Cheniere's Artic Freeze: Impact Of Accelerated Train 3 Completion On Natural Gas

0.7 bcf/d. That's it, that's all. It doesn't seem like a lot, a mere rounding error in a spreadsheet. Yet that "little" amount is equivalent to a week of sub-zero weather (i.e., an arctic freeze) in terms of increasing natural gas demand.

This winter has so far been fairly mild. Although December was colder than the 5-year historical average, January has proven tame. February is still uncertain, and weather reports currently indicate a cold beginning turning into a warmer month. Weather is intrinsically fickle, however, but what's not is natural gas demand for LNG processing.

Train 3 Processing

Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG) is currently developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Louisiana. The facility can accommodate 6 liquefaction trains, and Trains 1 and 2 have been operational since May and September 2016, respectively. Sabine's third train, Train 3, began receiving natural gas from the Transcontinental (Transco) interstate pipeline in January. Gas intake averaged 2.1 bcf/d last week, which indicates that the first three liquefaction trains are operating at capacity.

This was unusual because Train 3 was scheduled for completion in June 2017. If we follow the operational tempo for Trains 1 and 2, this means chilling and testing should have begun sometime in April 2017. Below are the dates from Cheniere's previous train completions.

Chilling First Cargo Completion Days Sabine Pass Train 1 02/19/16 02/25/16 05/27/16 98 Sabine Pass Train 2 07/27/16 08/23/16 09/16/16 49 Sabine Pass Train 3 01/24/17 - 03/15/17 51 Original Projected Dates 04/26/17 - 06/15/17 Additional Days of Demand 92.0 Sabine Train 3 Draw (bcf/d) 0.7 Accelerated Demand (bcf) 63.8

As you can see, construction and testing of Train 3 is well ahead of schedule. This is likely because Cheniere now has the experience of completing and operating two trains. This will be the third train Cheniere is bringing on-line, and from the first train to the second, Cheniere was able to cut the days needed for testing and validation by half.

More importantly, Cheniere's accelerated completion of Train 3 means that the structural demand for natural gas widens. We've been of the opinion that the market's comparison of today's natural gas demand to the 5-year average has been misguided. When we run a in demand-adjusted forecast, we think the natural gas market is undersupplied, and that a supply constraint (along with a spike in natural gas prices) is inevitable.

Each train draws approximately 0.7 bcf/d, and bringing Train 3 online in January vs. the original April forecasted date means 64 bcf of additional natural gas demand that previously did not exist suddenly appears. This additional natural gas demand is the equivalent of a very cold winter week vs. a warm one. Thus, Cheniere starting its Train 3 operations three months ahead of schedule merely compounds the structural supply issue. So as the market keeps searching weather maps for winter clues, we've just felt the chill, because unlike weather, Cheniere's artic blast has come early, and it's here to stay.

