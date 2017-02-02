Tractor Supply: Struggling

But it is still going for 2.5X its growth rate, far too much considering the headwinds it is facing.

I've been outright bearish on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) for most of the time I've been covering it. The company's enormous, unrealistic expectations led to a stock that was impossibly priced and after TSCO disappointed the market one too many times, the stock was hammered after the Q3 report. But that move gave way to a huge rally off of the election and TSCO appeared back in the driver's seat. But an okay Q4 report has me doubting long term growth and to my eye, at 20.6 times this year's earnings, it certainly looks expensive still.

Total sales were up a whopping 16.4% in Q4 as TSCO continues to open new stores. Revenue growth has never been a problem and certainly wasn't in Q4 either but if we dig a bit deeper, there are still some cracks in the armor. First, the extra selling week in this year's Q4 accounted for 6.2% of the 16.4%. That means that on a truly comparable basis, total revenue was up a much more pedestrian 10.2% in Q4. That's still a fine number but nowhere near as good as the mid-teens explosion higher the headline number showed.

Comps were up 3.1% in Q4 as well against a 1.4% decline in last year's Q4. Transactions were up 4% but average ticket was down 0.9%, leading to the 3.1% total increase. Again, however, an extra comparable sales day in this year's Q4 added 60bps to the comp sales total, meaning that the adjusted number would be more like 2.5%. That's okay but it isn't as good as the headline number and, more importantly, average ticket is declining. That has implications here and for margins as well.

TSCO has been focusing on its CUE categories - consumable, usable, edible - and those categories drove higher transaction counts in Q4. That's great but those tend to be low ticket items and as we saw during Q4, they also carry lower margins. Gross margins fell 40bps, or just over 1%, in Q4 as TSCO felt the impact of higher CUE sales. The fact that TSCO is focusing on these categories certainly seems to be driving higher transaction counts but at what cost? If margins offset sales gains TSCO is just swapping dollars for dollars without making actual progress with respect to growing earnings. I'm very concerned about the bull case if this is what TSCO's results are going to look like going forward because this is not the way forward with the stock's valuation the way it is right now.

SG&A expenses were flat at 23.6% of sales but keep in mind the extra selling week in Q4. TSCO reckons there was leverage from that but it also spent more on store personnel and advertising. That means that TSCO's adjusted SG&A costs would have risen slightly despite the comp sales move higher and additional stores. TSCO is plenty big enough that it should be seeing some leverage on its SG&A costs but it isn't, and with its margins as thin as they are, I don't get it. TSCO has the capacity to be so much better than it is but focus on the CUE categories as well as perpetually higher SG&A costs are keeping a lid on growth.

At almost 21 times this year's earnings, TSCO's valuation isn't as egregious as it has been in recent quarters but it isn't cheap, either. The growth situation has changed materially and not for the better, meaning that I don't think we'll ever see 30 times earnings again. This company has very obviously seen a reset lower in its growth trajectory and Q4 has cemented that for me.

At 6% sales growth and 8% EPS growth, TSCO isn't exactly lighting the world on fire. Its new stores will certainly help and the Petsense acquisition will bring some incremental revenue in 2017 but guidance hasn't budged, meaning TSCO is either playing possum with all of us or there just isn't much there. TSCO is fine as a retailer but its fundamentals simply don't match up to its growth multiple any longer. Some of that premium has come out of the stock, of course, but it looks to my eye like there is more yet to come. At 2.5X its EPS growth rate, the stock is still very expensive.

With the rally obviously over and the 200DMA declining fairly steeply, TSCO is facing an uphill battle. And with its focus on CUE as well as perpetual lack of leverage on SG&A costs, I'm not sure what would cause it to rally enough to end the current downtrend. I'm certainly on the sidelines here and if the stock spikes to the 200DMA, I'll short it. There are no fundamental reasons why TSCO should rally and given that the technical picture is weak as well, bulls should certainly be taking notice.

