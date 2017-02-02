Why Macy's Rumored Sale Is A Complete Win/Win For Shareholders

With a sale as the company's only option aside from letting Starboard on the Board of Directors, value will be unlocked from here one way or another.

NY Post is out with news on Thursday morning that Terry Lundgren is considering a sale of Macy's.

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

Macy's (NYSE:M) is reported to be on the selling block in order to divert activist investors from taking over the board. We believe this puts the company in a fantastic win/win situation that will result in unlocking significant value for shareholders who are buying here in the low $30 range. In this article we are going to explain our extremely simple line of reasoning as to why shares belong in the mid to high $30's on this news.

Those that have been reading us for the better part of the last year know that we have been huge advocate for Macy's to unlock the real estate value at the company. Macy's is still a cash generative company that is buying back significant amounts of stock, even though the company has had to lower guidance over the last year.

M Operating Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Macy's is a dying brand in a dying sector but does have a couple of good things going for it. It owns real estate that is worth a significant amount of money, estimated to be up to $15 billion to $20 billion. The company generates cash, although its cash flow and its earnings have been under pressure over the last year as it looks to stave off the consumer exodus from brick-and-mortar retail.

CEO Terry Lundgren is in the process of transitioning out of his position. Over the last two years, activist investor Starboard Value has been widely outspoken about the company doing whatever it can to unlock value from its real estate. Now, Starboard has proposed a proxy fight and it looks as though outgoing CEO Terry Lundgren would rather put the company up for sale than give up board representation. Late last night, the NY Post posted an article stating the following about departing CEO Terry Lundgren,

The veteran retail boss, who is stepping down as CEO later in the quarter, is trying to avoid an ugly board shakeup that could tarnish his 13-year legacy and turn the largest US department store into a battleground littered with discarded top brass, The Post has learned. Lundgren, who had not planned to cap his tenure with a sale, has recently become open to offers from potential friendly buyers as a proactive measure to head off any attempt to mess with the board, sources familiar with the situation said. A partner at a private equity firm told The Post that he'd been contacted about a Macy's sale by a real estate investor - while other industry sources close to the situation say they, too, have had similar discussions.

This creates what we believe to be a significant win-win scenario for shareholders.

We believe, first off, that the timeline for either activist representation or the company getting sold is under six months. If Lundgren is going to sidestep activist investors and get the company sold, he's going to have to do so before they can wage a proxy battle just months from now. The abbreviated amount of time with which this needs to take place leaves only a tiny window for Macy's to report additional results that may drive the stock lower. By the time the company updates its guidance and reports new earnings, the company will either have a new board or will be further along on the selling block.

Time is of the essence here and that minimizes the chance for something very detrimental to take place. We believe that Macy's will wind up going in one of these two directions, possibly sooner than most people think.

1. If the company does get put up for sale, it is hard pressed to engineer a scenario where they cannot command a significant premium to today's market price, given the estimates for its real estate.

2. If Starboard Value gets board representation, they are going to work to unlock the real estate value in a method that they deem fit, a action that will likely also administer significant upside to shares.

With the stock trading near 52 week lows and the company's asset-based unchanged from Starboard's original presentation where they put a value on Macy's of over $100 per share, we think that regardless of which two scenarios winds up happening, Macy's stock is heading significantly higher. We bought stock and calls at our office this morning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.