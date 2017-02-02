The Non-GAAP Sausage Series: Symantec

Guidance implies the sausage will remain consistent next quarter.

In the past, I've already shown how BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) manufactured its own non-GAAP sausage* in my properly-titled article "BlackBerry: How The Non-GAAP Sausage Gets Made."

With BlackBerry, the machination was to use inventory charge-downs. When the inventory charge is taken, it's considered one-off and ignored by non-GAAP (thus not affecting non-GAAP numbers during the quarter it's taken). When the charged-off inventory is sold (in the same or future quarters), it also fattens numbers (GAAP and non-GAAP). It's a simple scheme, and it has allowed BlackBerry to report small non-GAAP profits even as it falls toward obsolescence and sees its most profitable SAF revenues structurally decline.

Yesterday Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), upon reporting its Q3 FY2017, also delivered its own version of the non-GAAP sausage. It came in more or less in-line with revenue expectations, also had its most-profitable consumer security segment continue to structurally decline, yet posted non-GAAP earnings $0.04 in excess of expectations. How did Symantec achieve this?

It was really quite simple. It just bunched up a lot of costs as being restructuring, acquisition and integration costs, and then just removed them from non-GAAP (red below). This is on top of other debatable adjustments (yellow below), like removing stock-based compensation and non-debatable adjustments, like removing intangible amortization (green below).

Why are these (red) adjustments part of a non-GAAP sausage? It's because they allow Symantec to routinely ignore costs and thus post high and higher non-GAAP EPS in spite of consumer security continuing to shrink.

It's also quite obvious that these charges are artificial because of how consistent they are quarter after quarter. For instance, last quarter Symantec had $107 million of these charges, this quarter had $96 million, and next quarter is already guided to have ~$100 million of such charges (18% of non-GAAP revenue guidance - $94 million in intangible amortization). Does anyone actually believe restructuring and acquisition costs follow this kind of stable schedule? Or indeed that they're taken quarter after quarter after quarter?

Reality

Reality, when it comes to Symantec, boils to two pieces of data:

The structural decline in consumer security with a major contributing factor being that Windows 10 includes integrated security:

The fact that consumer security represents 80-90% of Symantec's GAAP profitability.

These two pieces of data tell us Symantec is something of a wasting asset business, yet a business trading at growth valuation multiples. Symantec does report growth, but the reported growth comes at the expense of sequential acquisitions - it's not organic. If we look at the past three quarters plus the guided-for Q4 FY2017, we notice that (non-GAAP) revenues have been as follows (Q4 FY2016, Q1 FY2017 adjusted to include Blue Coat):

$1.063 billion (non-GAAP includes 3 months of Blue Coat)

$1.023 billion (non-GAAP includes 3 months of Blue Coat)

$1.088 billion

$1.080 billion (midpoint of guidance)

Basically, stagnated.

Conclusion

Symantec's non-GAAP earnings are being produced by the stable use of charges which are then ignored when posting non-GAAP earnings. These charges are so stable that Symantec even guides them forward.

At the same time Symantec exhibits little to no organic growth. Its reported growth only comes by through the effect of acquisitions, and yet the stock trades as if it were a growing security stock. It isn't.

Finally, just like with BlackBerry, Symantec's most profitable segment, representing 80-90% of its GAAP profitability, is in structural decline. So the earnings growth multiple investors pay for Symantec is basically a multiple of earnings coming from this structurally-declining segment.

* All this talk about "how a non-GAAP sausage is made" is an obscure reference to the famous quote "laws are like sausages - it is best not to see them being made" that's usually attributed to Otto von Bismarck, though the actual origins of the quote are contentious.