are investing in a roadmap. So, they are not just buying a point product and we have a multi-generational roadmap that we are working on, including sort of the Zen 2 and the Zen 3 follow on. From our standpoint process technology, we ramped 16nm and 14nm really well last year and into this year. We are actually in the process of developing now in 7nm and we think the 7nm foundry roadmaps that are available are very competitive and will ensure that we have a strong multi-generational roadmap.

Su doesn't say anything about 10 nm because, well, AMD and Global Foundries have decided to "bypass" 10 nm. Nor does she acknowledge that for some period of time, AMD will be disadvantaged by having its 14 nm processors (both Zen and Vega) likely competing with 10 nm parts from Intel and Nvidia. There's no telling when the 7 nm processes are going to become available.

The AMD Rumorverse to the Rescue

This very issue was brought up the other day by SA contributor Claudio Rizzini. It's a good article, but what I found most interesting was the reaction in the comments of the AMD fans. Since I started bringing up the issue of competition from 10 nm parts, there now seems to be a response from the AMD Rumorverse, that collection of AMD fan sites that promulgate rumors about AMD and its products.

The myth emerging from the Rumorverse is that 10 nm is a "low performance" node, as captured in the following comment from user Jeager2:

Go do some real research.

10nm is considered a weak node and most other companies are skipping it. Nvidia did finfet 14-16

AMD did too.

AMD skips 10nm and goes to 7nm.

Read Q4 transcript. AMD already has tests done on 7nm.

This assertion about 10 nm seems to be designed to counteract the issue of competition for AMD, and I've seen it in comments a number of times. The comment is par for the course in the AMD Rumorverse and is mostly nonsense.

These kinds of comments have been so destructive to rational dialogue about AMD that I felt the need to really drill down into this issue technically. What I'll present is necessarily a summary, but I'll be happy to offer further clarification in comments as needed.

First of all, process node designations such as 14 nm or 10 nm do not really define in any sense the technical performance of the fabrication process carrying a given 14 nm or 10 nm label. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has its own 10 nm process, Intel has its own 10 nm process and so does TSMC (NYSE:TSM).

Most other companies are not, repeat not, skipping 10 nm. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has prominently featured Samsung's 10 nm process in its announcement of its next generation Snapdragon 835, as well as its Centriq 2400 ARM-based server processor.

Apple is expected to build its next generation A11 SOCs on TSMC's 10 nm process. There have been rumors that Nvidia would build Volta on TSMC's 16 nm process, or even a 12 nm process. I doubt that TSMC is going to divert resources into a specific 12 nm process. The subject came up at the TSMC 2016 Q4 conference call, but TSMC's Co-CEO C.C. Wei clarified the matter this way:

And we continue to improving the 16 nanometers technology. And we have some very good progress, and you might call it the 12 nanometer because we're improving in the density, logic density, performance and power consumption. Yes, we have that.

Later in the article, I address differences between the different foundry processes that may help illuminate the above comment.

Volta has always been intended for 10 nm, and I expect that Nvidia will build GPUs on TSMC's 10 nm process at some point. Whether Nvidia can get access to TSMC's 10 nm process this year probably depends on how much capacity Apple soaks up. Apple may take everything TSMC can make.

And of course, Intel has made it very clear that it is moving to 10 nm this year. I expect we'll hear more about Intel's 10 nm roadmap at the Intel Investor Meeting on February 9.

I've certainly read the AMD Q4 transcript, and AMD does not represent that it has done tests at 7 nm. What was said is in the quote above by Su, that AMD is "developing" for 7 nm.

So where did the concept of the "low performance" 10 nm node originate? There was a statement made by Global Foundries to PC Perspective last year that may have initiated the myth:

We would like to confirm that GF is transitioning directly from 14nm to 7nm. We consider 10nm as more a half node in scaling, due to its limited performance adder over 14nm for most applications. For most customers in most of the markets, 7nm appears to be a more favorable financial equation. It offers a much larger economic benefit, as well as performance and power advantages, that in most cases balances the design cost a customer would have to spend to move to the next node.

The statement is a flimsy technical rationalization for what amounts to a financial decision. The assertion that the transition from 14 to 10 nm is only a "half node" is not technically supportable. Each node transition is supposed to offer roughly a factor of 2 increase in transistor areal density. Meaning, roughly twice as many transistors for a given size of chip. This is indicated by the rough square root of 2 difference between node designations (14/10).

Manufacturers have been taking liberties with node designations as a sort of marketing tool. Intel has pointed out repeatedly that its 14 nm process offers higher transistor density than competing 14-16 nm processes from Samsung and TSMC. While there may be differences in absolute transistor density between the various "14-16 nm" processes, if the foundries are acting in good faith, then a node transition should still yield the rough factor of 2 increase in density.

That appears to be the case for the transition to 10 nm on the part of the three major foundries, although there are differences between the individual implementations of the so-called 10 nm processes.

As a way to cut through the marketing hype of the foundries, semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) came up with a way to calculate a standard node numerical value as a means of comparing the different foundries. This is documented in an article on SemiWiki. The results of the calculation applied to current 14-16 nm nodes, as well as projections for future nodes are shown in the chart below from the article.

I've taken the liberty of adding the boxes to group the results according to the familiar process node designations. For instance, it can be seen that in the 14-16 nm group (current processes) there is a significant difference in transistor density, as represented by the Standard Node value. The transistor density difference will be the square of the ratio, so, for Samsung (and Global Foundries) compared to Intel:

Transistor Density Ratio (Intel/Samsung) = (15.6/12.5)2 = 1.55

This calculation confirms Intel's claim that it offers higher transistor density for its 14 nm process. Even though there are significant differences between nodes, the transition from 14-16 nm to 10 nm is accompanied by the rough factor of 2 improvement for a given manufacturer.

The ratios break down a little bit for 7 and 5 nm, but the author of the SemiWiki article admitted that his calculations were a little speculative at 7 and 5 nm because of lack of data. Also, I wouldn't put much faith in the timeline.

My point here is that there is no reason to believe that the transition from 14-16 nm to 10 nm will not be a full-fledged node transition with a full areal density improvement of a factor of 2. And in fact, the manufacturers seem to be getting a little closer to achieving "true" 10 nm processes, although Intel is still out in front by virtue of overachieving at its so-called 10 nm process.

Investor Takeaway

I decided to drill down technically a little more than I usually do in my SA articles because it seemed to me that the AMD Rumorverse was promulgating a very self-serving and ultimately harmful myth related to AMD's competitiveness.

AMD will likely be disadvantaged when its competition moves to 10 nm. What Global Foundries is doing in skipping a process node is very dangerous, and Global Foundries does not have a good track record on self-developed processes. Global Foundries tried to develop its own 14 nm FinFET process for several years before abandoning the effort in favor of licensing Samsung's process. Even then, Global Foundries was a year behind Samsung in bringing the 14 nm process into full production. I don't consider it a high probability that Global Foundries will deliver its 7 nm process in 2018.

The question is when does the competition move to 10 nm? AMD may have a window of opportunity until that happens. Even without 10 nm, AMD's competitors can take steps to compete more effectively by introducing higher performance parts on the current 14-16 nm nodes, or by lowering prices on existing products. AMD has only created an opportunity to compete more effectively than in the past. It hasn't yet won.

All of these considerations will probably not gain much traction in the AMD Rumorverse, which is becoming a separate reality unto itself. AMD fan/investors will continue to be unrealistic about the prospects for competition. On that basis, AMD's stock momentum will continue and I continue to rate it a buy.

